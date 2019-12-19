A Long Look Back

The next point to consider is relative value. Our 2 year yield now is higher than the average yield for the last 11 years but nowhere near the high.

With all of the talk of an inverted yield curve, and a coming recession that was discussed some moths ago, no such thing has occurred.

10/1/08-12/18/19

Treasury Low Yield High Yield Avg. Yield Yield Now

2 Year 0.157% 2.969% 0.959% 1.631%

5 Year 0.544% 3.093% 1.704% 1.738%

10 Year 1.359% 4.079% 2.490% 1.924%

30 Year 1.952% 4.842% 3.281% 2.355%

*Data provided by Bloomberg

There are several things that are telling here. The first is that with all of the talk of an inverted yield curve, and a coming recession, that was prevalent in the Press some moths ago, no such thing has occurred. I said it was all drivel, at the time, and that the reason for its occurrence was simply stated. The Fed was not buying Treasury Bills.

Now they are buying Treasury Bills and the inversion is no longer present. What a difference a few days make, and it also emphasizes just how important the Fed is to Treasury yields. They are the 10,000 lb. gorilla in the room. Make no mistake about it.

The next point to consider is relative value. Our 2 year yield now is higher than the average yield for the last 11 years but nowhere near the high. Our 5 year yield is slightly higher than the average yield but not by much. It is only when you get to our longer bonds that we are significantly lower in yield and, since the 10 year is a benchmark, for many securities, such as mortgages, do we see a positive economic effect.

I also point out "Absolute Value," as another indicator that is affecting behavior. Insurance companies, pension funds, Wall Street, banks, retirees and the like just cannot afford our present low yields to support their profits or lifestyles. America's low yields are affecting what everyone is buying, and it is pushing many people, and institutions, into ever riskier bets. My experience on Wall Street has seen this more than once and it generally does not play out well as more risk often equals more losses.

To be fair, the Fed is caught in a Catch 22 situation. What is good for borrowers is not good for fixed-income investors these days. Low yields cause a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-income Investor's Hell." The ECB has taken the governments' position as many countries, in Europe, just cannot afford, politically or economically, the costs of their budgets or social programs which is why the ECB printed the "Pixie Dust" money in the first place and keeps printing it at about 20 billion Euros a month now.

I still would state that with the ECB making this "Pixie Dust" money, and causing nearly $16 trillion of negatively yielding bonds, that the Fed must stand-up to protect American interests. The Fed clearly has room to maneuver here and they could be doing more than they are doing, in my estimation, to help the American economy. Several Fed members have recently said that the Fed was "accommodative." My choice of adjectives, for this statement, would be "barely."

With American interest rates so much higher than European interest rates there has been fallout, which I hope the Fed is watching. In 2019 Investment Grade U.S. companies sold bonds in Europe in record amounts. So far American companies have sold 129 billion in Euros in 2019. This is double the amount sold last year, 56 billion Euros, and it tops the previous high of 107 billion Euros in 2017. This is a decided negative for the U.S. bond markets and it is part of the collateral damage done by the ECB's rate policy. As one example Apple sold bonds in Europe in November with their six year maturity having a Zero coupon. I can't blame the American companies for trying to borrow at the lowest rates possible, but I can blame the Fed for its current interest rates which allow this to happen.

I feel that it is imperative to speak about Impeachment this morning, in a non-political fashion. The House has now passed the Articles of Impeachment and it will soon get to the Senate for trial. It seems to me that there are two roads that could be followed in the Senate. The first is a very speedy trial process and the second is a lengthier process where a slew of witnesses will be called to testify. If the second course of action is followed then I expect all sorts of "Stuff" to come out, as people testify under oath, that could have a significant impact upon both the bond and equity markets. I point this out because the Impeachment process has not had much impact upon the markets, so far, but this could change in a heartbeat, if some of the new revelations are damaging to either side of the aisle.

I advise an extra modicum of caution now, and some money off the table, as the trial process, in my estimation, will be nothing like the process that took place in the House. In the end, I do not expect the President to be convicted but there could be all kinds of new revelations in the Senate process that could shake all of the markets as they come to light. "Preservation of Capital" are still the first ten of Grant's Rules and I repeat them once again, this morning, for your consideration.

Actually, watching what is going on in Congress, recently, recalls the famous words of President Ronald Regan:

You know, it has been said that politics is the second oldest profession and I've come to realize over the last few years, it bears a great similarity to the first.

