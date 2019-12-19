Total S.A. Expands Footprint In Angola: The Takeaways

New discoveries and FIDs are critical to the Angolan oil industry that suffered from lower crude oil prices and tepid investor interest in new developments.

French supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) has recently announced it had signed a sale and purchase agreement with state-controlled company Sonangol to acquire interests in deepwater Blocks 20/11 and 21/09 in the Kwanza Basin offshore Angola. This news is of particular importance both for TOT investors and those who closely follow the Angolan oil industry, which has encountered a few headwinds in the past and has recently faced a regulatory overhaul. In the article, I intend to analyze the rationale behind the deal and touch upon the potential consequences. Let's dig in.

Angola oil industry needs a revival (and capital)

The second-biggest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, Angola has been the OPEC member since 2007. According to Export.gov, the country's oil output is dependent principally on offshore assets, which underpin 75% of production.

Now the country's petroleum industry, which for decades buttressed its GDP growth and brought a substantial slice of government revenues, is ailing. According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, in 2018, Angola's oil reserves-to-production ratio was only 15, indicating that at the current rates of production, the country's reserves will last only 15 years. For a broader context, another OPEC member Nigeria had the R/P ratio of 50, while Gabon could produce oil for around 28.2 years.

Author's creation. Data from BP.

The chart above illustrates that Nigerian oil production was also under pressure in 2016 due to distressed Brent price, but then recuperated, while Angolan output continued to slide and dropped to 1,534 kboepd in 2018 or 8.4% compared to 2017.

Another chart shows that Angola is amongst the four African nations that have the most significant oil reserves, production, and R/P. Other countries lag behind them. Also, Angola and Algeria have some similarities regarding reserves, their anticipated life, and average production.

Author's creation. Data from BP. Notes: 1) X-Axis represents 2018 production, Y-Axis - R/P ratio, bubble size - oil reserves. 2) The bubble that reflects Chad's production is overlapped by Sudan's bubble.

In the mid-2010s, the oil sector in Angola was hit by the crude price slump, as hypothetical costs of new complicated offshore projects were too high to be covered by cash flow in the depressed commodity price environment. Negative NPV of investment projects made oil players shun initiatives in the country and deploy capital elsewhere. Foreign investors also encountered a slew of other hindrances like tough regulations and burdensome tax regime.

The country's leadership clearly understood that without a major overhaul, it will be impossible to attract overseas capital and bolster government income. So, in recent years, it made strenuous efforts to eliminate regulatory roadblocks and attract foreign investments. Here it is worth mentioning a few new laws that were aimed to revive the sector:

Presidential Decree No. 86/18 of April 2, 2018, which simplified the control framework for oil industry operations associated with public tenders and procurement. Presidential Decree No. 6/18 passed on May 18, 2018, that established a new fiscal regime for marginal oil fields development. Marginal oil fields are those without infrastructure or with reserves less than 300 mmbbl. Petroleum tax was cut by half from 20% to 10%, while the petroleum income tax on marginal oil fields was slashed to 25%. Presidential Decree No. 7/18 of May 18, 2018, also known as the Natural Gas Law.

Meanwhile, this year, positive investor sentiment regarding the Angola oil industry has been bolstered by a few discoveries made by Italian Eni (E); that instilled confidence the nation's drying reserves would be replenished in the future if the finds reach FID. Also, Angola announced a new licensing round in almost eight years, again proving there is stronger investor interest in its offshore blocks.

Total S.A. in Angola

Total S.A. is an established upstream player in the country with a nearly dominant market position; as it was mentioned in the news release, TOT operates close to 45% of the country's oil production. Other IOCs presented in the nation are Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (according to Export.gov, it holds around a 26% market share), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) (19% share), BP (NYSE:BP) (13% share), Eni, and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR). The French company operates Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV hubs on its flagship Block 17 (a 40% interest) and the Kaombo project (ultra-deep Block 32, a 30% stake). It has an interest in Blocks 14, 14K, and 0, which also yield oil. Block 48, 25, and 40 are still in the exploration phase. Apart from that, the supermajor's presence in the gas industry is also noticeable, as it has a 13.6% share in the 5.2-million-ton-per-year Angola LNG liquefaction plant.

