Central Bank Stimulus Has Treated The Symptoms While Stoking The Disease

This provides an explanation of the weak recovery following the Great Recession, as well as a forecast of continually slowing growth from here.

In medieval times, when the bubonic plague was ravaging Europe, so-called doctors donned outfits as terrifying as the diseases they attempted to treat. The outfits looked something like this:

In those days, the widely accepted theory among physicians was that disease was spread through foul odors. As such, the long-beaked leather mask would be stuffed with sweet-smelling herbs such as mint, cloves and myrrh. It was thought that counteracting smells from the herbs would prevent the doctors from contracting the plague. Holes in the mask for breathing, however, often caused the doctors to contract the disease anyway.

These "doctors" subscribed to many incorrect, unsupported theories about how one contracted the plague and how to rid oneself of it. The remedies they prescribed to treat the plague were often equally bizarre and horrific. One such remedy was to cover cysts (symptoms of the plague) in human excrement, which actually ended up spreading further infection. Another was bloodletting, or draining the patient's blood in an attempt to void the body of some of the disease. Similarly, lancing boils and cysts was a commonly used tactic.

Unsurprisingly to contemporary readers, these treatments more often exacerbated the patient's ill health than mitigated it. That is because the repeated opening of wounds increased the likelihood of infection.

Going off of the most widely accepted theory of the time, medieval doctors inadvertently worsened the ravages of the plague while trying to treat them. In that sense, I am reminded of a contemporary cadre of experts going off of the most widely accepted theory of the time in an attempt to treat a different kind of disease.

The Costs of Doing "Whatever It Takes"

"Recapitalization" is the process by which banks' balance sheets are shored up by replacing bad capital with good capital. Sometimes that means swapping debt for equity. In the Great Financial Crisis, however, it effectively meant a government bailout of distressed banks that held too many toxic assets such as mortgage-backed securities on their books.

It is widely thought by economists that in the wake of the financial crisis, banks needed to be recapitalized and that quantitative easing ("QE") effectuated this recapitalization. By QE, I'm referring to the practice of central banks in which digital money is created out of thin air to purchase assets from market actors.

Now, I'm no expert in banking or the regulations that put certain capital requirements on banks. I don't have an opinion on whether the banks needed to be recapitalized in order to survive, although I am generally of the opinion that the government should not be in the business of guaranteeing the survival of any private enterprise.

If banks truly did need recapitalization in order to survive, perhaps that means some harsh market discipline ought to have been imposed on those banks by allowing them to fail. Or perhaps bank shareholders, managers and directors should have been forced to raise their own capital in order to receive any help from Uncle Sam. Or perhaps the regulations needed to change. Or perhaps the bailouts should have gone to the innocent bystanders associated with the banks rather than the banks themselves via "troubled asset" purchases.

Regardless of one's personal opinion of the banking crisis of 2008-2009, it should be noted that the assertion "the banks needed to be recapitalized" is mostly given in a panicky haste without consideration of the alternatives or the opportunity costs.

And there were costs. A paper in the September 2019 edition of The Review of Financial Studies entitled "Whatever It Takes: The Real Effects of Unconventional Monetary Policy" details some of these costs.

In short, the government bailout of the European banking sector did not filter through to a bailout of the broader economy. Even after extensive QE injected into the system to "relieve" banks of garbage assets such as American MBSs, many of these banks remained weakly capitalized. As such, the banks did not undertake productive economic activity with these funds by increasing lending, but rather they continued to build up cash reserves in order to strengthen themselves. (And this reaction on the part of the banks was not exclusive to the Europeans. It occurred with American banks as well.)

In other words, the taxpayers unwittingly granted banks a "get out of jail free" card by socializing the losses of the banks. Meanwhile, the banks did not use their "get out of jail free" card to fuel economic activity as they were intended, but instead, merely hunkered down and focused on survival.

So, it's useful to pause and put into words one obvious cost to Europe's QE regime. It can be summed up in a simple phrase: moral hazard. The normal market discipline that would have (and, I would argue, should have) been implemented to punish this excessive risk-taking was not present due to the "get out of jail free" card of QE. This protection from the natural, negative consequences of one's choices takes away the discincentive to engage in the same behavior in the future.

But there are other significant costs associated with QE as well.

