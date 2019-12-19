The Toro Company: Paring Back Expectations For 2020

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) with market cap of $7.96 billion is a manufacturer of industrial machinery and small tools. Toro is a global leader in various segments including residential lawn care, professional landscaping, gold-turf maintenance, and irrigation equipment. The company's 2019 acquisition of Charles Machine Works "CMW" represented its entry into medium-duty construction with equipment used for infrastructure digging. Growth has been strong over the past decade supported by the firm economy and a number of strategic acquisitions. The stock is up 33% this year including the recent sell-off following the latest quarterly results that missed expectations with softer year ahead guidance. This article takes a look at current developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

TTC Fiscal Q4 And Fiscal 2019 Results

Toro Company reported its fiscal Q4 earnings on December 18th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 which was $0.03 ahead of estimates while the GAAP figure of $0.35 missed expectations by $0.05. For the full year, adjusted earnings of $3.00 per share was up 12.4% compared to 2018 while GAAP EPS of $2.53 increased by just 1.2% year over year. The spread here is based on charges following the company's acquisition of CMW back in February that represented a $0.47 impact to full year EPS. The acquisition was the main driver of the significant revenue boost this year that reached $734.4 million in Q4, up 36.2% year over year, but importantly missed market estimates by $10.65 million.

(Source: Company IR)

The story this quarter was both the weaker than expected top line result and soft margins. The gross margin at 33.4% for the year was down from 35.9% in 2018. Some of that was expected as the CMW business moved the company away from the traditionally higher-margin retail business with a higher mix towards medium-duty construction equipment that is recognized to have more competitive market pricing. CMW put Toro in the business of industrial digging and infrastructure channeling equipment which was a new market for the company. Nevertheless, the result was disappointing in the quarter considering management had expected more upside with the acquisition to support earnings momentum.

Considering areas of the business not including the CMW boost, the 'Professional' segment also includes landscaping and golf-turf maintenance and irrigation equipment. The decline of golf as a recreational sport in the United States has been well-documented with a trend of golf courses closing across the country and it continues to represent an underlying headwind for Toro. While golf course-related sales are not broken out, our sense is that it's a more challenging aspect of the business. In many ways, CMW was meant to offset these pressures, but it comes at a time when industrial production in the U.S. and the global markets in which Toro operates has been weaker this year.

TTC Q1 Fiscal 2020 and Full-Year Guidance

The company's EPS guidance for Q4 at "about $0.58" was also a disappointment compared to the market consensus estimate at $0.624. For the full year 2020, an adjusted EPS target in a range between $3.33 and $3.40 are within the market consensus looking for $3.35 but other guidance measures such as net sales of "about $3.6 billion" is slightly below the current market estimate of $3.615.

(Source: Company IR)

TTC Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The softer guidance for Q4 and full year 2020 revenue target had the effect of paring back expectations for the year ahead that came at a time when the stock was trading at an all-time high and exhibiting strong momentum in recent months, up 12% in the past three months. With the results here, TTC fell 8% on the earnings report to its lowest level since late October.

This follows valuation metrics for the stock that had reached what in our view were clearly expensive levels even considering the adjusted impact of the acquisition charges. On a trailing twelve months basis, TCC is trading at 25x the $3.00 non-GAAP EPS result for 2019 or 22.2x on the midpoint of management's fiscal 2020 guidance. Favorably, the company generated $244 million in free cash flow in 2019 but this represents a price to free cash flow multiple of 33x on the current market cap, expensive in our opinion. This is in the context of revenue growth of 15% expected for the year ahead but remember that this will also include the boost from the CMW acquisition over Q1 on a year-over-year basis. While the company does not present "comparable" numbers excluding the acquisition, we estimate that the underlying organic revenue growth is closer to 10% and in the low-single digits for the retail segment.

The other consideration here is that TTC still trades at a premium to other players in the tools and construction equipment industry. Taking a group that we include Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), and Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) for reference. TTC with a forward P/E of 22.2x trades at a premium to a 15x average multiple for these peers. While there are many differences between these companies including varying levels of growth opportunities and financial leverage, we believe Toro to still be relatively expensive.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

While Toro had a strong year with big gains in the market, we think the disappointing Q4 results and softer guidance represented a profit-taking opportunity for investors. With an assumption that the outlook for the year ahead was already priced in, we expect sentiment to remain negative going forward and rate shares of TTC as "underperform" or sell. Risks include the deterioration of the global cyclical outlook given the company's exposure to trade-related industrial sectors along with its consumer products business. Monitoring points for investors include the evolution of financial margins and growth momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.