The French supermajor has been playing a major role in the revival of the embattled oil industry in this African nation, and its investments will likely remain of principal importance in the medium term. For instance, Total's massive Kaombo ultra-deep-water project came on stream in 2014; in 2019, the second FPSO unit started production, pushing the overall country's output higher.

More on Blocks 20/11 and 21/09

As it was clarified in the news release, Total will pay to Sonangol $400 million at the closing of the deal. Besides, a $100 million tranche is anticipated at the Final Investment Decision. Also, additional payments are required, but they depend on production and crude oil price. These payments are capped at $250 million. As a result, Total will hold a 50% working interest (other partners are Sonangol and BP) in Block 20/11; the asset is located in the central Kwanza Basin, where water depths vary from 300 to 1,700 meters. Also, Total will be a principal investor in Block 21/09 with an 80% share, while Sonangol will retain a 20% stake. Water depths there pose even more challenges to the company, as they range from 1,600 to 1,800 meters.

In my opinion, the decision to expand offshore Angola is consistent with Total's deepwater strategy. It has a footprint in all three key deepwater areas: the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa; so, it is not a novice in challenging ultra-deepwater drilling & production and is well-versed in the planning and execution of such intricate and capital-intensive projects. By the way, Total even managed to bring the Nigerian Egina's capex down by around $1 billion, which I discussed in the article in January 2019.

The company plans to create a development hub to make the most of the blocks' oil resources. Given water depths, I suppose the company will most likely use FPSO, precisely as in the Egina and Kaombo projects. The supermajor has a thorough understanding of the geology of the country's continental shelf. It also grasps production intricacies, which instill confidence that it will select the most coherent development scenario possible and also avoid cost overruns and other undesirable issues.

As Total mentioned in the release, the two blocks in the pre-salt deepwater Kwanza Basin have four discoveries: Cameia, Mavinga, Bicuar, and Golfinho. These assets have an interesting story worth briefly touching upon.

Most of these oil finds were made by Cobalt International Energy in 2012-2014 (see, for instance, the Bicuar discovery announcement), just before the oil market melted down (except for Golfinho 1 which was drilled in 2016). The resources were left undeveloped for a few reasons, out of which the oil market calamity was of principal importance. In 2017, Cobalt International filed for bankruptcy. Back in December 2017, it also settled all disputes with Sonangol and agreed to receive $500 million for its interests in two blocks from the Angola state oil company. So, now Total and BP will do their best to commercialize these promising assets.

Now I should explain what I see as the key trigger for Total's interest in Angolan offshore blocks. In the Investor Day presentation, the firm mentioned that Angolan oil has low sulfur content, which is beneficial considering the IMO 2020 regulations will likely suppress the global demand for sulfurous grades. Sweet crude also trades at a premium to Brent, making the potential development much more valuable and IRR higher. So, as Total is likely bearish on demand for sulfurous oil, the increase of the share of light sweet crude in the resource portfolio looks reasonable.

A brief peer comparison

Unfortunately, this year Total has failed to deliver alpha because of volatile Brent. Since my previous article in January 2019, the stock has climbed ~1.3% (and ~5.4% with dividends factored in). Yet, its YTD return is the second-highest among other supermajors.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, in the peer group comprised of the IOCs Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Eni, and Equinor, Total looks underpriced as it trades at EV/EBITDA and EV/Net CFFO below the peer average.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

Final thoughts

I regard Total's decision to expand the resource portfolio in Angola and acquire an interest in new licenses as a positive sign. The recent deal looks rational, aligned with the company's deepwater strategy. Another inspiring matter is that the blocks (if they reach FID) will perhaps yield light sweet crude, the grade that trades at a premium to Brent; yet, it is not entirely certain at the moment.

After all, my long-term bullish sentiment on Total remains unchanged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.