The elimination of price discovery is one. In free markets, prices are set according to the value that market actors collectively give to their respective products. In the world of finance, when a product is discovered to be significantly more risky or less valuable than once believed, its price falls. This is a normal process that happens every day in the markets. But when the truth about many garbage assets came to light in 2008-2009 and prices adjusted downward accordingly (with corresponding yields spiking), central banks acted swiftly to reflate these prices (thus tamping down on yields) through QE. Whether this process was direct, through outright purchases of toxic assets such as MBSs, or indirect, through purchases of sovereign debt that cause a ripple effect of lower yields in turn, the result was a disruption of price discovery.

Assets that deserved lower prices and higher yields were granted higher prices and lower yields than they would otherwise have gotten in lieu of QE. This leads to a misallocation of capital in markets, as private market actors adjust their view of risk with government safety nets in mind.

But there was another, more stealthy cost to QE, say the authors of "Whatever It Takes..." It is a corollary to the previous cost. The lower-than-otherwise yields of risky assets caused continued - and, indeed, increased - credit to be extended to zombie companies. "Zombie companies" are those that can't even cover their debt service costs with their earnings, and thus, are continuously reliant on rolling over and wracking up relatively cheap debt.

The paper's authors write:

... several signs suggest that Europe’s weak economic recovery may be a repeat of Japan’s “zombie lending” experience in the 1990s. In 2013, in Portugal, Spain, and Italy, 50%, 40%, and 30% of debt, respectively, was owed by firms which were not able to cover their interest expenses out of their pretax earnings. In these same countries, about 12%, 8%, and 18% of total bank loans in 2014, respectively, were nonperforming according to data from the World Bank.

This QE-fueled "zombie lending," the paper's authors argue, goes a long way in explaining Europe's slow economic recovery after the financial crisis:

Similar to the behavior of weakly capitalized Japanese banks during Japan’s banking crisis ... these banks extended new (subsidized) loans at advantageous conditions to provide their impaired borrowers with the liquidity necessary to meet payments on other outstanding loans. Thereby, these banks avoided (or at least deferred) realizing immediate loan losses in the hope that the respective borrowers would eventually regain solvency.

Perhaps if better capitalized (or allowed to go under and go through the bankruptcy process), these banks could simply take a loss and lick their wounds. But instead, QE "recapitalized" them just enough to keep them alive and extending risky, relatively high-yield loans to zombie firms in hopes that these borrowers might pull themselves out of their holes.

But instead of zombie companies digging themselves out of their insolvency, they more often fall deeper into it and more in need of help from their zombie lender banks.

By 2016, around 15% of zombie firms in our sample had defaulted compared to only 7.5% of nonzombie firms. Hence, while zombie lending was initially successful in that it kept these borrowers alive, in the long-run many zombie firms failed anyway because of their significant lower firm quality.

This futile zombie lending exacerbates the ignoble cycle and increases the amount of total loans extended to zombies, even while defaults continue on at double the pace of non-zombies. The study's authors say that an astounding 8% of loans extended to corporate borrowers in the post-QE period were zombie loans.

This shift in loan supply away from creditworthy productive firms toward distressed and less productive borrowers led to an inefficient credit allocation, which distorted market competition and caused detrimental effects on employment, investment, and growth. We find that the zombie lending problem was most pronounced in Italy, Spain, and Portugal, where affected industries experienced an investment loss corresponding to on average 1.5 years of investment capital and an on average 7[%] lower employment growth.

It isn't just banks' unwillingness to lend that caused the slow economic recovery. It was also the necessity of many banks to extend risky, high-yield loans to unproductive zombie firms due to the artificially low interest rate environment. Unsurprisingly, the study's authors found that banks incorporated in economically weaker countries such as Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain realized more substantial gains from QE (by a factor of 8 to 1) than banks outside these countries.

In other words, the shareholders of banks with riskier, lower-quality loans benefited more from QE than the shareholders of banks with safer, higher-quality loans. (There's that moral hazard concern again.) And in turn, the banks that benefited more from QE ended up extending more loans (disproportionately to less-productive zombie companies) than those that benefited less.

We find that the additional loan supply was mainly targeted toward preexisting low-quality borrowers (i.e., an increase in lending at the intensive margin), but not toward new borrowers (i.e., no increase at the extensive margin).

