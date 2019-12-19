Biohaven: Small Biotech With 2 NDAs Pending FDA Decisions In Early 2020

Biohaven has a cash position that should provide enough operating cash to see it through the approval of its two most advanced candidates.

On March 22nd, 2018, I shared with my SA readers my opinion on Biohaven (BHVN) in an article titled - Is Their Stock A Safe Haven For Investors. At the time of my article, the stock was trading for $27.21, and in the interim, it has traded as high as $67.00, reflecting more than a double in the share price.

When I started writing this article (12/17/2019), the stock had closed the previous day at $55.13, and Biohaven announced updated information on one of the products in its pipeline. The announcement dealt with its pivotal Phase 2/3 study with vazegepant, the first and only intranasal delivery of a CGRP antagonist in clinical development for treating acute migraine episodes. Based on this latest announcement and in conjunction with a host of other events since my initial article, this article is designed to give my readers an update on a variety of events occurring in the interim period.

In pre-market trading today, and after the news announcement, the stock on low volume traded up by 8%, however, in regular trading the stock was trading down about 4%. But with this latest news, when combined with other recent news events, the query in the title of my first article, the evidence is building where it appears Biohaven has great potential to be a haven for investors' consideration for a viable investment opportunity.

Reestablishing the Significance of the Migraine Market

The migraine market currently has a growing number of players in this lucrative area for drug development. This is because there are currently limited options for treating this disorder. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), and Alder (NASDAQ:ALDR) are a few of the competing companies competing in this space. The reason there is so much attention being given to this disorder can be seen in the following data points:

In the U.S., more than 37 million people suffer from migraines.

Some migraine studies estimate that 13 percent of adults in the U.S. population have migraines, and 2-3 million suffering from migraine are chronic with their symptoms.

Almost 5 million in the U.S. experience at least one migraine attack per month, while more than 11 million people blame migraines for causing moderate to severe disability.

Migraines occur most often in women and people between the ages of 35 and 55, with the largest percentage being Caucasian.

Because migraines strike during the most productive, working years for sufferers, the pain takes a financial toll. The World Health Organization's disability rating for migraine ranks migraine as one of the most common reasons for disability.

Migraine sufferers use twice the amount of prescription drugs and visit doctors and emergency rooms twice as often as those who don't suffer with this disorder.

One study estimates the loss of productivity in the U.S. to be between $5.6 billion and $17.2 billion per year because of missed work.

It is estimated that migraines are the reason for 36 million days of bed rest, plus 21.5 million days of restricted activity.

Much of the above information, plus more data, can be found on the migraine.com website. One can see how daunting and impactful this disorder is for our society.

Benefits for the Biohaven Migraine Candidate - Vazegepant

The new delivery method is a plus for the Biohaven drug.

The fact Biohaven's drug doesn't act as a vasoconstrictor, where a drug causes the patient's veins to narrow, resulting in a rise for their blood pressure, is a major improvement over the triptan drugs. This issue is a major drawback for the users of this generic drug. The insurance companies will be reluctant to cover a new drug, if there are no new efficacy benefits like the removal of this issue. The vasoconstrictor issue is a major complaint from triptan users.

The data must provide comparable efficacy, and with Biohaven running its clinical trials in a direct comparison to a triptan arm, this narrows the range for efficacy benefits required by Biohaven.

It appears its drug has been directly compared to triptan drugs in its clinical trials, whereas, all the other competitors have compared their patients in their clinicals only to a placebo.

Biohaven was able to enroll approximately 3,000 patients within four months. This means it will have a robust pool of data for its analysis.

Vazegepant offers a rapid onset with pain relief in as little as 15 minutes.

offers a rapid onset with pain relief in as little as 15 minutes. Vazegepant users return to normal functioning within 30 minutes.

users return to normal functioning within 30 minutes. A single dosing of Vazegepant is sustained and functioning for 48 hours.

With the news release today, it goes a long way in validating the efficacy and lack of major adverse events we needed to see in the trial data.

Biohaven submitted its NDA to the FDA in the second quarter, therefore we should expect a decision no later than the second quarter in 2020. Assuming the decision will be positive by the FDA, with the pre-launch activity underway, the actual launch should happen in short-order after the approval.

Biohaven Isn't a One Trick Pony

At this point, I would like to highlight a few of the more advanced drugs Biohaven has in its pipeline. For a complete list and details this is a link to its website and its full pipeline. The following three drugs represent those in advanced development and major events since my original article on Biohaven.

