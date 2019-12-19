UVXY: It's Still A Bad Buy

The forward curve would suggest that we will likely see UVXY drop by about 5-9% per month simply due to roll yield - before any volatility in the VIX itself.

As seen in the momentum table from Seeking Alpha, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has performed very poorly across virtually every measured time frame.

While some investors may be tempted to scoop up the ETF due to its 20% drop over the last week, I believe this is a mistake. Specifically, I believe the proven track-record of destroying wealth seen in the instrument since its inception will continue simply due to the index design upon which it tracks.

Understanding UVXY

In this piece, I will spend a large portion of the article talking about exactly what UVXY is. It is my experience having written about volatility ETPs for several months and talking with traders and investors in these products that a sizable portion of individuals active in these markets simply haven’t read the fine print of exactly what it is they are buying. I hope to shed some light on the basic problem inherent in the index design which UVXY leverages to help investors understand exactly what it is they are trading here.

Let’s start with the basics. UVXY is an ETF which tracks the VIX Short-Term Futures Index provided by S&P Global and seeks a 1.5 leveraged return of the index. This index has what at first glance appears to be a very simple methodology: it maintains a weighted-average exposure in VIX futures such that the average holding is about 30 days into the future. But when you start to dig into what this actually means as well as how VIX futures markets actually work, problems begin to emerge.

Before jumping into the minutia of the story, let’s take a 5,000-foot look down at the actual returns of this index. This chart is straight from S&P Global and gives the long-run return of the index which UVXY leverages.

Right off the bat, warning sirens should be going off for investors considering buying UVXY. The reason is quite simple: it gives a 1.5 leveraged return on something which has fallen at an annualized rate of over 50% for the last decade. In other words, on average an investment in UVXY will probably lose about 80% in a typical year. I understand that compounding is slightly more complex than this simple math, but the current year-to-date loss of 84% is right in line with what you’d expect for something that tends to fall about 50% per year.

So let’s dig deeper here. Once you get into what is actually going on under the surface in the index which UVXY tracks, I think you’ll agree with me that ETFs and ETNs which follow this methodology should be avoided like fire.

Let’s look at the actual forward curve for VIX futures. Here is the current data from the CBOE.

If you notice, the VIX futures prices increase as time advances into the future. At present, we are currently early into the rolling cycle so 95% of futures are held in January and 5% are held in February. If you recall, the index UVXY follows is maintaining a 30-day out exposure across the curve so over the next month, we’re going to see the fraction invested into February increase while January will decrease.

And here’s where the problems start to arise. At present, January is priced 12% lower than February. This means that when UVXY sells out of January futures, it will be moving this exposure into a contract that is priced 12% than the January futures contract. This process of buying and selling doesn’t in and of itself result in losses. The losses come from an underlying tendency of financial markets which anyone who’s familiar with futures curves will immediately note: they tend to roll towards the front.

What this tangibly means is that over the next month, in all likelihood we are going to see the February futures contract decrease in value in relation to January. In other words, the February contract is going to fall – and it will be falling while UVXY is putting more and more exposure into it.

We don’t know where this 12% differential between the months will end (or else we would just put on a calendar trade in Jan/Feb VIX futures for a riskless profit and go to the beach), but we can be highly certain that the premium between the two contracts will contract simply because this is the nature of futures curves. At present the market is pricing in that volatility in February will be 12% higher than in January. If the market continues trading higher and fears stay subdued through January, then we will almost certainly see this 12% narrow due to the uncertainty embedded in the curve becoming more certain.

What this actually means for holders of UVXY is that assuming absolutely nothing changes in the VIX level, UVXY will drop anywhere from 0% to 18% (12% * 1.5) in value over the next month. In actuality my observations of forward curves would suggest that we’ll probably see it fall by 3-6% (which would translate into around 5% to 9% losses), but functional crystal balls don’t work, so we’re left with studying the past history to get a gauge for how this will play out.

The nature of the problem can be seen quite clearly if you look at historic charts of this specific relationship that the index UVXY utilizes.

As you can see, this 12% differential is basically average in light of history. In other words, it’s pretty standard for UVXY to stare at potential losses of 5% to 9% in a given month simply due to rolling exposure into higher priced futures contracts which will fall towards the front. Another way of thinking about this is to multiply this number by 12 (or compound it) to get a rough benchmark of what losses could look like in a given year. Seen in that perspective, the 84% year-to-date drop is right in the range of what we would expect due to roll yield.

I would simply encourage investors to think carefully over these numbers. UVXY gives a leveraged return of something that falls by an average of over 50% per year. This should be a full-stop for most investors considering adding this instrument to their portfolios unless they absolutely understand what’s happening here. But a common refrain from the numerous people I’ve heard out regarding the instrument is that it is a hedge against a downfall in the S&P 500.

Let’s examine this logic. If buying UVXY (or any related volatility product) is a hedge against a market downturn, then why not simply buy a put option on the market or on your portfolio? Why not hedge it directly rather than utilizing an odd methodology of rolling VIX futures which has a proven track record of destroying wealth.

If you read my past articles on these instruments, there generally are two camps in the discussion section. The first camp is the optimistic crowd which says, “yeah, but the market is about to fall due to trade talks”. And the second camp is made up investors who have actually lost money and seen that the 80%+ drop in the ETP is real and tangible.

My appeal to the first camp would be my prior argument – if you think the market is going to fall because of impeachments, trade fears, debt crisis, or whatever the media is blaring about on that particular day, then express your trade in the market itself rather than in an obscure derivative.

And to the second camp I would say please help educate others as per how these instruments work. At present, there is well over a billion dollars invested on an outright basis in these instruments which napkin-math would suggest that in a typical year the general investing public stands to lose $500-900 million (depending on the strategy’s leveraging structure). When you actually study the structure of these products, you’ll find a few investment banks short this product which likely has resulted in some sizable bonuses for traders this year (who wouldn’t want to be short $1 billion in an instrument which drops by 50% or more per year).

If you are able to short it, I’d suggest looking for shorting opportunities in the ETF due to the built in losses from roll yield. If not, I’d suggest completely avoiding UVXY to protect your wealth.

The last few sections were pretty technical and maybe a bit preachy, but the bottom line story is this. UVXY is following an index which has a proven track record of destroying wealth. The methodology which UVXY leverages has fallen by a rate of about 50% per year for the last decade. The forward curve would suggest that we will likely see UVXY drop by about 5-9% per month simply due to roll yield – before any volatility in the VIX itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.