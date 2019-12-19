How Leverage Will Drive CEF Returns From Here On

We explore the characteristics of different leverage instruments used by CEFs and what investors should look out for.

Apart from driving changes in distributions, different leverage instruments feature different risk profiles. This is particularly relevant during a late-cycle period of political uncertainty and heightened market volatility.

Not all leverage is created equal, however, and so not all funds are expected to benefit from a drop in short-term rates.

One of the most important shifts over the last year has been the sharp turnaround by the Fed in its monetary policy stance. Faced with a market revolt, tame inflation, growing trade tensions and a slowing global macro environment, the Fed pivoted in a dovish direction. From a year ago, the market has shaved 1.5% off the one-year forward Fed Funds rate expectations.

Source: FRED

This repricing of short-term rates has had large and multiple impacts on financial markets. One potentially overlooked impact that is nevertheless important for CEF investors is the impact of leverage on fund distributions. Investors typically think of leverage as a simple lever on returns. However, as the financing cost of many leverage instruments is linked to short-term rates, leverage also impacts funds by boosting or dampening distributions as short-term rates change.

In this article, we review different leverage instruments used by CEFs and what they mean for investors in this economic environment. Our key takeaway is that not all funds will benefit from lower short-term rates as the precise form of leverage will be an important driver of distributions in the medium term.

Apart, from its ability to drive changes in distributions, leverage is important for other reasons. As volatility stays high, driven by political uncertainty, trade tensions and a late-cycle macro environment, financial assets are likely to go through repeated bouts of volatility. Certain leverage instruments are more likely to drive forced deleveraging during such periods of sharp drawdowns and lead to permanent capital loss. Finally, funds are not always transparent in their use of economic leverage, choosing to focus instead on regulatory leverage, which can make it difficult to gauge how much risk a given fund is really taking.

CEF leverage is a tricky concept to discuss because of the many types of leverage and their different regulatory treatments as well as the lack of standard definitions.

We think the following distinctions are useful:

1. 40-Act vs. Non-40-Act Leverage

Only certain types of instruments used for leverage fall under the regulatory purview of the Investment Company Act of 1940 which created the legal framework for investment funds. According to the Act, CEFs are allowed to issue both debt (up 50% of net assets or at 300% asset coverage) and preferred shares (up to 100% of net assets or at 200% asset coverage). These instruments fall into what is called 1940-Act leverage or regulatory leverage sometimes also called structural leverage.

Leverage instruments that do not fall under the purview of the Act are reverse repos, tender option bonds, securities lending, derivatives and others. This is why the leverage that is reported by CEFs does not always accurately reflect the actual economic exposure of the fund. In a sense, the amount of regulatory leverage is of more interest to fund senior debt and preferreds holders rather than common stock holders who are less interested in whether any given financial instrument gives rise to regulatory or non-regulatory leverage and more interested in the total amount of assets that the fund has economic exposure to.

Regulatory leverage imposes certain limitations on funds' operations in case of breaches. For example, they place limits on the fund's ability to issue additional debt or preferreds and they also limit the fund's ability to distribute dividends to common shareholders. In addition, failure to maintain 100% asset coverage for the duration of 12 months entitles debt holders to elect a majority of the board while a failure to do so for 24 months is an event of default. Preferred shareholders have somewhat similar rights on electing board representatives as well as being able to vote on fund investment policy changes.

The asset coverage requirements of regulatory leverage instruments may sound burdensome and heavy-handed, however, as suggested above, funds have some leeway to deal with asset coverage breaches. In fact, as we suggest below, regulatory requirements are actually quite benign as compared to more market-based conventions of short-term bank-sourced leverage in particular.

2. Physical vs. Synthetic Leverage

Physical leverage instruments raise cash against either collateral or a senior claim on the fund which is then allocated to additional assets. These instruments include reverse repos, debt and preferred shares, tender option bonds and others. Synthetic leverage, on the other hand, is typically unfunded and generates economic exposure via derivatives. For example, a fund can choose to replicate exposure to MLPs not by buying individual MLPs but by entering into a total return swap with a bank on a MLP index. Because derivatives require a much smaller cash outlay, they can be very effective in increasing economic risk exposure of a CEF. The upshot of this is that synthetic leverage instruments can be difficult to keep track of in fund reports as they are not securities and often do not have large market value figures (because they are often structured as swaps). Funds are also not obligated to include derivative exposure in their leverage figures.

3. Short vs. Long-Term Leverage

Some leverage instruments like reverse repos, bank facilities and variable-rate preferreds, among others, are short-term in nature and hence have financing rates/costs that reset periodically - from one week to three months or so. This means that the fund benefits when short-term rates move lower and is hurt when short-term rates move higher. Other leverage instruments like longer-term senior debt and preferreds are usually issued at fixed rates. This means that the cost of financing to the fund is immunized from moves in interest rates.

