Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF: Diversified Exposure Closed-End-Fund Yields 7.1%

The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (NYSE:PCEF) tracks a basket of income-focused closed-end funds. "CEFs" are actively managed investment vehicles that may employ leverage or options-based strategies to support a higher level of regular income and distribution yields. PCEF is essentially a fund of funds or an "ETF of CEFs" providing investors exposure to a wide range of funds each with potentially different strategies and portfolio holdings. In contrast to ETFs, CEFs trade with a fixed number of shares resulting in some funds either trading at a discount or premium to the net asset value which becomes a separate consideration for analysis. PCEF currently yields 7.1% and we think it's a good option for investors to boost portfolio income and diversification. This article provides an overview of the fund as well as a review of its recent performance.

PCEF Background

PCEF tracks the 'S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index' recognized as a benchmark for income-focused CEFs. It's important to recognize that PCEF does not include equity-only, or sector-specific equity funds aimed at capital appreciation, but instead invests in income-focused CEFs that may include equity allocations. According to Invesco, 71% of net investments are in a group of funds focused on bonds and high-yield bonds, while 29% of the exposure is in funds classified as option-income funds which include equity buy-write CEFs.

This latter group will typically hold a portfolio of equities and sell calls on the positions to generate regular income with lower risk. Based on naming conventions of CEFs, any fund that features the word "enhanced" in the fund name likely utilizes some form of options-based strategy. In reality, the entire PCEF portfolio will feature funds that have overlapping exposure to various asset classes among equities, bonds, credit, loans, convertibles, preferred shares and derivatives. The end result is that an investor in PCEF is getting a uniquely diversified income fund with properties similar to a fixed-income security.

Taking a look at the portfolio composition, within the bond exposure the breakout is 65.7% in corporate credit, 13.1% in government securities, and the rest between securitized instruments, derivatives, municipal debt, and cash. As the funds are actively managed, these metrics are constantly changing. Favorably, 36.8% of the credit quality is in investment grade debt including 10.62% in AAA. With most of the aggregate exposure to long-dated bonds between 3 and 7 years, the effective duration is calculated at 3.94 highlighting the moderate exposure to interest rate risk. In terms of the market risk, PCEF's beta is reported at 0.57.

PCEF Performance

According to official data from Invesco, PCEF has returned on average 7.08% per year on a total return basis since inception in February 2010. This compares to the S&P 500 (SPY) historical return of 13.6% for comparison. Recognizing that PCEF is not meant to compete or outperform the S&P 500, we think the returns here are attractive in the context of its low beta, essentially 60% the risk of SPY. Year to date, PCEF is up 22.7% as of December 18th.

As mentioned, PCEF yields 7.1% and this is distributed via a monthly dividend with the amounts varying depending on the underlying income of the individual CEFs. Many investors will be attracted to PCEF given its yield profile but keep in mind the returns data above assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. What we like about the high-yield format is that it offers investors the flexibility to either take the cash option or DRIP for more shares based on individual circumstances or market outlook. At times it may be optimal to take the cash option and wait for a pullback in price to add shares at a more attractive level.

PCEF Underlying Holdings

Taking a look at PCEF's top holdings, it's been a strong year for CEFs in general along with the current market momentum. The chart below highlights the year to date total return of each fund while a separate column shows the NAV total return. One of the trends this year for CEFs in general have been narrowing discounts to NAV, or widening premium, signifying bullish sentiment in the space. It's common that the best-performing funds attract investor interest that thereby bid-up shares. The direction of the discount or premium to NAV is an important component of underlying CEF returns.

An example of this dynamic is the BlackRock Enhancing Equity Dividend Fund (BDJ) which is up 31.8% on a total return basis to the market price. This is in contrast to the NAV that has climbed a more moderate 20.5%. Considering the current discount to NAV of the fund of 3.2%, this implies the discount narrowed by 11.2 percentage points over the course of 2019. The implication here is that if market conditions turn, these spreads could be rolled back as investors exit positions. PCEF itself closely tracks its NAV level because the ETF structure regularly issues creation of shares as necessary on a daily basis to value of the portfolio. PCEF's NAV is effectively comprised of the market value of the underlying CEFs. Just keep in mind that on the aggregate level there's an implicit discount to NAV on average for the underlying holdings based on the data below.

PCEF Performance

What we like about PCEF is that the specific structure and strategy is unique in the market with few comparable ETFs. In terms of ETF of CEFs, investors can look at the Amplify High Income ETF (NYSE:YYY), the First Trust CEF Income Opportunity Fund ETF (FCEF), the VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT), and the Saba Closed-End-Funds ETF (NYSE:CEFS). Without getting into which one of these is "better," we note that there are important differences investors should be aware of. Each of the funds here are based on different tracking indexes with independent risk profiles and exposures that lead to varying dividend yield levels and total return performance. In this regard, we like PCEF as the more balanced option of the group.

Notably, we prefer PCEF over YYY which also provides passive exposure to CEFs but has a different tracking index and strategy. In contrast to PCEF, YYY holds "equity-only" CEFs that may have a primary focus beyond simply income. YYY is also less diversified with only 30 holdings. Even as YYY features a higher current dividend yield at 8.7% compared to 7.1% for PCEF, the data shows the Invesco fund has consistently outperformed YYY on a total return basis. Over the past year, PCEF is up 22.7% compared to 20.7% for YYY. Going back 5 years, PCEF is up 45.2% compared to 30.4% in YYY.

Another comparable is the First Trust CEF Income Opportunity Fund ETF (FCEF). In this case, we like FCEF and think it's a quality fund recognizing that it has indeed outperformed the Invesco fund since its inception in 2016 up 34.6% compared to 28.6% on a total return basis over the period. That being said, there are some key differences in strategy as FCEF, like YYY, invests in equity-only funds. FCEF has a higher beta compared to PCEF and also a lower dividend yield of 5.1%. FCEF's expense ratio at 0.85% is also above PCEF's 0.50%. Again, we like FCEF but consider the exposure and strategy to be different and not a direct comparison.

The Saba Closed-End-Funds ETF (CEFS) with a more limited trading history given an inception date in 2017 has presented a strong performance, up 26% year to date on a total return basis. It's an interesting fund but likely not comparable to the group as the Saba fund is a highly concentrated portfolio with just the top 5 holdings representing over 90% of the fund's weighting. This is simply a more aggressive and higher risk ETF compared to PCEF.

In summary, out of this group, we like PCEF given its lower beta and balance between total return and yield. PCEF charges a management fee of 0.50%, which is on top of the cumulative fees from the underlying CEFs. The total expense ratio is 2.25%, which is below YYY, FCEF, and CEFS but generally consistent with the asset class and reasonable considering the income structure. While a controversial point among some investors, keep in mind that the combination of yield level, total return history, along with beta and effective duration metrics are unique in the market. We believe the fund has value as a component within a diversified portfolio.

ETF of CEFs 1YR TR Yield Beta Note Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) 22.7% 7.1% 0.57 Balanced, low Beta Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) 20.7% 8.7% 0.72 Poor Performer First Trust CEF Income Opportunity Fund ETF (FCEF) 25.8% 5.1% 0.75 Lower Yield VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) 20.5% 4.2% 1.93 Tax Free Munis/ low yield Saba Closed-End-Funds ETF (CEFS) 24.9% 8.4% 0.81 Concentrated

Takeaway

PCEF is a good option to consider gaining passive exposure to high-yield CEFs. Be aware that there are a number of risks that could cause a loss in principal over any particular time frame going forward. If considering an allocation to this fund, our suggestion is to accumulate a position slowly over time by averaging in at attractive prices. Take a look at the fund prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

