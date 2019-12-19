Essent Group Is Ready To Ascend Much Higher

The mortgage insurer Essent Group has taken full advantage of the post-crisis market and has steadily grown revenue 20%+ per year with minimal leverage.

As explained in "Freddie Mac Significantly Undervalued When Strong U.S. Mortgage Market Is Considered," mortgage insurance appears to be a surprisingly fruitful sector of the economy today. Of course, back in 2007, many were enamored by the seemingly risk-less profits mortgage insurance brought as the only major risk insurers face is an increase in defaults across the United States. To the demise of many investors, this "black swan" event occurred and brought the industry to its knees.

Today the opposite seems to be true. Following a massive wave in mortgage defaults which led to a devaluation in home prices and tightening of lending standards, the probability of a repeat mortgage crisis is extremely low. Despite that, high resonant fears have caused mortgage insurance premiums to remain high and valuations of mortgage insurers to stay low.

Accordingly, like the species who survived global extinction events, mortgage insurers who survived or were recently created have been able to grow at a rapid pace while taking on little risk. However, equity returns of most insurers has been sub par, but that seems to be changing too. Indeed, it may be an excellent time to increase exposure to the sector.

Introducing Essent Group LTD

Of all the choices, Essent Group (ESNT) is my favorite. The company has been able to take full advantage of the opportunity and rapidly grow without taking on much risk. Given its growth rate and current earnings, the stock is also incredibly cheap today.

To begin, take a look at Essent's revenue and income since its inception:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the firm has managed to grow revenue at a rapid pace and also brings home most of its revenue as income. The pace of revenue growth has slowed from its 2014-2016 level but has stabilized at around 22% which is incredibly high compared to most companies today.

To see this from another angle, take a look at Essent's revenue growth and margins compared to its competitors Radian Group (RDN), MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), and Arch Capital Group (ACGL):

Data by YCharts

While all of the companies have high revenue growth rates and margins, Essent has consistently been the outperformer. The key to growth in the business is to have the highest margins since it allows for organic asset growth.

Importantly, Essent also has high employee ratings with a 100% CEO approval rate and a 4.7 star average review on Glassdoor. While such reviews are occasionally biased, this is a sign that the firm's growth stems from employee outperformance and high job satisfaction. In other words, it implies they will be able to continue to expand market share at the current rate.

Even more, they operate at the lowest leverage level compared to peers and, like their peers, are lowering liabilities-to-assets:

Data by YCharts

Overall, it seems clear that Essent has a competitive advantage over its competitors. It has very low leverage and is growing revenue at the highest rate with the highest overall margins. Most of its competitors have the same market-cap of around $5B-$6B besides Arch Capital at $17B which is a sign Essent is outperforming while on equal footing to peers. That said, we need the stock price to be right for Essent to make for a good stock.

A Look At Comparative Valuations

Because Essent is fundamentally an outperformer, the company comes at a higher price than its peers by most metrics. That said, when you account for its high (and stable) growth rate, it is actually among the cheapest.

First, you can see below that Essent has the highest TTM PS ratio:

Data by YCharts

We can also see that the company's PS ratio is at the midpoint of historical norms which implies it is less cheap than before. But, as you can see in the PE ratios of all the companies, the industry as a whole is cheap and Essent is on the less expensive side:

Data by YCharts

Given the company's 20%+ annual earnings growth rate, a 9.5X forward PE is very low. Frankly, it seems analysts may have their earnings expectations a bit off too as it seems clear they'll achieve more than the 2% income growth implied by the forward PE ratio. I'd put that value at 8.2X inline with a 20% growth rate.

In a world where typical PE ratios are 20X+ often with highly indebted slow-growing firms, Essent and its competitors are all very cheap today. Most likely the investment market is still in a "mortgage crisis" mindset and is failing to account for the historical health of the property market today.

Mortgage Default Probability At Multi-Decade Lows

To begin, Essent's portfolio holds very high FICO scoring mortgages as you can see below:

(Essent Annual Report)

Further, the U.S property market as a whole is stronger today than in decades. The crisis managed to make homes much more affordable in most parts of the country and homeowners have been better about paying down their mortgage.

Take a look at mortgage debt service and home prices as a percent of disposable income:

Data by YCharts

Homes are nearly as affordable as they were just after the crash and are at the low end of their historical range. Even more, with mortgage rates so low, annual payments on homes are at pre-1980 levels. If you look back to 2006, you can see that homeowners were paying nearly twice as much in payments and were buying homes for much more than usual.

Hindsight is always 2020, but looking at the historical data it seems obvious a crisis would have occurred. Today, the data shows the opposite to be true.

The Bottom Line

Essent is a rapidly growing high-quality mortgage insurer. The company is cheap, and is in an economic environment that will be supportive for long-run growth. They are consistently outperforming peers and are showing no signs of slowing.

While I do not believe its core business has much risk today, I still have a few concerns. As is the case with most insurance companies, Essent's asset portfolio is made up almost entirely on fixed-income bonds. If you've read a few of my recent articles, you'll know that I believe bonds are an awful investment today.

They've had to buy bonds during an era of extremely low yields and will get a very low return on them. Even more, a rise in inflation would adversely impact their portfolio. Still, the bonds they own are of low risk so their core business is likely to remain strong even if rates rise.

I imagine investors will continue to be concerned about housing as it is likely we will have a recession in coming years which means it may take some time for the stock to rise toward its fair value. That said, I believe the overall risks for Essent are lower than typical and that the company's high growth rate allows for a much higher PE valuation.

The average larger company in the U.S currently has a PE ratio of 24X. I think it's fair to say that most stocks are overvalued and should have PEs closer to their historical average of 15X. Still, Essent is superior to the average company given the quality of its business, rate of growth, and low leverage. Thus, I believe their fair value is a 20X PE which corresponds to a price of around $110; this is my price target for the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.