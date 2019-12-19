Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/17/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/17/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.
On Today's Tables
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- U.S. Concrete (USCR);
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
- The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE);
- Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), and;
- Agree Realty Corp. (ADC).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Globalstar Inc. (GSAT);
- Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE);
- Franchise Group (FRG), and;
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- United Rentals, Inc. (URI);
- Hostess Brands (TWNK);
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD);
- Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
- Boston Beer (SAM);
- Morningstar (MORN);
- Levi Strauss (LEVI);
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC), and;
- Alteryx Inc. (AYX).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- ONEOK Inc. New (OKE).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Vintage Capital Mgt
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Franchise Group
|
FRGA
|
JB*
|
$11,250,000
|
2
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$5,632,746
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$2,079,253
|
4
|
Agree Richard
|
CB, DIR
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
ADC
|
B
|
$1,503,180
|
5
|
Matthews Norman
|
CB, DIR
|
The Children's Place Inc.
|
PLCE
|
B
|
$576,900
|
6
|
Helderman Mark W
|
DIR
|
ONEOK Inc. New
|
OKE
|
B
|
$450,657
|
7
|
Sandbrook William J
|
CB, CEO
|
U.S. Concrete
|
USCR
|
B
|
$414,120
|
8
|
Hoffman Brendan
|
CEO, DIR
|
Vince Holding Corp.
|
VNCE
|
B
|
$370,800
|
9
|
Monroe James Iii
|
DIR, BO
|
Globalstar Inc.
|
GSAT
|
B
|
$304,590
|
10
|
Pershing Square
|
DIR, BO
|
Howard Hughes Corp.
|
HHC
|
B
|
$302,771
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Stempeck Brian John
|
DIR
|
The Trade Desk, Inc.
|
TTD
|
AS
|
$22,425,348
|
2
|
Hostess Cdm Co Invest
|
O
|
Hostess Brands
|
TWNK
|
S
|
$7,027,600
|
3
|
Eisenhardt Elizabeth H
|
BO
|
Levi Strauss
|
LEVI
|
AS
|
$4,553,403
|
4
|
Pickles David Randall
|
CTO
|
The Trade Desk, Inc.
|
TTD
|
AS
|
$3,748,735
|
5
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$3,748,308
|
6
|
Fenton Jeffrey J
|
VP, BD
|
United Rentals Inc.
|
URI
|
S
|
$3,218,936
|
7
|
Stoecker Dean
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
Alteryx Inc.
|
AYX
|
AS
|
$2,868,434
|
8
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS
|
$2,473,200
|
9
|
Cui Jingrong Jean
|
DIR
|
Turning Point Therapeutics
|
TPTX
|
AS
|
$2,446,620
|
10
|
Deutsch James F
|
DIR
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
EFSC
|
S
|
$2,277,500
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
