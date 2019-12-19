Alibaba Set To Soar: Hong Kong And Chinese Demand Big Driver

Alibaba's U.S. shareholders can convert ADS to Hong Kong-traded shares, creating an arbitrage opportunity for hedge funds that will boost the U.S. valuation to keep pace with Hong Kong shares.

Alibaba Group Ltd. (BABA), China's dominant e-commerce franchise comparable to Amazon.com (AMZN), is likely to see its valuation rise significantly in the coming months, possibly to over $220 per ADS in the wake of its Hong Kong IPO as Chinese investors get their first bite at buying shares of the country's most dynamic selling machine.

Since Alibaba's $12.9 billion Hong Kong offering started trading, Asian investors have pushed Hong Kong-traded shares to the equivalent of $206.40 per ADS. Mainland Chinese funds and big investors buying shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant for the first time accounted for about one-third of the global offering, according to a company official.

Capturing the China Premium

Chinese fund managers and wealthy investors are eager for shares of leading local internet companies, as few have been able to list in Hong Kong and on mainland exchanges to date. Instead, Chinese stock exchanges are dominated by less dynamic state-owned companies in the oil and banking sectors.

Only a handful of major Chinese tech companies, led by $410 billion market cap social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY, TCTZF), traded on the Hong Kong exchange prior to Alibaba's Hong Kong listing. U.S. investors betting on the growth of the global tech industry can buy shares in the world's top tech businesses, but Chinese investors have few options. Many stick big chunks of personal savings into Tencent stock or buy the handful of smaller tech companies traded in Hong Kong like $75 billion food delivery app Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF) or $26 billion mobile phone maker Xiaomi Corp. (OTCPK:XIACF).

Investors have long awaited Alibaba's return to China's capital markets, creating pent-up demand for one of China's two dominant Internet companies. The record-breaking $25 billion U.S. IPO in 2014 came after a long struggle to persuade Hong Kong to adapt its listing rules to accommodate Alibaba's unique partnership structure. BABA's New York IPO brought huge global recognition of its rapid growth to become China's answer to Amazon.com. It also brought sharp scrutiny from U.S. investors and short-sellers that could buy more familiar Internet giants like Facebook, Inc. (FB) or Google's parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alibaba's New York-traded shares have long traded at a discount to its Hong Kong-listed rival Tencent Holdings. Tencent, which operates social media app WeChat and dominates online video gaming in China, trades at a 13% P/E multiple premium to Alibaba. Tencent trades at a forward GAAP P/E ratio of 30.3x versus Alibaba's 26.8x. Tencent's valuation has been boosted by its rapid profit growth from online games, comparisons to Facebook as the social media leader in China, and Hong Kong's stock exchange opening links that allowed mainland Chinese investors to buy shares in Hong Kong-traded companies via their local mainland exchanges.

Mainland investors want to own Hong Kong-traded Tencent and Alibaba because mainland exchange rules make it difficult for large Chinese technology companies to list domestically. Domestic securities rules require a track record of three consecutive years of profitability and a regulatory hearing process that analysts say favor state-owned companies over privately owned startups with less political clout. Chinese regulators have responded by setting up smaller exchanges for tech and biotech companies, but no major national giants have emerged from those IPOs, and many question the quality of the companies selected for this listing route.

Now, investors are getting a big bite at China's e-commerce leader in Alibaba. Giving investors an alternative to Tencent should cause the valuation gap between the two companies to narrow or perhaps reverse in favor of a premium for Alibaba. If Alibaba shares increased to Tencent's price-to-earnings valuation, Alibaba's ADS would trade at $223 per share.

Risks

The biggest risk to Alibaba's valuation rising is a significant weakening of China's economy, which could be driven by an escalation of Hong Kong protests or a violent deployment of the Chinese army to quash demonstrations. Similarly, if U.S.-China trade tensions result in Alibaba consumers buying less imported goods, it could weigh on the e-commerce company's bottom line and reduce its valuation.

Catalysts

Demand for Alibaba's Hong Kong shares should continue to be strong post IPO as more investors who didn't buy into the IPO scramble to buy. We expect several more catalysts to drive demand for shares over the next year. Those include:

Alibaba's inclusion in the Stock Connect program between mainland exchanges and Hong Kong, which will give onshore high net worth and retail investors an opportunity to buy into Alibaba's Hong Kong-traded shares.

MSCI and FTSE increasing Alibaba's weighting in their indexes in the coming months.

Alibaba's inclusion in the Hang Seng Index, which is the broadest measure of Hong Kong-listed companies and would drive passive investment into the stock before the end of 2020.

In summary, Alibaba's Hong Kong IPO has opened up a new universe of investors in Asia and Greater China who will get a chance to buy into China's leading e-commerce franchise for the first time. We believe this will drive its valuation higher, benefiting holders of its U.S.-listed ADS as they soar north of $220.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.