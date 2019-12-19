A Tesla Shareholder's Biggest Fear: Robotaxis

While I remain optimistic on the long run even without autonomy, there could be a potential problem if investors who believe in autonomy are disappointed.

I'm just not convinced that Tesla is there and fear that investors may be too confident in autonomy and Robotaxis.

There are also many extremely bullish narratives around Tesla that many investors are betting on: Autonomy and Robotaxis.

Introduction

The common bearish narratives around Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) focus on:

Profitability

Debt

Valuation

Demand

Competition

Negative year-over-year revenue growth

And more recently questionable accounting.

As the most valuable American automotive company, those are all reasonable concerns and Tesla will need to grow into its valuation by shutting down those worries. Although I consider those factors, it is unquestionable that Tesla is years ahead of the competition when it comes to powertrain efficiency and software; even Volvo admits it. The Taycan Turbo's 201-mile EPA rated range is also evidence of Tesla's lead. There are also other factors to look forward to:

Tesla Energy

Solar Roof ramp

Model Y production

Battery Investor Day

Cybertruck

Tesla Semi

Gigafactory 3 Shanghai production ramp

Gigafactory 4 Germany developments

However, what excites investors most is the idea that all Tesla vehicles produced after October 2016 can become fully autonomous with the flip of the switch; when the software is ready. For customers, Elon says it will be "The biggest step change increase in asset value, in history." Some are banking big on this.

Cathy Wood from ARK Invest says that Tesla's chip technology is years ahead of the competition; it might be since chip geniuses like Jim Keller were involved. Cathy has a $6,000 5-year price target that's highly dependent on autonomy.

As a Tesla bull, fan, and investor... It's really hard to say that I'm simply not convinced.

I've watched the Autonomy Investor Day presentation several times and I've watched dozens of Autopilot and Smart Summon videos; I am extremely impressed. However, I just don't think that Tesla's vision-based autonomy strategy will work with existing computer vision and AI. I do feel confident that Autopilot will continue to improve and transition to city streets; I just don't think it will be reliable enough for regulatory approval.

It is clear that in the long run, a vision-based autonomous car is the most cost-effective way to go. Humans drive with just two eyes; Tesla has 8 eyes, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a forward radar. However, humans have deep understandings of the roads that we drive and the things that we see. Having more eyes and sensors means that the car doesn't have to be as smart as a human, but it still needs to be very smart. How smart? That remains to be seen. I just don't see it right now and with the exception of two video demos, Tesla has yet to prove that they can do autonomy across a variety of scenarios.

The Autonomy dream

One area that Tesla is betting very hard on is autonomy and robotaxis, which has many customers and investors excited about the company and willing to pay a premium for the stock and software. In fact, it’s the biggest reason behind ARK Invest’s multi-thousand dollar price target for Tesla.

Elon Musk says it’s “Game, Set, Match.” and Cathy Wood consistently states that Tesla’s chip technology is years ahead of the competition.

Tesla has gradually raised the price of its Full Self-Driving option in recent months to $7,000 (from $3,000 in 2016). I believe investors are very excited about the concept of hundreds of thousands of cars becoming autonomous with the flip of a switch. Even if Tesla shows substantial growth in future quarters, investors may not be willing to pay a stock premium if Tesla is late to autonomy or in the future claims that it lacks a sufficient sensor suite.

Since October of 2016, all Teslas sold are “capable of full autonomy” pending software and an updated processor released this year. Each Tesla has 360-degree vision from 8 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a forward-looking radar.

While I’m optimistic that Tesla can one day solve this, autonomous cars have always been a “soon” thing. Tesla has been selling Full Self-Driving as an option since 2016 where it once carried the following description:

All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don’t say anything, the car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination or just home if nothing is on the calendar. Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigate urban streets (even without lane markings), manage complex intersections with traffic lights, stop signs and roundabouts, and handle densely packed freeways with cars moving at high speed. When you arrive at your destination, simply step out at the entrance and your car will enter park seek mode, automatically search for a spot and park itself. A tap on your phone summons it back to you.

Elon Musk has been promising autonomous vehicles for quite some time. In 2017, there was the “3 months maybe, 6 months definitely” Tweet and later the idea of an autonomous coast-to-coast demo.

Earlier this year during a podcast with ARK Invest, Elon Musk said that the cars would soon be feature complete, or level 3/4 on the scale below.

Here’s what Elon Musk said during the podcast:

I think we will be feature complete full self driving this year. Meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention. This year. I would say that I am certain of that; that is not a question mark.

Surprisingly, on Tesla’s recent earnings call he confirmed that it’s still possible that something will be out this year:

“While it’s going to be tight, it still does appear that there will be at least an early access release of a feature-complete full self-driving feature this year. So it’s not for sure, but it appears to be on track for at least an early access release of a fully functional Full Self-Driving by the end of this year.”

With the exception of a demo in 2016 and a demo for investors earlier this year at Autonomy Day, customers and investors have no idea what to expect. (Videos to demos: 2016, 2019). Some positives we have seen though is substantial improvements to Autopilot and Navigate on Autopilot, which is the best level 2 system on the market.

However, unlike companies like Waymo (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Zoox that are constantly releasing footage of what their vehicles are capable of - Tesla doesn’t release anything.

