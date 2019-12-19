5%+ Yield From International Telecom - Time To Look At Millicom

We look at the investability of Millicom now that the stock has dropped more than 30% since the highs of 2018.

Founded in part by a Swedish Investment company, this Telecommunications operator has been on my radar for quite some time, but I've held back for several reasons.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is an international telecommunications and media company. It operates primarily under the brand "Tigo", offering services to markets in Africa and Latin America.

In this article, I introduce and go through the company from a valuation-oriented perspective to show you if I consider the company worth buying at this stage (I do).

I also show you why valuations are looking as they are, and why the market seemingly doesn't care for Millicom all that much here. I'll use a combination of valuation methods, news items, and recent data to show you just why the company is undervalued and why you can expect your investment to potentially deliver market-beating CAGR over the coming few years.

Let's get going.

Millicom - 40 years of telecommunications infrastructure

Jan Stenbeck, head of the Kinnevik Group, wanted a company for voice-operation and data distribution in networks using cellular radio.

That was how Millicom started.

The company was actually one of the three first cellular developments (by license) to be granted a license by the FCC, in Raleigh-Durham, NC. After planning for two years, the company began operations here in 1982. Back then, 92% of the world's population lacked any sort of phone service. Because of this, Millicom's business idea became to promote global mobile technology through the use of JV's with local/strategic partners.

Millicom was among the first companies to set up networks in the UK (the Racal-Millicom JV became Vodafone (VOD), China (through China Telecom Systems) and others. It oversaw Microtel Communications, teaming up with British Aerospace and Pacific Telesis, and later became Orange (ORAN), which in turn was M&A'ed by the new parent company Mannesmann, which later was incorporated into Vodafone. Orange was later sold to France Telecom, which itself was renamed Orange.

The point of this little delving into history was showing just what role Millicom played during the dawn of wireless cellular communication - and to understand where they are now.

In 1990, the company changed its name to Millicom International Cellular S.A., and operates under the laws of Luxembourg. Today, the company's operations are found primarily in the geography of Latin America.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

In these markets, Millicom holds very impressive positions. The company did have Africa operations (and still does have some minor ones in Tanzania), but with the sale of the last market (Chad) to Maroc Telecom, Millicom has now all but left the continent behind to focus exclusively on its new core market.

Some current numbers:

147,000 km of fiber

67% LATAM geography 4G coverage.

10 Data centers

20,000+ employees

30 million households - 120 million people.

Customer numbers are strong.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

The company's EBITDA/Revenue streams come from a diversified number of geographical sources, with an overall focus on mobile services due to the region's extremely poor comparative landline-coverage.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

As mentioned, the company holds leading market positions in its core markets. In addition, there is strong potential for further penetration, as less than 35% of available customers are yet on 4G networks in these geographies. These are growing/emerging markets, with an impressive growth of the countries' middle class (Such as a 12.3% CAGR of middle-class household growth in Bolivia, for instance). Its operations are state of the art and evolving.

Nearly all of the company's focus areas are growing economies with decent macroeconomic environments and numbers of population growth. Perhaps most importantly, as mentioned above, strong middle-class growth.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

The company is in a prime position to capitalize on its size and recent M&A's in order to increase the current low broadband penetration rates in these geographies, thanks to its market positions.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

Millicom is investing heavily to improve its 4G & Fiber cable networks. Coverage has increased by a factor of 2X in less than 3 years. (In part due to M&A's) The company's 4G customers have increased by a factor of 3X in less than 3 years. (Again, in part due to M&A's)

Cable development has been slower than mobile, but the company has nonetheless managed to increase total customers by a factor of 1.6X in terms of growth since 2016.

The positives continue when we look at company management, which has been working together for 5 years and has an overall appealing structure, especially with the recent 100% float following Kinnevik's divestment.

(Source: Millicom Investor Presentation)

Overall, the company presents a very appealing shareholder structure with the sort of management compensation we want to see in a company like this.

So, in short, this is a LATAM-focused telecommunications/cable company, with a market-leading position in a set of geographies characterized by low broadband penetration, strong growth rates, and a growing middle class.

Just how are finances?

Finances & debt

The overall positives continue when we start looking at the company's balance sheet and income statements - specifically at the fundamental trends over the past few years.

(Source: Millicom Presentation)

When we look at the past few years - which is the fairer perspective, given the very recent divestment of Africa, we see very positive trends with organic growth (including organic CF) and a consistent increase in the already market-beating EBITDA margins.

Market-beating margins, because very few telecommunications companies have the margins that come close to the nearly 40% which Millicom is showing on an LTM basis. From a perspective of public comps, our telecommunications companies including AT&T (T), Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF), Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF), Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S), tend toward margins closer to 28-33%. While certain years may show better, the clear glowing trend we see in Millicom is, all things being equal, somewhat of an aberration likely related to its areas of operations. These margins are also the reason why many of our companies (including Telia/Tele2) made attempts to diversify into secondary markets - most of which failed.