Central banks drove down rates through their policy tools, then market rates fell correspondingly, then banks found themselves needing to make riskier loans in order to maintain attractive net interest margins. In other words, QE was distributed to treat the symptoms of economic weakness, but in the process, it stoked and exacerbated one of the underlying causes of that economic weakness. It channeled resources away from productive sectors of the economy into unproductive sectors.

Interestingly, the study's authors found that the strongest banks in Europe - the ones that benefited the least from QE - actually did the opposite of their weaker peers after the crisis. "These banks significantly increased the loan supply to healthy borrowers post-[QE] and reduced their zombie lending activity relative to their nonzombie lending."

In "The Monetary Death Spiral," I gave four ways in which artificially low interest rates can cause a slowdown in economic growth:

By giving a lifeline to zombie companies, the nation's finite resources have been soaked up by unproductive market players at the expense of potentially more productive players, misallocating capital and causing a delay in the diffusion of technology that could have occurred if these zombies had failed. By lowering the cost (both in terms of financing and opportunity) of share buybacks, many corporations have been able to forsake adequate capital investment and reduce worker pay expenses, while still maintaining EPS growth. By lowering the cost of capital for large, industry-leading firms more than their smaller competitors, larger firms have experienced greater ability to carry out M&A in order to reduce competition in their fields, thus also reducing the need to innovate. With less need to innovate in order to remain competitive, large firms have reduced their spending on productivity-enhancing investment. (See here and here.) By enabling governments to run fiscal deficits and carry large debt loads in order to fund excessive spending (i.e., finite resource allocation) on things that do nothing to increase productivity, such as social programs, transfer payments and military buildups.

Similarly, the authors of "Whatever It Takes..." conclude that the presence and proliferation of zombie firms had spillover effects on non-zombie firms and the economy more broadly. They caused banks to increasingly shift their loan supply to distressed borrowers, and they dragged down healthy firms by distorting market competition.

It isn't terribly far-fetched to surmise, then, that in lieu of any QE, the economic crash would have been deeper and sharper but also shorter, with a faster and stronger recovery. Weakly capitalized banks would have failed and ceased to extend loans to zombie companies, which would have then also failed. But on the positive side, a larger portion of available resources would have been channeled to productive uses. Risky or low-quality assets on failed banks' books would have repriced and found their way onto the books of better-capitalized and more conservatively managed financiers.

In the long run, it seems we would have been better off if government authorities had treated the disease rather than the symptoms. That is, we would have been better off with some other remedy besides QE.

But instead, what are we getting? The same old monetary bloodletting and lancing that have failed to bring about robust economic growth in the past.

Conclusion For Investors

In today's age, we are subject to another cadre of "experts" inadvertently worsening the underlying disease which they seek to treat. Relentlessly focused on symptoms (employment, inflation and, unofficially, the stock and bond markets), there is strong evidence that these central bank experts have aggravated the problem they are tasked with remedying. They are like the medieval plague doctor focused on the boils and cysts, while ignorant or blind to the bacteria that causes them.

This explains the widespread forecasts for a continued slowing of economic growth in 2020 and beyond. It shouldn't be a mystery to anyone. It isn't the natural conclusion of the growth miracle. That is, it isn't that we are nearing the end of achievable economic growth. Or, at least, the bulk of the evidence seems to support a different theory.

As I explained in "The Monetary Death Spiral," the proven growth generator of private savings has been systematically neglected and downplayed in favor of a symptom-treating monetary regime of stimulus and debt buildup. The compounding of unproductive debt, facilitated and encouraged by central bank policy, has predictably resulted in a worsening of the economic condition. It has rewarded the less productive at the expense of the productive.

The recent uptick in interest rates on the long end of the curve, then, should be viewed as a short-term bounce. The monetary regime that has resulted in rates hitting zero or negative in economies around the world has not fundamentally changed in the US or anywhere else. In fact, rates in the US are actually high relative to the rest of the advanced world.

I would would expect the next high on the 10-year Treasury yield to reach around 2.5% before falling again. If the 10-year T-Bond rate does reach this level in 2020, I will view it as an excellent opportunity to buy high-quality real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), utilities and dividend growth stocks.

For now, I view REITs like Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Ventas Group (VTR), as well as insurance company Unum Group (UNM) as good buys for long-term income growth and capital preservation. I suspect more high-quality dividend payers will become attractive again in 2020.

