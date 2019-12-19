Polaris Infrastructure: Undervalued Renewable Energy Operator With A Twist

Overview

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) is an operator of hydroelectric and geothermal power plants in South America. The Toronto-based company continues to deliver strong top line and bottom line growth yet, as a function of its undercoverage and small market cap, remains a hidden gem for both value and income investors. In addition to giving a qualitative overview of the numerous strengths of this renewable energy operator, I also provide a zero-growth model at the end to give some numerical sense of how undervalued I believe this company is.

As mentioned in previous articles, 2018 was rough for Polaris as concerns about the political stability in Nicaragua - where all the company’s geothermal assets are located - caused shares to slide over 50%. Economically, this has translated into a recession with the World Bank forecasting a contraction of 5% this year (on top of the 3.8% contraction in 2018). That said, consensus among economic consultants is that the economy is stabilizing and should return to growth by 2021.

Generally, cautious investors would hesitate to invest against such a bleak macroeconomic outlook. However, Polaris’ primary San Jacinto geothermal plant is largely buffered against macroeconomic conditions by the existing power purchase agreement (PPA) which runs through 2029 and contains annual revenue escalators. (The PPA also calls for USD-denominated checks, and management has stated that revenues are transferred out of country also immediately after receipt, thereby mitigating currency risk). Under this agreement, Polaris has actually expanded capacity from 56 net MW in 2017 to 72 net MW this year. Moving forward, plant investment should be minimal as San Jacinto is a largely “mature asset,” thereby transforming the plant into what is effectively a cash flow machine.

Such cash flows will be used to finance the build-out of Polaris’ Peruvian hydroelectric assets, which were acquired earlier this year to help the company diversify out of Nicaragua. With this acquisition, Polaris acquired several lucrative assets in the form of the operational 5 MW Canchayllo plant and the 28 MW Generacion Andina projects which are in the finishing stages of construction. Within the Generacion Adina portfolio of projects, the 8 MW El Carmen project is already online and is expected to deliver power for 4-6 weeks in 2019. 8 de Agosto, the larger project at 20 MW, experienced some hiccups with excess water leaking through the turbines when they were stopped, so management has delayed its opening from late this year to sometime in Q1 2020.

However, I do not expect this to materially affect the company as a) unforeseen construction setbacks occur not infrequently and b) management is proactively addressing the issue - which is relatively minor - and is incredibly upfront with investors about their plan to fix it. (Honest management is always a plus when considering a company’s qualitative characteristics). As with San Jacinto, all Peruvian projects are under PPA with the government and PPA extensions are fairly far along. As an added benefit, companies have approached Polaris about buying excess power off its plants. While I do not think this should be factored into a model, I do think this is one of those small “upside” considerations since it means the company will no longer see revenues from excess power generation fluctuate with spot prices.

In the spirit of full disclosure, the Union Energy Group acquisition contained multiple other projects - totaling over 180 MW - that have largely disappeared from the picture. However, this was largely expected since these projects were in the early/planning stages and still had to go through multiple regulatory, environmental, and civil hurdles before construction could begin. The most viable was a 20 MW project that already had a PPA in place but the project fell through in Q2 when financing from the World Bank did not materialize (the resulting $11mn writeoff put the company in the red and contributed to the share price drop).

Financially, the company has about $175 mn in debt, a figure that has been roughly stable for the past three years. 2018’s EBITDA of $56 mn is more than enough to cover interest payments and the debt does not mature for several years (and then in smaller tranches).

For the dividend investor, RAMPF throws off a 7.21% yield. The dividend is well-covered and translates to a payout ratio of just above 35%. (As an added bonus, management has floated the possibility of raising the dividend as investment CapEx requirements subside.)

Model

To show how undervalued RAMPF is, I chose to create a zero-growth model. In layman's terms, this means that revenues flatline into perpetuity. Keep in mind this is extremely conservative as I’m modeling this off of 2018’s revenues, before the vast majority of the Peruvian hydroelectric assets came online. Moreover, I also tempered operating margins to pre-2016 levels and added 700,000 shares - equivalent to 4.5% of current shares outstanding - to account for dilution (i.e. Union Energy’s buyout came with some warrants). See the below tables for how my assumptions compare against historical benchmarks.

My model produces a fair value of $12.59, which is 51% above the current share price.

Conclusion

Polaris is a fundamentally sound company that has, in my opinion, been overly punished for operating in a politically-charged region. However, the company continues to deliver strong top line and bottom line growth (with even more growth in the next year), a fact that I think is largely clouded by the region’s macroeconomic outlook.

My model suggests that RAMPF is undervalued and, combined with a high dividend, makes this a lucrative opportunity for both the value and the income investor. To reiterate, my model is unrealistically conservative since it does not factor in additional revenues that will be recognized when the 20 MW 8 de Agosto comes online, the EBITDA contribution from a full quarter of Canchayllo’s power generation, or future incremental expansions that may occur at the San Jacinto plant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I initiated a position in RAMPF last week.