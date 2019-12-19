Faulty Decision Processes At Change Points - Weekly Blog # 607

On the surface, stock owners are expecting seasonal presents - unless they have already received them. By Friday morning, media headlines were mostly good and had set up a favorable 2020, unless one looks deeper. Frequently, I reference a chart in the Weekend Wall Street Journal that measures the change in the current prices of stocks, commodities, currencies and other investments. This week 65 of 72 prices rose, suggesting some form of inflation is mounting. The numbers hawk in me saw a possible problem, as we normally see positive category price changes in the 31-42 range. (The seven falling prices were: S&P 500 Real Estate, Natural Gas, Lean Hogs, Yen, S&P 500 Telecom, US Dollar, and corn). The out of normal price behavior made me think about the benchmarks that investors use to guide their decisions.

The most prevalent sales pitch in moving investors into or out of securities is a short comparison of two alternatives. If "A" is larger than "B," "A" is a buy. This assumes the measure is relevant to the needs of the investor and most importantly, the relationship between A and B is reasonably constant and meaningful. Currently, the price of gold mining stocks is going up, yet the price of gold is flat. One could say that this is compensation for the plentiful risks in mining. Alternatively, some stock buyers expect gold to become more valuable due to the fall in the dollar. Regardless of the reason, the market for physical gold is not sharing the same enthusiasm. Perhaps the comparison is faulty, as one alternative represents a view of future attractiveness and the other a measure of current value. This dichotomy suggests that simple statistical comparisons need to be understood more fully.

As someone who's developed a large number of open and closed-end fund indices, I question whether many benchmarks are relevant in making decisions as to the future value of investments. This week my old firm noticed that two mutual fund categories, equity income and utilities, were getting net inflows, while other equity categories were not. Some buyers, perhaps spurred on by their wealth managers or other investment advisers, were attracted to these two investment categories because of their comparatively high dividend yields and/or lower volatility.

In our investment management practice, we rarely use funds from either category. If some of our accounts need current income, we use higher-yielding funds, but not the highest. Furthermore, we prefer to use funds growing earnings and cash flows that pay higher dividends. A few growth and income funds have delivered both rising dividends and capital appreciation for years, which over time has given investors a better return than either Equity Income funds or Utility funds.

There were two recent articles in The Financial Times that I believed should have been tied together. The first, based on Morgan Stanley research, was titled "Investors Braced for Low-return Decade after years of Robust Growth." The article compares the last ten years to the last thirty years and estimates that current investment performance is below both. Initially, I felt they'd failed to adjust for inflation and currency depreciation.

A few pages later there was a news article about the rapid movement in the location of magnetic north. It has been moving for 500 years, causing navigators on land, sea, and in space to adjust their navigational instruments. To me, the second article reflects the reality of change and should also be required before we apply benchmarks. The world of medicine adjusts for changes in height, weight, and other characteristics when it compares modern people to those in the past. Popular stock and bond market indices should also be adjusted and consider both the world we live in and what the future might hold. "Political scientists" that use pooling data to predict attitudes and voting preferences also need to adjust their slicing and dicing of the population and the way they collect data, which will be between expensive and very expensive.

A Barron's panel of experts have concluded that the S&P 500 will rise 4.1% in 2020. The precision is breathtaking, but if you actually believe the number, wouldn't it be prudent to sell now and wait for a better re-entry point, likely to occur in most years? (This applies to tax-exempt and not tax-deferred investors).

Alternatively, a contrarian indicator is the number of puts vs. calls traded on the S&P 100. Last week the ratio was close to three times normal. While buy and hold investors in aggregate have a better record than traders, those in derivative markets and on Nasdaq are better short term. I believe we will remain in a sentiment-driven trading market for a while longer, which could be emotionally trying for investors. However, those who are steadfast will likely accomplish most of their realistic long-term goals.