Glutamate Modulation Platform

The company's glutamate modulation platform comprises three product candidates: troriluzole (BHV-4157), BHV-0223, and BHV-5000. These product candidates balance the glutamate system via two distinct mechanisms - glutamate transporter modulation (troriluzole and BHV-0223) and N-methyl-D-aspartate, or NMDA, glutamate receptor antagonism (BHV-5000).

BHV-0223 (Sublingual riluzole) is being developed for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - ALS - patients. It has been submitted by Biohaven to the FDA for approval under its NDA 505 (b)(2) process. Riluzole has already been previously approved by the FDA for use with ALS patients. What is different is the delivery mode for BHV-0233, where it's dosed as a sublingual lozenge that quickly dissolves under the patient's tongue and rapidly enters their circulatory system. For those in advanced stages of this disease, the ability to swallow pill doses is a difficult task. Upon Biohaven getting final FDA approval this dosing method should give Biohaven a discernable share of the market. However, it should be noted that in July 2019 Biohaven received a CRL notice from the FDA, where the issue noted dealt with the supplier for the drug during the bioequivalence study conducted by Biohaven. The supplier used was Apotex Pharmachem, a manufacturer domiciled in India. It appears that in July 2019, the FDA had withdrawn approval for 31 Apotex drug products from the US market. It appears Apotek, at no time prior to this withdrawal decree, had it informed Biohaven there was an issue with the FDA and its manufacturing capability. The CRL submitted to Biohaven did not single out Biohaven's product by name, merely the fact that 31 Apotex drugs had been forced into removing them from the US supply chain. Biohaven has been very proactive in dealing with this situation and immediately identified a new manufacturer where it appears the FDA has no issues with its manufacturing process.

Based on the pharmacologic activities of glutamate modulation that is created by riluzole, this results in an improved pharmacologic profile that creates easier administration for patients with dysphagia (swallowing difficulties), more predictable pharmacokinetic performance, reduced drug load and reduced liver exposure compared to oral riluzole, investors should feel positive about the results shown to date. The brand name that Biohaven will market the drug is - Nurtec. Based on the details of the CRL topic, the fact a new manufacturing company with no negative history with the FDA has been contracted to be the manufacturing partner, the fact Biohaven has received Orphan Status for Nurtec from the FDA and you add the pharmacokinetic and other specific benefits, I personally think that Biohaven will receive final FDA approval in early 2020.

Alzheimer's Disease (AD): On December 6th, 2019, Biohaven announced its Alzheimer Disease study with troriluzole had been given approval to continue its pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial based on data from the interim 26-week Futility Analysis. This interim analysis doesn't speak to efficacy issues, but the fact it met the prespecified requirements - troriluzole had to demonstrate numerically greater benefit over placebo on at least one of the two pre-specified criteria at 26 weeks: (i) cognitive function as measured by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog) or (ii) hippocampal volume as assessed by magnetic resonance imaging - this is encouraging news. Due to the difficulty that most of the recent drug candidates for new Alzheimer drugs has been dismal in showing meritorious benefits to those suffering with this disease, any new treatment option would be well received in the public and medical domain. It should also be noted that on November 5th, 2019, Biohaven announced the planned 700 trial patients had been fully enrolled for this Phase 2/3 -48 week clinical study.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD): On October 28th, 2019, Biohaven reported it had fully enrolled the planned 880 patients suffering from an anxiety disorder -GAD. The fact it was able to enroll so many trial patients confirms the enormity for the numbers that suffer with their anxiety issues. Just in the US, it's estimated there are 7 million adults who experience this debilitating disorder. This is planned for a two-month study, therefore, we should expect some data from this clinical trial in the first half of 2020.

Upcoming Milestones (Since Its Third-Quarter 2019 SEC Filing)

Biohaven is progressing drug candidates for several common and rare disorders through clinical and preclinical programs. The Company expects to reach significant pipeline milestones with its CGRP receptor antagonists, glutamate modulators and myeloperoxidase inhibitor in the coming quarters.

Continue to advance the rimegepant Zydis ® ODT (orally dissolving tablet) program towards commercialization for the acute treatment of migraine.

