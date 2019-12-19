A Retirement Income Review Of The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: JQC

When looking for bond funds that have higher yields for clients, I came across the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC). As investors are searching for yield like myself, it's hard to ignore a closed-end fund, which distributes roughly 16.65% in capital. What some retired investors don't see is what the fund actually owns and how it throws off such high yields. With any closed-end fund, JQC does trade at a discount or premium to net asset value. Currently, JQC is trading at a discount to NAV, which could be attractive to income investors looking for a holiday discount. However, I prefer open-end mutual funds that don't trade at a discount or premium, and prefer buying funds that are trading at NAV. Please note, this article is to educate investors on what JQC is designed to do, while giving an independent review of its risk metrics.

High Distribution Yields Sell

A distribution yield is also known as the measurement of cash flow paid by an exchange-traded fund, mutual fund, or even a closed-end fund. Any financial product that throws off capital to shareholders is doing so by way of dividends, interest, or even capital gain. As fund companies are savvy marketers in their own right, they also know what retired investors want and need: high distributions.

What I find at my consulting company is some investors actually don't look at the CAGR, and they usually don't compare that figure to the distribution yield. This is a pivotal calculation to make sure the financial product isn't just returning your own capital. Distribution yields provide a snapshot of income payments for investors, but the variables posed by capital gains distributions and special dividends can skew returns and make the fund seem better-performing than what it actually is. If you are trying to figure out what the fund pays out in interest, for example, you can look at the SEC yield, or even the 12-month yield instead of the distribution yield. Morningstar has made the case that 12-month yields offer a "more accurate picture" than the SEC yield. The 12-month yield actually accounts for 12 distinct dividend payments reflecting the bond's performance under different types of market conditions. Whichever one you decide to use, make sure you look at the yields very closely and not just the high distribution figure.

A CAGR of 4.92%

To be fair, Nuveen created a product that focuses on high-yield and senior loans, which it indeed does. Nevertheless, retired investors are only earning a compounded annual growth rate of 4.92%, while experiencing volatile price movements and annual returns.

Year Inflation JQC Return 2004 3.26% 4.12% 2005 3.42% -4.67% 2006 2.54% 26.83% 2007 4.08% -14.69% 2008 0.09% -49.30% 2009 2.72% 78.60% 2010 1.50% 24.43% 2011 2.96% 0.26% 2012 1.74% 30.65% 2013 1.50% 8.78% 2014 0.76% -4.05% 2015 0.73% -4.16% 2016 2.07% 22.00% 2017 2.11% -0.21% 2018 1.91% -4.31% 2019 2.43% 16.27%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Since 2004, seven years have been negative, while nine years have been positive. In all fairness, if you were able to sidestep negative drawdown years, JQC has been a great investment for you. However, when you look at the CAGR that has been earned since its first full year of operation, it's tough to get excited about that 4.92% while seeing what type of price volatility risk you're experiencing.

18.63% Annual Volatility

In order to earn your 4.92% CAGR, you have to be willing to accept an 18.63% annual volatility rate. When looking at this from a risk-adjusted return basis, it's hard for me to recommend funds like JQC to my clients. I like to be thorough in funds that can return what they are fluctuating in price per year, or close to it. If a fund has an annual volatility of say 6%, I would like to see it return say 4% annually to shareholders. As you can see, JQC has a wide variation between volatility and what it earns. Let's take a look below at a few key risk metrics below:

Metric JQC Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.55% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.81% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.40% Geometric Mean (annualized) 4.92% Volatility (monthly) 5.38% Volatility (annualized) 18.63% Downside Deviation (monthly) 3.74% Max. Drawdown -66.53% US Market Correlation 0.62 Beta(*) 0.83 Alpha (annualized) -1.44% R2 38.57%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Again, it's pretty tough for me to see where the good risk metrics are here. An investor in 2008 would have experiencing a max drawdown of -66.53%, which is too volatile for most retired investors to potentially handle. If the monthly volatility or annual volatility price movements were much lower, I could see earning an investor a 4.92% CAGR on average. We just don't see those figures here with JQC.

Credit Quality

Taken right from Nuveen's website, the credit quality is what you would see in a typical high-yield or senior loan-type portfolio. The fund actually holds most of its assets in the BB or B category, which is indeed junk. However, I have seen much worse in the CCC category. According to Thomas Kenny at The Balance, the default rate among B-rated issuers (the second lowest) was 4.28% from 2001-2017, but for the lowest tier, CCC through C, the default rate was 26.85%.

RATING % OF PORTFOLIO BBB 15.8% BB 45.5% B 31.7% CCC 5.3% CC 0.1% NR 1.4% Other 0.2%

(Source: Nuveen, As of October 31st, 2019)

This is one good thing about JQC - that the fund does not own more CCC rated debt - as this is the type of debt that can get in serious trouble when the economy slows and liquidity becomes tighter. Professionally, I would need to do even more due diligence to buy any fund with CCC rated debt, especially at this point in the market cycle.

A Look Forward

Like I said when I first started writing this article, Nuveen is a fine investment management firm. However, when looking at high-yield funds to purchase with higher yields, you might be able to find a fund which is more suitable for investors looking for less price volatility. For yield-hungry investors that might want the very high distribution, you must take a look at the CAGR over the long term and compare that to the distribution rate. In this case, the CAGR is much lower than the annual volatility rate and much lower than the distribution rate. High-yield spreads continue to shrink and provide very small returns over treasuries, which is another reason for any investor purchasing high yield to be cautious going forward into next year. As we look forward, it is imperative for the individual investor to analyze the risk metrics, the different yields and credit qualities before buying any bond fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice towards an individual's situation.