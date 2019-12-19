Marathon Gold: More High-Grade Out Of Sprite Zone

I believe this is a significant development for Marathon Gold, as it emboldens the thesis that they could have another few hundred thousand ounces on their hands at Sprite.

The strike length from the current resource to the most recent drilling has now been extended to nearly 3 kilometers, with several high-grade intercepts in the recent news release.

It's been a busy news week for Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), with the news Tuesday that they'd be a little late delivering their updated resource estimate, and exceptional news Wednesday following up on their winter drill program. While the company's drill programs finished at their Marathon and Leprechaun deposits to prepare for the upcoming resource estimate, the recent drill results from their Sprite Zone are extremely encouraging.

As we found out Wednesday, Marathon Gold has built on previous drill results at two new semi-defined targets now on strike to the east of their Sprite Zone resource. I believe this week's news release was significant for the company as it increases the potential for another 0.5-1.0 million ounces at Valentine Lake outside of their two main deposits (Marathon & Leprechaun). These encouraging drill results and strike extension at Sprite embolden the thesis for Marathon Gold being a takeover target, with the potential for a third significant deposit on the property now on the table.

Earlier this week, I wrote on Marathon Gold discussing its valuation and noted that the one area the stock was not getting much credit for was their Sprite Zone, which has immense upside potential. It's not surprising that the market wasn't ready to assign much value to the Sprite Zone as the zone itself is home to only a meager 92,000-ounce resource, or barely 2% of the current total resource at the company's Valentine Lake Project. However, 2018 drilling had already delineated a couple of preliminary targets at the Sprite Zone over a 2-kilometer strike length, and the zone had managed to deliver some exceptional grades over medium intervals to date.

The significant part about the Sprite Zone is that it's in extremely close proximity to the company's 2018 mine plan, and the new targets are an Aaron Rodgers-esque stone's throw away from the proposed mill site. Assuming a resource can be defined here and added into a latter mine plan, Sprite could act as a high-grade starter pit given both its proximity to the mill, and high-grade nature. Let's take a closer look at the new results below:

To make things a little easier to understand, I have labeled the prior Sprite Zone resource as T1 through T4 (targets 1, 2, 3, and 4), and Target 5 and Target 6 are both new targets, labeled as T5 and T6. As we can see below, Target 6 (T5) sits roughly 500 meters east of the Target 4 (T4) area and the easternmost portion of the Sprite Zone pre-2019 drilling. Meanwhile, Target 6 (T6), which is the furthest northeast in the Gap Zone between Marathon and Leprechaun deposits, lies another 1.5 kilometers east of Target 5 (T5). Therefore, current drilling has now defined a 3-kilometer total strike length to test for further potential resources, and this zone still remains open to the east into the Gap Zone or 'High Potential Area' defined by the company.

If we look at current drilling from Target 5 (T5), we had three exceptional holes in the most recent release that are as follows:

VL-19-769:

16 meters at 1.63 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 2.04 grams per tonne gold

9 meters at 4.33 grams per tonne gold

5 meters at 7.53 grams per tonne gold

14.3 meters at 2.30 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-779:

13 meters at 3.82 grams per tonne gold

11 meters at 5.54 grams per tonne gold

5 meters at 4.30 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-778:

6 meters at 7.94 grams per tonne gold

5 meters of 4.73 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-769 drilled in the 13410 section is a significant hole as it confirms the exceptional results that came out of VL-18-676 last year in the same section. VL-18-676 from the 2018 drill program intersected 49 meters of 6.17 grams per tonne gold, and the strong results out of VL-19-769 like 9 meters of 4.33 grams per tonne gold and 5 meters of 7.53 grams per tonne gold are confirming a high-grade presence in this zone. This is excellent news as it suggests that VL-18-676 was not just a lucky hole, but there is certainly potential for another deposit in this area.

If we move over to Target 6 (T6), which is nearly 1.5 kilometers northeast of Target 5 (T5), we also saw two exceptional intercepts below:

VL-19-780:

4 meters at 1.17 grams per tonne gold

10 meters at 7.25 grams per tonne gold

VL-19-776:

5 meters at 10.43 grams per tonne gold

6 meters at 4.80 grams per tonne gold

Both VL-19-780 and VL-19-776 are important intercepts as they confirm the results seen in 2018 with VL-18-672 and VL-18-671, which both delivered 9 meters of 3 grams per tonne gold, and 3 meters of 4.80 grams per tonne gold, respectively. Similar to the most recent holes at Target 5, these holes at Target 6 suggest that the company might be on to uncovering a new deposit in this area.

While the intercepts from T5 and T6 are both quite encouraging, the most impressive result came from VL-19-786, which was a 300-meter step out from Target 5. VL-19-786 intersected 22 meters at 7.60 grams per tonne gold, as well as 5 meters at 1.16 grams per tonne gold. The second part of this intercept (22 meters at 7.60 grams per tonne gold) is one of the highest grade hits drilled at the Sprite Zone to date, and nearly rivals VL-18-676, which delivered 49 meters of 6.17 grams per tonne gold. The intercept in VL-19-786 is very exciting as it's drilled into an area where there's minimal previous drilling. If the company could begin to fill in the gap zone between Target 5 and Target 6 and prove that these areas might connect, we could very quickly have a new 750,000 ounce to 1-million ounce resource on Marathon's hands outside of Sprite 1.0 (pre-2019 drilling).

It's too early to make much of an estimate of what the area to the east of the Sprite Zone might hold, but Target 5 alone is looking like it has the potential for 150,000 plus ounces at above 1.80 grams per tonne gold. While this may not seem like that impressive of a resource, it's worth noting that the current Sprite Zone resource stands at only 92,000 ounces, and therefore this would be a massive addition to the current relatively insignificant resource here. As the company stated in their release, this zone extends to depths of over 200 meters, with a thickness of up to 50 meters. Most importantly, mineralization in this zone is similar to what we've seen at other deposits on the property, with stacked en-echelon quartz-tourmaline pyrite, or QTP veins.

While there are no guarantees that Marathon Gold will ultimately be able to turn this into a significant third deposit on their property, this week's drill results undoubtedly increase the chance of this. The fact that many of the highlight holes came in at double the average grade of the Sprite Zone (1.50~ grams per tonne gold) is a great sign, as it suggests that grades may be getting better as we head east of Sprite.

I continue to see Marathon Gold as the most attractive takeover target in the gold sector and believe that this week's news has emboldened this thesis. While the Sprite Zone drill results will not be incorporated into the upcoming resource estimate, this has the making of a new discovery on the property. This is also one added potential way to get Valentine Lake to 5 plus million ounces property-wide, given that Sprite and Target 5 and 6 remain open with several unfilled gaps between them. Investors should be watching for the coming assays look like within the T5/T6 Gap, specifically the hole drilled just east of VL-19-786. I continue to see Marathon Gold as a Hold.

