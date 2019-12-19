SPY: Don't Overlook The Ominous Signs Of A Looming Bear Market

While we are constructive on SPY over the next 6 months, we become increasingly anxious in the second half of next year and 2021.

Thesis

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) surged to an all-time high this week, in part driven by the US and China partial trade agreement officially announced on Friday, December 13. Another factor has contributed to the strength in US equities since the start of Q4 - the Fed and its balance sheet expansion. While US president Trump and Fed Chair Powell have acted in unison to push SPY higher for longer, investors should realize that several ominous signs for US equities are already present, prompting us to adopt an anxious stance on SPY from the second half of next year. These ominous signals include a new uptrend in the VIX since 2018, the end of the Fed's hiking cycle, and perhaps more importantly, the yield curve inversion. We review these three negative signals, with a particular emphasis on the yield curve inversion.

While we are constructive on SPY over the next 6 months, we become increasingly anxious in the second half of next year and 2021.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

SPY reached an intraday all-time high this week, boosted by a notable de-escalation of the US-China trade dispute after the US and China agreed on a Phase 1 trade agreement last Friday.

We know that this Phase 1 trade agreement should include 1) no new round of tariffs (originally scheduled for December 15 on roughly $160 billion worth of Chinese imports), 2) a reduction in existing tariffs (on $120 billion worth of Chinese imports), and 3) a promise by the Chinese government to purchase more US agricultural products (in phases). US President Trump seems happy and thankful for the deal, judging by his Twitter feed:

Source: US President Trump (via Twitter)

US President Trump also seized the opportunity to contemplate his accomplishments by twitting about the US stock market.

Source: US President Trump (via Twitter)

There is another significant driver of the rally in US equities, in our view - namely, the Fed.

Although the Fed has paused its easing cycle since its October 30 FOMC meeting, investors have cheered the Fed’s decision on October 11 to expand its balance sheet by purchasing $60 billion per month in Treasury bills until Q2 2020. This came in response to the squeeze in the overnight repo market in September, which led the cost of borrowing cash overnight to spike to 6% on September 16 from 2% on September 15.

Source: Fed Chair Powell

On December 12, a day after the FOMC meeting in which the target for the Fed funds rate was left unchanged at 1.50-1.75%, in line with expectations, the Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released the schedule of repurchase agreement (repo) operations for the year-end turn from December 16 to January 14. The liquidity set to be provided to the repo market is massive and much higher than expected, totaling $365 billion. Here is a visual:

Source: New York Fed

Although this renewed Fed’s balance sheet expansion cannot be conceptually defined as “QE”, it has undeniably had a positive impact on US equities.

What’s next?

Given that the Fed is committed to avoiding another repo turmoil, and that the Fed is committed to letting the US economy run “hotter for longer” by keeping the Fed funds rate below the inflation rate (core CPI: +2.3% YoY in November 19), and also that a partial US-China trade deal has been reached (despite its “cosmetic” aspect), US equities could continue to rally in the near term and a “buying on the dips” strategy should remain profitable.

In the longer term, however, we become increasingly anxious toward US equities, principally because several negative signals have already emerged, which could portend the looming end of a bull market. While we are comfortable with approaching SPY from the long side at the present juncture, we will be inclined to reduce risk from the second half of next year and reduce risk even more meaningfully in 2021 (assuming the bull run is still intact). We will focus on three main ominous signals for US equities.

An uptrend in equity volatility

The US equity volatility (VIX) has begun to trend higher since 2018, despite the recent compression since August. The rising trend in volatility is an ominous signal for US equities over the next year or so. Indeed, the historical behavior of the VIX shows that a major peak in US equities is always preceded by an uptrend in the VIX. This was the case in 2000 and 2008, when equities tumbled significantly.

Source: FRED

The end of the Fed's hiking cycle

Another concern regarding the sustainability of the US equity rally is that the end of a hiking cycle often portends the start of a bear market. In 2000, the last Fed rate hike was in May and the bear market started 4 months later in September. In 2006, the last Fed rate hike was in June and the bear market started 16 months later in October 2007. In the latest tightening cycle, the last Fed rate hike was in December 2018. We are already 11 months within the last rate hike, making us increasingly worry. Here is a visual:

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Assuming the scenario in 2007 repeats itself, this would suggest that SPY will peak in April 2020.

The US yield curve inversion

Last but not least, our anxious view on US equities from H2-20 is caused by the yield curve inversion, which occurred earlier this year for the first time since the Great Financial Crisis. More specifically, the key yield curve between the 10-year rate and the 3-month yield inverted in May.

(Source: FRED)

Let's take a closer look at the yield curve inversion and its implications for US equities.

The historical behavior of US equities shows that the US stock market tends to peak 12 months within the yield curve inversion. While this gives the S&P 500 a little bit more time to push higher in the near term, it makes us cautious over the next year or so. To wit from Pictet Asset Management:

If precedent holds, US economic growth is set to decelerate significantly – according to our analysis the curve implies an average real GDP growth of about 1 per cent over the next five years. That average, in turn, likely hides a period of economic contraction.



All of which is bad news for equity markets. Every bull market has started and ended with a US recovery and a US recession since 1950 - and we’ve had 10 recessions since then. This suggests that a major market peak is likely within the next 12 months.

Source: Pictet Asset Management

On the bright side, however, the 2019 inversion could be different from most previous yield curve inversions and look like the 1998 inversion instead. In 1998, the yield curve between the 10-year rate and the 3-month yield inverted briefly in September. This was caused by a decline in the 10-year yield rather than an increase in the 3-month yield. Put it differently, the yield curve inversion was not the result of a tighter Fed’s policy stance in response to a too “hot” economy, but instead, fears about a slowdown in US economic growth. Investors faced pretty much the same situation in 2019, with the yield curve inversion being the result of downward pressure at the back end of the curve rather than upward pressure at the front end. Here is a visual from Fundstrat illustrating this important point:

Source: Fundstrat

Interestingly, the peak in the US bull market occurred 19 months after the yield curve inversion in September 1998 - namely, in March 2000. Assuming the yield curve inversion of 1998 is the right template to look at to predict the forthcoming peak of the current multi-year bull market in SPY, this would suggest that SPY could continue to rally until December 2020. But even in this scenario, our anxious stance on US equities would be rewarded by the market.

Closing thoughts

US President Trump and Fed Chair Powell have acted in unison to push US equities higher for longer. While this environment is supportive of risk assets in the near term, investors should not overlook clear signs that the US equity rally nears a major peak. These signs include the emergence of an uptrend in the VIX, the end of the Fed's hiking cycle, and perhaps more importantly, the yield curve inversion.

We are, therefore, constructive on US equities in the near term (~6 months) but become increasingly cautious late in 2020 and 2021.