4. Tight vs. Loose Leverage

This distinction is important because it tells us what obligations the fund has and at which frequency. It may seem counterintuitive, but 40-Act leverage instruments like debt and preferreds places typically fewer leverage maintenance obligations on the fund than non-40-Act leverage. In our definition, tight leverage, which is the kind of leverage typically provided by banks, has a daily margining mechanism that obligates the fund to have sufficient asset coverage on a daily basis. The exact asset coverage covenants are not disclosed, however, as they are part of private transactions between the fund and the bank. The potential concern for fund investors is that the fund will breach its daily asset coverage on a sharp drawdown, requiring it to sell assets in order to move back within the cap. Loose leverage, which typically covers non-bank provided leverage, gives the fund more time to move back within the asset coverage ratio.

The Many Flavors of Leverage

In this section we review the more popular financial instruments that funds use to source financing and implement leverage in their portfolios along with the implications they have for investors in this market environment as well as examples of each type.

1. Debt / Fixed-Rate Preferreds

Financing leverage with senior debt or preferreds has several advantages. First, these are longer-term instruments which allow the fund to lock in financing for a substantial period of time which prevents the potential loss of financing due to unforeseen events like a market dislocation. Secondly, these instruments typically carry fixed interest rates which immunize the funds from changes in financing costs and, in some cases, can make distributions more predictable. Thirdly, they provide some leeway to funds in managing their leverage during down markets. Because these securities typically do not have daily market value triggers, they would not require the fund to liquidate a portion of the portfolio immediately in order to stay within leverage limits.

The downsides of these instruments are that they typically carry higher interest rates and have higher issuance costs.

An example of a fund that is financed with preferreds is the popular utility CEF Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT). GUT has two series of fixed-rate preferreds paying a weighted-average cost of about 5.5% per annum. Because GUT holds assets with a relatively low level of income, the choice of this relatively expensive cost of financing creates an odd situation where the fund's total investment income of $10.1m is mostly eaten up by the combination of $4.5m of expenses and $5.1m of cost of financing. Of course, income is not all there is to investing, but given CEFs are income-focused vehicles and GUT allocates to a high income equity sector, the fact that the fund ends up generating practically no income net of all costs does seem weird.

An example of a fund that has issued debt is Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) which has issued two notes with a weighted-average coupon of 6.7% with call dates in 2020 and 2021 and final maturities in 2027 and 2028. The unusually high coupon, which beats the distribution rate on many CEFs, is largely a function of the relatively risky underlying portfolio that consists of equity CLO tranches. The total origination fee for the 2028 note was about 3.5% of principal which is probably on the high end, but it does speak to the relatively high cost of tapping this type of leverage instrument.

Both long-term debt and fixed-rate preferreds are fairly uncommon as leverage instruments for CEFs, we suspect because of the historically steep yield curve and the lower long-term trajectory of interest rates. This type of leverage is more compelling for higher-volatility funds that may not get attractive haircut levels on reverse repos or bank facilities. Another reason these instruments may be more attractive to such funds is that they will usually not cause the fund to deleverage as soon as their coverage ratios are breached whereas repos and bank facilities typically will.

2. Tender Option Bonds

Tender option bonds are used exclusively for providing leveraged on municipal bond portfolios. These are fairly complicated structures that behave like repos but maintain the tax-exempt nature of the underlying municipal holdings. The additional cash is sourced typically from money market funds that require high-quality bonds as collateral for the financing they provide. The interest rate paid to the funds is typically based off the weekly SIFMA index.

For municipal CEF investors, there are a few relevant takeaways. First, the financing rate used by municipal CEFs is very short-term, making CEF funds particularly sensitive to changes in short-term rates.

Secondly, the financing rate for municipal funds is significantly below that of other sectors which tend to source financing that is based either off Fed Funds or LIBOR. For example, the cost of leverage (majority of which was via TOBs) for the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) was 2.13% as of July 2019. Other fixed-income sectors would pay closer to 3% to source short-term financing. The differential between the two rates ultimately has to do with the tax-exempt nature of the securities underlying the SIFMA index.

Source: Raymond James

Thirdly, SIFMA is a bit more variable than the LIBOR rate that is used for short-term financing in other sectors. This, we think, is because of the idiosyncratic nature of calculating the SIFMA rate which is based off one-week high-grade tax-exempt VRDO issues included in the SIFMA index.

Fourthly, TOBs do not count as regulatory leverage. So, for instance, NMZ reports only 9% regulatory leverage despite holding $577m of leverage against $905m of net assets. NMZ reports its total economic exposure as "effective leverage" of 39% - a figure which is higher than the vast majority of taxable CEFs, though not out of line for tax-exempt funds.

3. Variable-Rate Preferreds

Variable-rate preferred set of instruments is a soup of acronyms. Auction-rate preferreds, or ARPS, are some of the instruments that failed spectacularly during the financial crisis as liquidity dried up - see our explainer. Ever since then, the market has moved toward something more solid, largely replacing ARPS with VRDPs and V/F/A/MTPs. These new instruments have mandatory redemption provisions and potentially unconditional puts - stronger protections for holders who want to exit. Along with TOBs, these instruments are used by municipal CEFs and have similar takeaways for investors as TOBs.