It goes beyond just these numbers. The company continues to increase service revenues and metrics during this year, and Country-by-country, only El Salvador is showing significant service revenue decrease - and its only 6% of the LATAM portfolio. The more important geographies, like Guatemala and Bolivia (23% and 11% of LATAM) are showing 7.6% and 5.1% organic growth on a YoY basis.

For telecommunications, typically characterized by very flat margin development/organic growth, this is certainly a positive - there's plenty of room for the company to run.

The company also likes rewarding shareholders with dividend increases. The company dividend has nearly doubled in less than 10 years, giving it an appealing current ~5.5% yield.

The company grows both organically as well as inorganically. One of the later expansions here was the M&A of Panama's Cable Onda, the leading cable operator for the nation. For a telecommunications company, organic growth numbers are very impressive in the confirmed short-to mid-term outlook.

(Source: Millicom Presentation)

Current debt comes in at about 2.6X of underlying net debt/LTM EBITDA when JV's/Associates are fully consolidated. This is up quite a bit from 2.18X during year-end of 2018, with debt being added primarily due to the company's M&A's, as well as the addition of leases to underlying net debt, now standing at about $7B. Millicom's debt is focused on 2024 and forward, giving the company ample time to develop its recent M&A's and new geographies before having to focus too much on paying down or refinancing the majority of its current debt load.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

The overall revenue/book value development needs to be taken in context. When looking at peak Revenue/Book value/share (as well as EPS) was seen during 2015-2016, prior to the company's divestment of Africa operations. Since then, we've had a negative BV/share and revenue trend. These current trends mean that metrics such as P/E (which at the time of writing is actually negative) and EPS are poor metrics for the time being.

We'll go deeper into this in the valuation portion, however. Overall finances and debt are acceptable, but complicated given the company's high amount of JV's, associates and subsidiaries and the fact that the company has the tendency to present partially-owned JV's as fully consolidated in presentation material, making many of the company's presented metric non-GAAP and requiring further study.

Recent Results

3Q19 is the latest quarterly we have - and results continued positive here. During 2019, the company has achieved much, including finally showing a Nasdaq listing.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

Some key numbers for the latest quarter.

Revenue up 10.8%.

LATAM EBITDA margin up to 41.4% (up from 38.4%), thanks to M&A's and IFRS16.

33% increase in operating cash flow due to organic growth, new geographies, and IFRS16.

Large increases in D&A due to Nicaragua and Panama M&A's, as well as increased expenses due to increased debt and IFRS16.

The company had to re-evaluate/write down Jumia, as well as record some FX losses.

Drop in Free cash flow due to one-offs, M&As, IFRS16 and FX.

The company reported another 7.2% postpaid Home growth (organic) with more strong KPI's during the quarter. 858,000 4G customers were added (M&A's), bringing the total 4G customers as of the time of writing of the article to 13.5 million. Company penetration rates are improving, and net adds are at record levels.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

With more M&A's and the company's current structure, Millicom is also far closer to the USD than it has been before, with 51% USD-linked currency exposure, up from 37% in 2015.

Perhaps most importantly during the quarter, Swedish investment giant Kinnevik has divested its stake in Millicom, making it a 100% free float company.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

Valuation & Risks

Valuation for the company is tricky because of current trends - namely negative earnings, and consequently P/E, which has persisted during the times of divestments of the African business (and before). These divestments and the continuing D&A have also impacted company EPS, which has been near zero/almost negative for the same period of time.

Looking at revenue/share trends, we can see the following longer-term development.

(Source: Börsdata, Revenue/Share in SEK)

So while trends here seem to be turning, it'll take more time for these to flow down to EPS/profits. What we can see in company numbers are excellent current EBITDA/profit margins mentioned in earlier portions of the article.

There are central problems using many comparative sites when looking at Millicom is to understand the way the company presents its results and has structured its business, namely the fact that the company in presentations sometimes consolidates JV's fully (when ownership is only 55%), which dilutes debt and other metrics. As long as you're aware of this and know the corresponding numbers with proportionate ownership, this isn't too much of a problem (for instance, realizing that 2.6X net debt/EBITDA is fully consolidated/underlying, while the actual proportionate Net debt/ proportionate LTM EBITDA is closer to 3.15X).

I believe a better way to forecast or value Millicom is not through P/E-comparisons or by looking strictly at EPS/net profit, but by looking at metrics such as EV/EBITDA, prior to the company gross debt positions and net financial charges (which are currently chaotic due to current M&A's, D&A and changing debt).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Looking at Millicom through the unlevered metric EV/EBITDA lens, a different picture than looking at your typical earnings trend can be seen. One which is looking very positive when put into context with OCF/FCF development over the past few years.

Millicom has traditionally been valued at around 5-6 times EV/EBITDA and is currently valued at about 2X EV/EBITDA. As we can see above, FactSet analysts forecast EBITDA to veritably explode for the coming years (as a result of M&A's and other factors), indicating a current market price downside of almost 212% - a little ridiculous, and nothing I see as likely to occur, of course (nor is it fully indicated by current projections/recent results).

