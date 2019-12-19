Key Market To Watch In 2020: The Bond Market

In 2020, the expectation is for rising yields in the bond market, but, again, investors need to keep their eyes open in this market to see and understand current events.

The international flow of funds also contributed to the fall in bond yields and lots of "risk-averse" monies were directed to "safe havens" like the United States.

As projected last year at this time, yields in the government bond market fell, reflecting weakening economic growth and falling expectations of price inflation,.

Well, here we are again at the end of another year, and the bond market continues to mystify economists, yet it still remains an important market to watch in the effort to get a sense of what investors are looking at.

In December 2018, I wrote that I expected that bond market interest rates would fall in 2019.

When the article was written, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was around 2.95 percent and the yield on the 2-year Treasury was around 2.82 percent.

There was the real concern that the yield curve was going to go negative, which it did, and the economy would slow down and inflation would not rise, especially since there were things going on in the oil market pointing to lower oil prices.

Furthermore, it appeared as if economic growth in the world was going to slow down and this would add further pressure for bond yields to decline further.

And, the suggestion was to keep an eye on the bond market in 2019 to see if these factors worked out.

Well, rates did fall, and although a good portion of the yield curve, up through the seven-year maturity, was negative for a good part of the year, no US recession was observed. Economic growth for the year averaged around 2.2 percent, year-over-year, but there was no falling off of the rate of growth during the year.

At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve was still expected to raise its policy rate of interest throughout the year.

I wrote in that December article: “The Federal Reserve intends to raise its policy rate again in December. And, there is some possibility that the Fed will raise its rate one to three more times in 2019.”

Well, so much for that. The Federal Reserve actually reduced its policy rate of interest three times during 2019.

My interpretation of the Fed’s action during this year: The eurozone economies were doing badly enough during the year that the European Central Bank began to ease up again and moved its policy rate of interest down.

The Federal Reserve felt it had to cut its policy rate of interest in order to protect against the value of the US dollar getting too strong and hurting trade, which would hurt economic growth.

Last year when at this time the value of the US Dollar Index (DXY) was at 97.15, and even more importantly, given it was the ECB making the interest rate moves, the Euro cost around $1.13 to $1.14.

Right now, the US Dollar Index is at 97.39, and one Euro now costs only a little over $1.11. During the year, the US Dollar Index increased to a peak of 99.38 in September and the cost of a Euro dropped to $1.09, also in September.

If the Federal Reserve had not dropped its policy rate of interest, the question becomes how much stronger would the US dollar have become?

One other factor was also important for the US bond market in 2019 and this was the increased market uncertainty due to talks about a trade war between the US and China that took place during the year.

Lots and lots of “risk-averse” international money flowed into safe havens around the world, with the US markets being one of the largest recipients of these monies. These flows reduce the whole level of interest rates, the yield on the 5-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPS) went negative between early July and early October, The yield on the 10-year TIPS were negative between the middle of August and early September.

When these flows take place, the yields on the TIPS usually drop off while the amount of inflationary expectations built into the nominal Treasury yield remains relatively constant. This is what occurred during the time period being examined.

These flows, consequently, added to the decline in the general level of interest rates associated with the moves made by the Fed to lower its policy rate.

Note, that if the Fed had not lowered the interest rate, the value of the US dollar would have been even stronger due to all the “risk-averse” monies flowing into the “safe haven” of US markets.

Right now, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is around 1.90 percent, while the yield on the 2-year note is near 1.65 percent.

You can note that the term structure is now quite positive. The fear of a recession in the United States has lessened, and the general feeling is that the US economy will grow around 2.0 percent in 2020. Furthermore, the unemployment rate, at a fifty-year low, will also remain near this level.

Concern still exists about the strength of the eurozone economies. The hopes are that Europe will continue to recover without further easing on the part of the ECB. However, this is not altogether clear. Especially with Great Britain’s Boris Johnson pushing the imposition of Brexit on the world.

Several officials from the Federal Reserve have given speeches in recent days that they see no reason to change interest rates in the near future. How much of this talk is real is the question. Federal Reserve officials, I think, would not like to move interest rates down any further and so they are hoping that Europe’s economies will grow faster this year.

Also, in recent days, there is hope that trade tensions have been lessened due to the agreement reached between the US and the Chinese. If true, this should diminish some of the uncertainty that has overshadowed the financial markets recently.

If this is the case, then yields on US Treasury securities should rise in 2020. Action over the past month may be just a picture of this happening. The yield on the 10-year TIPS has remained relatively steady, indicating that the foreign flow of “risk-averse” funds have stabilized, while inflationary expectations built into the 10-year nominal yield have risen by 15 basis points from about 1.60 percent to 1.75 percent.

I don’t see the yield on the 10-year Treasury note returning to the 2.95 percent level it was at last year, but I think some movement toward 2.50 percent may be in the works for the year.

Again, as I have suggested for the past several years, keep an eye on the bond market. A lot of investor sentiment is captured in this space and it is very important to understand what is going on here in order to better understand what is happening elsewhere in the financial markets as well as what is happening in the economy.

