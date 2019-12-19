Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/17/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/17/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

U.S. Concrete (USCR);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE);

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), and;

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Globalstar Inc. (GSAT);

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE);

Franchise Group (FRG), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

United Rentals, Inc. (URI);

Hostess Brands (TWNK);

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD);

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Morningstar (MORN);

Levi Strauss (LEVI);

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC), and;

Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

ONEOK Inc. New (OKE).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Vintage Capital Mgt CEO, DIR, BO Franchise Group FRGA JB* $11,250,000 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $5,632,746 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,079,253 4 Agree Richard CB, DIR Agree Realty Corp. ADC B $1,503,180 5 Matthews Norman CB, DIR The Children's Place Inc. PLCE B $576,900 6 Helderman Mark W DIR ONEOK Inc. New OKE B $450,657 7 Sandbrook William J CB, CEO U.S. Concrete USCR B $414,120 8 Hoffman Brendan CEO, DIR Vince Holding Corp. VNCE B $370,800 9 Monroe James Iii DIR, BO Globalstar Inc. GSAT B $304,590 10 Pershing Square DIR, BO Howard Hughes Corp. HHC B $302,771

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Stempeck Brian John DIR The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD AS $22,425,348 2 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK S $7,027,600 3 Eisenhardt Elizabeth H BO Levi Strauss LEVI AS $4,553,403 4 Pickles David Randall CTO The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD AS $3,748,735 5 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $3,748,308 6 Fenton Jeffrey J VP, BD United Rentals Inc. URI S $3,218,936 7 Stoecker Dean CB, CEO, BO Alteryx Inc. AYX AS $2,868,434 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,473,200 9 Cui Jingrong Jean DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX AS $2,446,620 10 Deutsch James F DIR Enterprise Financial Services Corp. EFSC S $2,277,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.