Here’s videos of a Waymo car navigating a dust storm and a police-controlled intersection. Zoox has videos of its cars navigating San Francisco and Las Vegas, such as passing double-parked cars and yielding to dozens of pedestrians.

Recent updates to Autopilot have shown that it can detect stoplights, stop signs, and cones. Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist features appears to be more advanced than any other production car available to consumers.

Tesla justified the latest price hike to its Full Self-Driving option with the release of Smart Summon, which was released days before Q3 ended, allowing Tesla to recognize $30M worth of Full Self-Driving revenue on its quarterly report.

Smart Summon is great and appears to work most of the time but it’s far from perfect. I discussed in a video that watching how Smart Summon improves will give us insight to Tesla’s neural net. Parking lots are chaotic and happen to be an entirely new driving category for Tesla.

Chasing the 9s

Last month, Scott Kubo released a video of his Model 3 heading straight towards a movable barrier on Coronado Bridge in San Diego. This happened to be an extremely rare situation.

The concrete barrier is moved twice per day to regulate traffic flow between San Diego and Coronado Island. The driver was heading towards Coronado Island at approximately 5:40PM during sunset, likely before or while the barrier was being moved back (usually starts around 5:30).

Like Scott said in his video, the sun was setting and the barrier on the right was casting a long shadow across the road and part of the movable barrier on the left. Only a tiny part of the barrier was in direct sunlight.

Dash Cam Footage. Source: Scott Kubo

The perfect size of the reflection looks very much like a lane marking and the point in which the barrier meets the road is actually quite subtle.

The Autopilot system, which is constantly searching for lane markings, likely identified the reflection of the sun as a lane marking and misidentified the barrier as part of the road.

With computer vision, a big problem with roads is that they can vary in shades of gray. Some sections can be concrete (light gray) asphalt (dark gray) and some road sections may be newer (darker).

When Smart Summon was delayed, Elon Musk said that they were obsessed with curbs and that the hardest part about concrete is the excessive shades of gray. Throw in shadows, which can be at varying angles and intensities throughout the day/year and this becomes even more difficult for a vision-only system.

The situation Scott came across is so rare that just replicating the conditions would be difficult. During the summer, when the sun sets much later (long after the barrier is moved), these conditions aren’t possible. And due to the thickness of the shadow, this event can only happen for just a few minutes each day.

This is one of those scenarios where engineers are chasing the 9s to make the system 99.9999-something percent accurate.

On the plus side, Tesla’s large fleet gets to encounter and discover unique situations like this that most likely wouldn’t occur in a simulation.

On the flip side though, it raises questions about autonomy under Tesla’s strategy that relies primarily on vision. The system also uses ultrasonics and a front radar, but I’m not sure what happened in this case.

While there are many ways that this situation could have been prevented (such as reading and understanding the flashing “Merge Right” sign, or the traditional merge sign), it goes to show that the system needs a lot of work.

In this case, a redundancy such as LiDAR would have been an easy way to identify the barrier.

When it comes to LiDAR, Elon Musk calls it “lame”, or more specifically an expensive “crutch” when it comes to self-driving cars. He’s not wrong. LiDAR is expensive and once computer vision is mastered it may not be necessary. However, the question remains as to how long will it take for computer vision to be mastered. Zoox CTO Jesse Levinson said it could be decades. That’s quite far off, but even if it took 3-5 years that could be devastating, at least if the competition figures it out first.

In suburban Phoenix, Waymo is operating a fleet of self-driving cars and some of those cars are no longer using safety drivers. If Waymo can successfully deploy a large fleet of fully autonomous vehicles in this test area, their efforts will likely be accelerated across the globe. Mastering a single location would likely reduce complications with regulators; in fact, if Waymo is successful in one city, regulators in other cities may be asking Waymo to be in the next city on the list.

Conclusion

Tesla's stock has more than doubled since this summer and many investors believe it could become a multi-thousand dollar stock due to factors such as autonomy and Robotaxis. Although I'm a shareholder, I remain skeptical of such a steep upside. If Tesla fails to achieve autonomy, continues to be late, or is surpassed by a competitor, this could leave investors scratching their heads.

It's also quite difficult to understand Tesla's progress thus far. How many accidents have been prevented due to disengagements, such as Scott Kubo's rare case from above? Why hasn't Tesla offered more demonstrations or videos of its FSD system as we get closer? Tesla does post quarterly safety statistics but it's not very useful since "those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features" get into an accident every 1.82 million miles versus the NHTSA's average of 498,000 miles. That's quite the difference and one can make the assumption that those who can afford a Tesla are more responsible drivers.

One other point of consideration is that regulators may not be open to Tesla's Full Self-Driving system, even if it ends up being safer than the average human next year. One overlooked factor is that an autonomous system can't just be safer than humans, it needs to be safer than humans while using driver-assist features such as Autopilot. Regulators will want to see that an autonomous system is safer than a human using driver-assist features such as Autopilot. As more automakers release advanced driver-assist features that reduce crash statistics, the safety bar will be raised.

Without autonomy, Cathy Wood's "bear case" is $700 after five years. While I wouldn't call $700 my bear case, I do feel that's a reasonable bull case given the time frame. That assumes solid execution on growth, profitability, and continued leadership in the growing EV segment.