Zydis ODT (orally dissolving tablet) program towards commercialization for the acute treatment of migraine. Report Phase 2/3 topline efficacy and safety results for vazegepant in acute treatment of migraine in fourth quarter of 2019. ( Completed 12/17/2019)

in acute treatment of migraine in fourth quarter of 2019. ( Complete enrollment in Phase 2/3 trial of troriluzole in Alzheimer's disease and conduct futility analysis in the fourth quarter of 2019. ( Completed as Scheduled)

in Alzheimer's disease and conduct futility analysis in the fourth quarter of 2019. ( Report Phase 2/3 top line of troriluzole in GAD at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020.

in GAD at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020. Report Phase 3 top-line data for rimegepant i n preventive treatment of migraine at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020.

n preventive treatment of migraine at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020. Complete enrollment in Phase 2/3 trial with troriluzole in Obsessive-compulsive Disorder by the end of 2019. ( Completed as Scheduled)

in Obsessive-compulsive Disorder by the end of 2019. ( Complete enrollment in Phase 3 trial of troriluzole in Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the first quarter of 2020.

in Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the first quarter of 2020. Continue enrolling patients in Phase 2 proof of concept trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of rimegepant in patients with treatment refractory trigeminal neuralgia.

in patients with treatment refractory trigeminal neuralgia. Continue enrolling patients in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of MSA, a rare, rapidly progressive and fatal neuroinflammatory disease with no cure or effective treatments.

Conduct ongoing non-clinical studies defined under the scientific research agreement with University of Connecticut to support the advancement of UC1MT, a therapeutic antibody targeting extracellular metallothionein.

Third-Quarter Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash as of September 30, 2019, was $416.6 million compared to $465.7 million as of June 30, 2019. The decrease in cash during the period of $49.1 million primarily reflects cash used in operations of$70.1 million to prepare for commercial launch expected in early 2020 and to advance our broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates, partially offset by $21.2 million in net proceeds from the partial exercise of the underwriters option to purchase additional common shares in July 2019 from the June 2019 public offering of common shares.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses, including non-cash share-based compensation costs, were $61.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $47.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase of $14.3 million was primarily due to increased expenses due to later stage trials in our CGRP platform and troriluzole program of $12.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively, and an increase in personnel related costs of $4.4 million. The increase in R&D expenses was partially offset by a $7.1 million one-time license payment to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter of 2018. Included in R&D expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019, is $7.5 million in costs related to process validation batches of rimegepant to support our expected commercial launch in the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in personnel-related costs, including non-cash share-based compensation, was a result of additional options issued and hiring additional personnel related to the anticipated commercial launch of rimegepant. The headcount in R&D increased to 59 as of September 30, 2019, compared to 34 as of September 30, 2018. Non-cash share-based compensation expense was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.9 million as compared to the same period in 2018.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses, including non-cash share-based compensation costs, were $28.8 million.

Conclusions

If Biohaven obtains FDA approval for its migraine drug in the first quarter of 2020, its current cash position should provide enough funding for it to undertake the self-directed launch of the product. Plus, it should provide funding to keep its extensive pipeline moving ahead with no delays related to needed cash. Depending on the rate for the uptake of this drug by the prescribing medical doctors and their patients, this will dictate the need for another secondary offering. However, it should be noted that before a secondary offering of stock was undertaken early this year, there was abundant speculation Biohaven would be a take-over candidate. With the proceeds from the secondary offering and the announced plans for keeping control of the drug and handling the launch and marketing, this cooled the speculation that swirled around the company's future. Relating to this issue, I'm a firm believer that investing decisions on a stock shouldn't be based strictly on rumors of a takeover of the company.

With this being stated, Biohaven has an extensive pipeline where if you look at the total potential and the markets it is trying to compete, it could become a nice opportunity for a major drug company looking for an immediate return on their investment. For a good example of this type situation, one could use the recent Pfizer (PFE) decision where it is opting to combine Mylan's assets with its Upjohn division into a new operation. This is the ultimate example of instant synergy by combining the efforts of two established entities in the drug arena. The benefit for Pfizer could be huge as it needed something major to turn the tide with the limited successful internal development of its dwindling pipeline of new drugs.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Special Note: Since my initial article, I sold my position in the stock and reallocated the proceeds. At the time of submission for this new article on 12/18/2019, the stock closed trading at $52.13. The lack of my ownership shouldn't change how other investors consider Biohaven for investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.