The FactSet analyst accuracy (or lack thereof) further confirms the unreliability of this, coming in at a 70% miss on a 1Y-basis (with a 10% margin of error). In short. This company is extremely hard to forecast accurately, and any numbers forecasted should be taken with a large amount of salt.

So what can we say in favor of an undervaluation/potential upside in this company?

Based on its own historical EV/EBITDA valuation multiple, the company is currently significantly undervalued - even if that undervaluation/potential upside isn't in 3 digit-percentages.

The company has an impressive long-term EBITDA growth rate of 6.34% (12-Y basis) which, based on current projections, will at least be maintained. (And very likely expand given recent M&A's)

Based on Public Comps like AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and others, the company is currently severely undervalued in most respects - with significantly higher EBITDA margins, as well as EV/EBITDA. A quick comparison of EV/EBITDA multiples below.

(Source: Author's calculations based on public data)

Similar historical undervaluations can be seen in P/B and P/S numbers, where the company currently trades at near-historical lows (1X Sales and 2.2X Book)

Insider trading is extremely active following the Kinnevik divestment. While the investment company itself sold/divested its stake, the head of Kinnevik, Cristina Stenbeck (related to Jan Stenbeck) as recently as 2 weeks back acquired shares in Millicom worth 150 Million SEK through various, privately-owned corporations and trusts.

Now having dropped 22% during 2019, making it a horrible performance, 50% lower than local index development, the stock is extremely appealing from a long-term perspective.

Liberty Latin America (LILAK) was, according to rumors, willing to pay 700 SEK/share at the beginning of the year for the entire business, indicating a nearly 57% upside from today's share price (Source: Placera).

Millicom hasn't exactly been a grade-A investment for people who entered prior to this. The stock has moved laterally since 2012 (and even before). Myself, I've stayed far away from the stock until recently, when Kinnevik finally divested all of its interest, resulting in the latest crash. We could easily say that the investment "case" for Millicom has been similar for the past few years (or at least the last year, as we can see with the articles here on SA which are presenting similar arguments to my own).

However, I am now interested in the company due to recent M&A's being finished in 4Q19/1Q20 and the expected EPS for Millicom starting FY19 and going into 2020 is expected to be firmly positive at 12.88 SEK/share for FY19 and growing to 17.76 SEK/share for 2020. All of this is expected while maintaining the company's strong (and among sector-leading) ~40% EBITDA-margins (Source: FactSet).

Even if FactSet analyst accuracy continues to disappoint overall, the potential upside following the M&A's is certainly there - and company net debt, even without fully consolidating JV's, is slightly north of 3X EBITDA, which isn't in itself a worrying number, given the company debt maturities and the time the company has to capitalize on its new assets.

Because of all of these factors, I see potential upside in the company here when put into comparison to the risks, which can be summarized as:

Pricing pressure on the company's services (possible but likely limited on a company-wide scale, given the company's overall market-leading position in multiple geographies and the capital expenditures associated with constructing and maintaining telecommunications infrastructure).

FX - the biggest risk, but most of the company's currencies are pretty close to the USD. Still - definitely a bigger risk than in most companies, as evidenced by the comparatively large YoY/Sequential FX movement positions.

Debt - in my view, manageable because of the combination of a very large base of assets and maturities being mostly far off.

Thesis

The thesis for Millicom is a combination of underpenetrated Latin-American Markets combined with the potential for large appreciation following a set of potentially profitable M&A's and market-leading positions in a now-concentrated geography (LATAM), with downsides/risks having been either divested (Africa/Asia) or finished (Kinnevik stake) at the time of writing this article.

Investments are being done in the networks, the company's long-term potential numbers look excellent, with a focus on organic growth in cash flows and the creation and management of an appealing, subscription-based business in one of the world's most appealing emerging markets.

Further downside is entirely possible, and potential yield isn't "out of this world" either. I view this company as excellent diversification with great potential long-term CAGR if you seek to broaden your telecommunications exposure outside of "traditional" geographies into areas of higher growth. The company has a history of delivering excellent, sector-beating margins here.

If you have a long-term perspective, I believe that Millicom certainly could have a place in your portfolio.

I have not invested in the company prior to now because I wasn't attracted to:

The too spread-out profile of the company's operations

The rumors of divestments

Problematic restructuring in the previous geographies (Asia and Africa)

The process of shifting focus to LATAM.

With Millicom now fully able to focus on its TIGO brand in a profitable set of markets, I believe the company ripe for investment at this stage - and that is why my stance for this company at the time of my first article will be "Bullish" and a "BUY".

I bought my first position (about $3000) at the beginning of this week, and I'm willing to buy more going forward.

Stance

Due to current undervaluation following the divestments, restructuring, and exit of Kinnevik combined with the excellent prospects going forward, I see Millicom Cellular as undervalued even when accounting for risks. My view is "Bullish" and the stock is a "BUY".

