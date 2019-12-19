U.S. New Home Market Set To End 2019 On High Note

Summary

Things are looking up for new homebuilders in the U.S. at the end of 2019, marking a strong contrast with how 2018 ended.

At this point, we only have sales data through October 2019, but the trend for new home sales is clear, with the effective market cap of the U.S. new home market near the highest it has been in over a decade.

One factor they haven't mentioned is that new home sale prices have been falling since 2018, while household incomes have been rising, making new homes more affordable for the typical American household than they've been in years.