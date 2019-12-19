Comerica Inc.'s Earnings Expected To Dip Next Year

Earnings are expected to decline in 2020 due to net interest margin compression, higher provisions for the energy portfolio, and investment in technology.

Comerica Incorporated's (CMA) earnings are expected to dip in 2020 due to average yield being more sensitive to interest rate movement than average funding cost. Further pressure is expected from investment in technology and higher provisions from the energy portfolio. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm not expecting any cut in dividend as the payout ratio is very low.

Macroeconomic Factors To Drag Loan Growth

The overall demand for credit in the banking industry is expected to decline next year due to the outlook of economic slowdown in the country. However, some support for demand is expected from:

low interest rates, and

expected deceleration in re-financing activities now that the Fed has signaled stabilization in interest rates.

Moreover, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management is optimistic about the loan pipeline. The management is also positive about the business activity of companies in the middle market, which they believe will continue to provide lending opportunities. Based on these factors, I'm expecting CMA's loan portfolio to increase by 2.0% next year, as shown in the table below.

Loan Book's Variable Rate Tilt To Exacerbate Pressure On Margin

CMA's earnings assets are highly sensitive to interest rate movements because over 80% of the loan book is floating rate and primarily tied to 30-day LIBOR, according to the third quarter conference call. Going forward, the high interest rate sensitivity will pressurize net interest margin, NIM, following the three Fed rate cuts this year.

Furthermore, CMA has a remarkably high proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits, which will limit the company's ability to reduce costs commensurate with the decline in yields. As at the end of September 2019, 47.8% of CMA's total deposits were non-interest-bearing.

To mitigate the negative impact of interest rates on NIM, the company has enacted a hedging strategy. As mentioned in the conference call, the management was able to add to $1 billion in swaps in September. Moreover, the management was able to improve the loan to deposit ratio to 91% at the end of September from 93% at the end of June 2019. The lower loan to deposit ratio will limit the reliance on expensive borrowing for funding loan growth in the coming quarters.

According to the results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation run by the management, a 200bps gradual decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 12% in the twelve months following the start of the rate cut time frame. The following table, taken from the 10-Q filing, shows the simulation results.

Considering CMA's interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting its NIM to decline by 7bps in 4QCY19. In addition, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2020 to be 19bps below the 2019 average, as shown in the table below.

Energy Portfolio To Increase Provisions Charge

Due to slight issues expected from the energy portfolio, I'm estimating CMA's provisions charge for credit losses to increase by 50% to $160 million. Apart from the energy portfolio the asset quality is quite good, as mentioned in the conference call. In fact, excluding energy, net charge-offs for the remainder of the portfolio were only 6bps in the third quarter.

Due to the implementation of a new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, I'm expecting CMA's allowances for loan losses to increase by 3% in 1QFY19. My expectation is based on management's guidance given in the investor presentation, which has been reproduced below.

In my 2020 projections, I've routed the CECL impact directly through equity, without going through net income. In other words, my estimate for net income is not affected by the CECL implementation; only the equity number is impacted.

Declining Trend In Non-Interest Expense Likely To Reverse

CMA's non-interest expense is expected to increase next year due to investment in technology by the retail bank and certain processing expenses tied to revenue-generating activities, as mentioned in the conference call. In addition, operating expenses in the last quarter of FY19 are expected to be hit by seasonal inflationary pressures that can affect occupancy, employee benefits, and marketing charges. Consequently, I'm expecting CMA's non-interest expense to increase by 0.5% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19, and 2.4% year over year in 2020. This is a big change from the last three years when CMA had actually been able to decrease its non-interest expenses from year to year.

Due to the increase in non-interest expense, and provisions charge, and a decrease in NIM, I'm expecting CMA's earnings to decline by 7.7% in 2020. The following table presents my earnings estimates.

Dividends Likely To Be Maintained At Current Level

Due to the expected decline in earnings, I'm expecting CMA to maintain its dividend at the current level instead of increasing it again next year. The current quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share implies a forward dividend yield of 3.7%. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35.7% for 2020, which is quite low. As a result, I believe CMA will feel no need to cut dividends following a decline in earnings.

The earnings and dividend estimates suggest retained earnings of $4.84 per share, which will boost equity next year. On the other hand, impact of the new accounting standard is expected to reduce equity. I'm expecting the CECL implementation (discussed above) to reduce equity book value by $21 million. As a result of the retained earnings and CECL implementation, I'm expecting equity book value to increase by 9% in 2020 to $54.6 per share.

Limited Room For Capital Appreciation Expected

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value CMA. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.37 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $54.6 gives a target price of $74.8 for December 2020. This target price implies downside of 3.6% from CMA's December 12, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Adopting Neutral Rating

Due to potential price upside of just 3.6%, I'm adopting a neutral stance on CMA. The stock price is currently too high to be deemed attractive therefore, I think it is best to currently avoid the stock. However, if the market price corrects to around $68, which is 10% below the target price, then I believe the stock will become attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.