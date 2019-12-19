Borr Drilling: Expectations For 2020

Prospector 1

Borr Drilling (BORR) made its debut on NYSE this year. The stock has been very volatile, just like the whole group of offshore drilling stocks, but I believe that the company can be happy with where its stock is currently trading given all the challenges for offshore drilling shares this year. I continue to believe that Borr Drilling presents a very interesting concept in the jack-up market segment, so let’s get straight to discussing the company’s current position and then proceed to my expectations for 2020.

Company’s current position

Borr Drilling finished the third quarter with $39.5 million of cash, $77.1 million of restricted cash and $1.58 billion of long-term debt. The company stated that it was in talks to amend debt covenants (reduction of the required book-to-equity ratio and reduction in the minimum free liquidity requirement) and delay the delivery of several newbuild rigs. As of the latest fleet status report, Borr Drilling had 18 rigs under contract, 7 warm-stacked rigs, 3 cold-stacked rigs and 7 rigs under construction. The company has amassed a big fleet of modern jack-ups, but the market recovery was not as robust to provide employment for such an armada. At the same time, the jack-up market recovery is progressing well, especially in comparison with the floater market recovery, so I don’t think that Borr should complain about its fate. As for the covenant change, Borr fell victim of its financial speculations that brought an estimated net loss of $49.6 million. The company’s Board decided that it was time to stop investments in third-party marketable securities - a wise decision.

Expectations

I’ll start with the most important expectation - I fully expect that Borr Drilling will be able to get covenant amendments from the lenders. So far, there has been no announcement on Borr’s official website, but in my opinion, it is just a question of time. The jack-up market segment recovery is progressing well, and Borr’s covenant troubles originated from ill-fortuned speculative endeavors rather than from the company’s operating activity. I also believe that the company will have no major problems pushing newbuild deliveries to the right. At this point, it makes sense to delay the delivery of the two jack-ups that were set to be delivered in July 2020. The delivery of the two jack-ups that should join Borr’s fleet in January 2020 and April 2020 is probably too close to be postponed (I’m not sure about the April jack-up), while the October-December deliveries should present no major problem for the company, as it will have almost a full year to score additional contracts.

On the contracting side, I expect increased utilization of Borr’s modern jack-ups. The market is trending in the right direction, and Borr’s newbuild rigs are at the top of the desirability list. The company has already proven its ability to take delivery and find contracts for newbuild rigs, so I do not expect negative surprises on this front.

The stock price perspectives appear favorable unless we see a material dive in oil prices, which will inevitably drag all drillers’ shares down. I’m basing this view on expectation of increased contracting activity for modern jack-ups in 2020. I also believe that older rigs built in 1980-1982 will start to leave the scene in the upcoming years due to the cost of periodic surveys and upgrades required to keep them in the active fleet, providing a boost to the utilization of modern units. While I’m longer-term positive on Borr, I’d note that the company comes with material risks just like other drillers, so pick your entry points carefully and manage your risks wisely.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.