4. Bank Credit Facilities/Lines

Bank financing has become the primary means of financing for taxable CEFs. For example, the THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) has a $65m facility with Societe Generale until October 2020 for which it pays 1M LIBOR + 0.95% with an unused commitment fee set to 0.55%.

1M Libor follows Fed Funds fairly closely and reflects the recent cuts that the Fed has made in the latest easing cycle. With a roughly 30% average leverage, this translates into a 0.25% earnings boost for the average taxable fund.

Source: FRED

Bank credit facilities are similar to reverse repos as both are based off short-term rates and both feature banks as providers of cash. From a regulatory perspective, however, a bank credit facility falls under the 40-Act definition of leverage and so has a 33% debt cap which the reverse repo does not. In practice, however, bank credit facilities and reverse repos typically have a daily margining mechanism which ensures that the borrower maintains a certain haircut or overcollateralization with respect to the loan.

Funds also typically agree to additional covenants in these agreements which are not made available to investors. These can include a weight cap on low-rated assets as well as sector diversification requirements.

5. Reverse Repos/Securities Lending

Repos and reverse repos are a form of short-term collateralized lending. It is the second most common way to borrow for taxable funds. The Nuveen suite of preferred funds, for example, borrows on a 1M Libor + 0.70% to 0.85% basis across its four funds from BNP Paribas. Repos are generally used for fixed-income assets whereas securities lending achieve the same thing for equity holdings.

The takeaway for investors is that both credit facilities and reverse repos are highly sensitive to changes in short-term rates. The downside of these instruments is that banks typically require the borrower funds to maintain a leverage limit on a daily basis which can create pressure to liquidate securities in a down market.

Another risk of both instruments is that a fund may find itself unable to roll its financing when the current one comes to maturity which will also require it to sell assets. This is less likely with credit facilities than repos as they tend to have a longer maturity.

6. Derivatives

Derivatives don't fit neatly into the leverage hierarchy because their primary function is to provide exposure to a particular financial asset rather than raise cash via collateral. Derivative reporting is not standardized, and it's hard to imagine it will be. Imagine a situation where a fund that holds a portfolio of stocks also decides to sell calls on the stocks. The fund has increased the notional of its "assets," but has actually derisked. However, a fund that holds a portfolio of corporate bonds that also sells credit default swaps has increased its economic exposure or leverage. For single-asset funds, the problem is not too hard - for example, PIMCO adds CDS exposure to its definition of "effective leverage". However, multi-asset portfolios are much harder to deal with.

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) which combines equity and credit exposure in an innovative way is a case in point. As of Q3 2018, the fund held $187m of credit assets against $115m of net assets - a leverage figure of 38.5%. In addition to this, however, it also held a market value of $57m of S&P e-mini contracts along with some calls and puts which further added to its equity exposure. If the equity exposure were held in physical form, it would have had to report a leverage of at least 53%. However, sourcing the exposure via futures is easier for PIMCO as it avoids having to raise that much cash, however, it also understates the total financial asset exposure that the fund holds.

The takeaway for investors here is that it's worth digging into the derivative exposure of funds as the headline leverage figure can fail to capture the extent of the risk the fund is carrying.

Show Me The Added Carry

Apart from looking at the actual leverage instrument at funds' disposal, it is worth asking how much additional income fund leverage can generate.

The last few years have been somewhat painful for CEF investors from a yield perspective as they have been squeezed on both ends - yields have been falling steadily while the cost of leverage has been rising since 2016. The chart below plots the yield-to-worst of the BofAML High Yield index as compared to LIBOR - an index used for pricing short-term leverage costs.

Source: FRED

In the chart below, we plot our estimate of the additional yield generated above the underlying portfolio of a CEF invested in this index that is 30% leveraged and charges a 1% fee. We see that the pickup has been squeezed to just 0.5%. Of course, one way that credit funds have been managing this squeeze is by moving down the quality spectrum which allows the fund to add a higher marginal yield above the underlying portfolio.

Source: FRED, ADS Analytics

Now that the Fed has cut rates three times, leverage costs linked to short-term rates have eased. Is this a sign that double squeeze is about to end? Unless we see a weaker macro picture, we think the current situation is probably as good as it is going to get for CEF investors. Interest rates are unlikely to push higher so long as inflation remains subdued and the Fed remains on hold. This means that yield-focused CEF investors may have to bide their time while waiting for a more opportune market environment.

Takeaways

Our main takeaway is that leverage is more than just a lever on returns. It is also an important driver of distributions, particularly in an environment of shifting short-term rates. Investors who believe that short-term rates have peaked should tilt toward funds that use short-term leverage instruments like repos and bank facilities over longer-term senior debt and preferreds.

Another important takeaway is the additional risk that leverage can give rise to. Bank-sourced leverage instruments like credit facilities and repos often require funds to maintain daily leverage limits which may require them to sell assets in a down market, leading to permanent capital loss. However, because these instruments also benefit from lower short-term rates, they present a tricky risk/reward question that investors should consider seriously, particularly in a late-cycle environment of heightened asset volatility.

Finally, investors who wish to understand how much risk a given fund is taking should look further than just the official regulatory leverage figures as these figures can understate total economic exposure implemented with derivatives.

