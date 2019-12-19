2 Small-Cap, Dividend-Growth Stocks To Buy Now That The Trade War Is Over

Until then, they both pay roughly 3.75% at today's share prices and the distributions are sound.

These two companies have solid businesses but both have been hampered by the trade war.

The Phase One Trade Deal is done if not signed, or so they say, the December tariffs are out of the picture and the market is on the move.

Two Winners In The Phase One Trade Deal

The Phase One Trade Deal is done. At least that's what they say, Mnuchin, Navarro, Lighthizer and the rest. A trade deal is done. We just have to wait to see the details. Those details will come in mid-January if what "they" say is right.

While the trade war and tariffs had a far-reaching impact, there are two companies I want to highlight today. Two companies that will feel the positive impact of the Phase One Deal almost immediately. Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) and Weyco Group (WEYS).

Tariffs And Supply-Chain Woes Were Hurting These Stocks

The withdrawal of new tariffs, the ones planned for December 15th, takes away a dark cloud hanging over both of these companies.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Haverty's, said this in the 3rd quarter report:

"The third quarter continued to challenge our teams with product flow disruption and merchandise pricing. Our vendors are working closely with us to ensure that our supply chain information is timely as manufacturing locales shift. The changes in costs have tested our retail pricing strategies and pressured gross profit margins.

CEO Tom Florsheim painted a bleak picture in the Weyco Group 3Q conference call. The company has been trying to mitigate the impacts of tariffs but the true impact on business is "unknown".

On August 23, the U.S. government announced it would impose an additional 15% tariff on footwear sourced from China. The tariff on leather footwear which primarily impacts our Florsheim Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush brands took effect on September 1. The tariff on rubber and other non-leather footwear which primarily impacts the BOGS brand is expected to take effect on December 15, 2019. In an effort to mitigate the overall impact of the tariff cost increases the company negotiated wholesale price increases with many of its customers and price reductions from many of its Chinese suppliers. While the tariff had a minimal impact on the company's third quarter 2019 financial results the ultimate future impact of the tariff on the company's gross margins, results of operations, and overall financial statements is unknown at this time.

Haverty Missed 3Q Estimates

Haverty missed 3Q estimates for two very important reasons. The first is product disruptions, the second is issues with pricing mix and overaggressive marketing/specials. The combined problems resulted in a 130 basis-point decline in margins and a blow to investor confidence. Haverty has had nearly two years to address the supply-chain issues, it was past time for the company to move on.

Seeking Alpha reader Bubba365 had this to say in a comment to an article I wrote after the 3Q earnings report was released:

Trade war is last year's excuse. Companies have now had two full years of warning to diversify supply chains. Either the management has been unable or too stupid make appropriate adjustments. This quarter is a major lack in execution. I will probably continue to hold as a bond proxy until the 10-year treasury starts trading above 2.5% again but at that point will likely wave bye-bye to this stock unless I see meaningful improvement.

Weyco Group Is Doing Okay But...

Weyco Group's 3Q was solidly OK. Revenue grew 5.3% and EPS 10% as core brands continue to perform well.

The bad spots in this report center on Australian and European branches that aren't doing so well. Operations in these businesses have deteriorated drastically in the last year as sales fall and costs rise. The two created a net loss of $1.4 million in this year's 3rd quarter, and they created a small profit last year.

The good news is that Europe and Australia are a small portion of total revenue, only 13% or so, and other parts of the business are doing quite well. The U.S. wholesale segment is about 82% of total revenue and growing at 7% annually. The U.S. retail segment is about 6.5% of total revenue and growing at 4% annually.

With business in the U.S. more than offsetting weakness overseas, the cloud hanging over Weyco's head was the tariffs and lack of guidance. That's changed, or changing, with the Phase One Deal in the works, tariffs are going to go away and the outlook will clear.

Haverty Said Business Was Good

Haverty reported problems with supply chains and other issues related to the trade war but it also reported business was good. The company missed revenue and earnings due to pricing, not traffic, and that problem can be fixed.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Haverty, said this about the subject in the 3rd quarter report:

Our written business for the third quarter was positive compared to last year's third quarter and we continue to generate good cash flow. The low interest rate and unemployment environment and recent uptick in housing are positive indicators for future home furnishings sales. We believe our focus on merchandising, stores, and operational plans will enable us to profitably grow our business in the future."

