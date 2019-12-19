Diamond Offshore: Expectations For 2020

Ocean BlackHawk

Just like the rest of the industry, Diamond Offshore (DO) has had a rough year and its shares have been under pressure since May. The company’s management has applied a conservative approach during the offshore drilling market downturn, and so far, they have been right in their predictions. Diamond Offshore’s strategy helped it protect its finances while investing in upgrades for moored stacked rigs, but it did not help the stock much, as the market recovery lagged expectations, and investors got worried about the future of the whole industry.

Company’s current position

Diamond Offshore finished the third quarter with $209 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.98 billion of long-term debt. The cash position has been declining throughout the year as the company invested in rig reactivation and upgrades as well as in regular special surveys. The operating cash flow performance was also under pressure due to employment gaps - the company lost $14 million in the first nine months of this year on this front.

Diamond Offshore’s first maturity is $250 million of 3.45% senior notes due 2023, followed by $500 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2025, so the company does not have real maturity and refinancing problems until 2025. It has $325 million available under a revolving credit facility maturing in 2020 and $950 million available under the credit facility maturing in 2023. As per the company’s third-quarter earnings call, it expects to use this: “[...] we will most likely hit the revolver during the first half of the year”. Currently, Diamond Offshore is comfortably within the main covenant of this facility (consolidated indebtedness to total capitalization should not exceed 60%).

On the fleet side, the company has contracted its four drillships until 2022-2024 at dayrates which are believed (Bassoe estimates) to be close to $300,000, which is materially higher than the current dayrates of about $200,000. Semi-subs also have good contract coverage, although there are some issues (I’ll talk about them in the “expectations” part of this article). All in all, the company has positioned itself for the market recovery - but this key ingredient is clearly far from full force right now.

Expectations

Diamond Offshore has the following rigs with no contracts for the whole or part of 2020: semi-sub Ocean GreatWhite (no contract), drillship Ocean BlackRhino (gap between the contract that ends in May 2020 and a contract that starts in Q1 2021), semi-sub Ocean Patriot (contract ends in June 2020), semi-sub Ocean Courage (contract ends in July 2020) and semi-sub Ocean Valor (contract ends in November 2020).

The absence of work for Ocean GreatWhite is especially sad, since it is a top-tier rig with an estimated value of $341-376 million, as per Bassoe Offshore. That said, I’d expect that GreatWhite and BlackRhino will find jobs. The big interest is the fate of Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor, which are on contract in Brazil with Petrobras (PBR). The market for benign environment semi-subs is in a challenging state right now, and it is highly likely that these rigs will have to compete on price if they want to stay in Brazil and have jobs.

As noted above, Diamond Offshore is set to use its credit line in 2020. However, I do not believe that it is a major problem, since the credit facility matures in October 2023, leaving a lot of room for Diamond Offshore to shore up its finances. At this point, it is hard to tell whether the market will be appreciative of the fact that the company has to use its credit facility. While this development would not be surprising to anyone, the market sometimes reacts only when it sees some facts in the report even if they were known in advance. Most likely, the market’s evaluation of Diamond Offshore’s financial reports will depend on the pace of the offshore drilling market recovery. If the contracts start pouring in for drillers and dayrates start rising, the market will easily “forgive” the use of credit facility for liquidity purposes.

I maintain my view that Diamond Offshore is the top candidate to survive with the current capital structure. While its fleet is not big, the company seems to have found a place in the market for all its assets and has positioned itself for the measured pace of the offshore drilling market recovery. From a practical point of view, Diamond Offshore shares are likely to be very volatile just like other offshore drilling stocks, making them better suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.