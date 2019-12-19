Why Altria Still Has More Upside After Trading Above $50

Now that Altria bottomed at $40, investors will consider what's next after its bullish run.

In mid-September, negative sentiment peaked for vaping, cigarettes, and e-cigarettes. Investors punished shares of Altria (MO) the most, sending the stock to a yearly low of around $40. My "buy" call on the stock on September 4 was slightly early (article accessible for DIY Value Investing members and for premium subscribers). And since its publication, the 17.51% total return outpaced the S&P 500’s 7.79% return.

Now that Altria closed recently above $50, what should shareholders do? The timing of the recent "buy" thesis worked out only for investors who bought the stock close to the bottom. While investors who bought the stock in July are still in the green and collected a dividend that yields 6.54%, MO stock is only up ~4% year to date.

Given the vastly improving sentiment for e-cigs, chances are good that the worst is over for Altria stock. Updated federal rules that draw the line allowing for their sale to people over 21 finally removes the uncertainty that hurt the stock’s performance.

Improving Sentiment

Congress may federally prohibit the sale of tobacco products to people under 21. If that happens, Altria and other tobacco companies will have a smaller addressable market. In return, the company no longer needs to concern itself with additional damaging bans against its products. The greater clarity on the government’s policy in reshaping tobacco and e-cigarette consumption will also lift sentiment. Already, Altria stock trades at a forward P/E of 11.6 times but could expand further. The company’s 13.6% annual earnings growth rate, which is above the industry average, could at least match the market average in the next year.

The 1% annual growth rate forecast, which is below both the industry and market, may also improve. In light of the historical drop in EPS in the last two years, analysts forecast an EPS of just $2.94 in FY 2020. This jumps to $4.31 in FY 2021.

Yet, analysts could be too bearish on Altria’s near-term prospects. The recent scaremongering on the safety of vaping hurt the value of its Juul holding. And now that results from a long-term study are out, demand for vapers will improve soon.

Investors already knew before the study that illicit marijuana-based products are to blame for those getting ill from vaping. The New York Times wrote that, "A form of vitamin E has been identified as a 'very strong culprit' in lung injuries related to vaping THC, health officials reported on Friday, a major advance in a frightening outbreak that has killed 40 people and sickened 2,051."

Unfortunately, market fear took over and hurt MO stock in the process. Now that rational thinking is back, investors will be reminded that smoke is a carcinogen and causes premature death. Conversely, water vapors from e-vaping are not. This simple idea will help vaping make a comeback. Plus, the ban on flavored e-cigs will end once the smoking age rises to 21.

Diversified Business Platform

Investors may go back to appreciating Altria’s enhanced business platform in combustible tobacco. Its leading brands are Marlboro, Black and Mild, and its cigarette portfolio of profitable niche brands. Its non-combustible tobacco brands are Copenhagen, IQOS, JUUL, and on!

e-Vapor Category at an Inflection Point

Altria said on its Q3 2019 earnings call (Slide 4) that it supported the government raising the legal minimum age. The company also urged the FDA to take whatever actions needed on flavored e-vapor products. Now that the public health authorities pointed to the illicit market as the source of the vaping injuries, Altria may expect re-accelerating growth in the e-vapor category.

In the heated tobacco space, the company has a 40 million user opportunity. The 45% who did not yet try e-vapor may eventually do so. If they use both tobacco and e-vapor, Altria’s earnings growth may outpace expectations.

Altria reported EPS growth of 10.2% Y/Y in Q3 to $1.19. Looking ahead beyond the current fourth quarter, growth in its smokeless product segment may surpass the 9.7%:

Valuation and Your Takeaway

In a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, assume revenue growth in the low single digits:

In this scenario, at a 9% discount rate and a terminal multiple of 5.2 times, the stock’s fair value is $58.

Altria rose 28% in the last three months but is still barely breakeven for 2019. For 2020, the company’s Juul unit, which is also under new leadership, will benefit from improved demand for e-cigarettes. This suggests that Altria stock will continue trending higher. Investors who bought it in September should still hold it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.