I want to point out the comments about housing and employment. The housing data has been more than promising over the past few months and points to solid gains for the homebuilders next year. Both the housing permits and starts figures show positive YoY change and acceleration in recent activity but don't take my word for it.

Fannie Mae just upgraded its outlook for 2020 housing activity "considerably," it's looking at 10% YoY gains for starts next year. The company now sees housing as a boost to GDP and upgraded outlook for that too.

The labor markets are really strong. The JOLTs report and KC Fed LMCI are the two most recent data points and they both remain strong. The JOLTs report shows the number of job openings edged up to 7.3 million as it continues to trend at all-time high levels. With the number of available unemployed running near 5.9 million, we can be assured of tight labor markets for some time to come.

Source: KC Fed LMCI

The KC Fed's LMCI has been trending higher for nearly a decade and sitting at a 20-year high. The level of activity ticked lower in the last report and momentum has slowed but duh, there was a slowdown in activity this year. Regardless, momentum is high relative to the trend. What there wasn't was a recession; general economic activity has stabilized and even shown some signs of reaccelerating.

What this means for Haverty's is healthier consumers, more traffic, and more sales. If we assume even a loose correlation with housing markets Haverty's business should be accelerating right now. I expect to see evidence of this in the Q4 report along with positive comments on tariff impact.

I wouldn't be surprised to hear something about the labor markets and consumer strength in the Weyco report either. It is a consumer stock too and benefiting from the same trends as Haverty.

Dividends, Dividends, Dividends

If there is one thing you can like about both of these stocks it is the dividend. Both yields in the range of 3.75% at today's prices, both have a history of distribution increases, and both pay a safe and sustainable rate. Haverty is yielding a little more, about 3.85%, while Weyco less, about 3.65%, but one is clearly a better choice.

At 71% of next year's earnings, Haverty's distribution payout is pretty high. That said, the company generates plenty of free cash and has little to no debt to worry about so distribution cuts are not a worry.

Haverty has been increasing the payout for the last seven years and been aggressive about it to boot. The 5-year average distribution growth rate is near 52% but includes two special dividends, one in 2017 and one in 2019, so take that into consideration.

Weyco's dividend stats look a little more sustainable even taking Haverty's special distributions into account. Weyco has been increasing the payout for 16 years with an 11% 5-year average growth rate and sub-45% payout ratio. At today's prices, the distribution is no burden to an already clean balance sheet.

The Technical Outlook

Shares of Haverty have been moving higher ever since the post Q3 earnings release selloff. Price action barely budged on the Phase One Deal news but are poised to retest the recent highs if not surpass them. The indicators are bullish but not showing much strength so upward drift is expected but a major rally is not.

The key point of resistance will be the $21.43 level, the high of October 30, 2019, a break above that would be bullish. The next earnings release is not until February 18th, 2020 (estimated) so resistance may cap gains until then.

Shares of Weyco Group have been trending sideways over the past few quarters while the tariff threat hung overhead. The stock was on an upswing within the trading range when the Phase One Deal was announced and made a bigger move because of it. The surge in prices took WEYS to a new three-month high and well on the way to testing the next resistance target, $26.90.

The $26.90/$27.00 level is potentially strong resistance for WEYS but not the only target. A move above $27 would be bullish but not definitively so. The stock would still face resistance at the $28 level before a full reversal in price action would be in play. The next earnings report from Weyco Group is expected at the end of January.

The Risk/Catalyst For These Stocks

Until the next earnings cycle, there is but one even that poses a risk to these stocks and that is the trade deal. If news were to emerge that the deal had stalled for whatever reason, these stocks could see big drops in share prices. Their businesses are fundamentally sound but their outlook for profit are tied directly to trade-war impacts.

Likewise, if and when the Phase One Deal is signed, or even if we just get some details on tariff rollbacks, these stocks could pop. It was uncertainty that has kept these stocks in check over the past few quarters, removing that uncertainty should unleash their respective markets. They are solid dividend payers after all.

With explosive earnings growth becoming ever elusive in today's market I expect dividend growth stocks will outperform the broad market over the next few years. Are you positioned to profit from the capital gains and ever-increasing Yield on Investment provided by dividend growth stocks? At the Technical Investor, I dig deep into the market looking for the sectors and stocks best positioned to deliver the earnings and dividend growth it takes to drive double-digit capital returns. Sign up now for a Free Two-week Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.