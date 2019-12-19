Enova International Looks Attractive For Investors Willing To Take The Risks

Enova International (ENVA) traded at $31 after it was spun off from Cash America (which since has merged with FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)) back in 2014. Five years later, ENVA trades over 20% below those levels.

To be sure, shares fell almost immediately after the spin, and have recovered from single-digit levels reached in early 2016. But the stock is up just 4% over the past eighteen months — despite strong performance and good news on the regulatory front.

That disconnect between the performance of the stock and the performance of the company does seem surprising. The risks are myriad, and even somewhat obvious, but the environment hasn't necessarily changed since early 2018. Somewhat similar credit plays OneMain Holdings (OMF) and Credit Acceptance (CACC) have gained 41% and 32%, respectively, over the past year and a half, though the likes of LendingClub (LC) and On Deck Capital (ONDK) admittedly have declined.

As a result of the flat trading, ENVA looks attractive from a fundamental standpoint. Admittedly, the risks suggest shares probably should look cheap —but for investors willing to take on those risks, there's a reasonable argument that ENVA shouldn't be this cheap.

The Case for ENVA

Fundamentally, the case for ENVA is almost self-evident. Updated guidance given with Q3 results in late October suggests a P/E of 5.6x. Owing to a reasonable amount of leverage, 2019 EV/EBITDA is a touch higher, at 5.75x.

Again, there are reasons why the stock should look cheap on a profit basis — and other credit plays do as well. But ENVA trades at a discount to even OMF, at 6.8x 2019 consensus, and most other names in the space receive high-single-digit P/E multiples at least. ENVA itself, given flat trading for the past year-plus, is cheaper than it's been in a while. Investors were paying over 10x initial 2018 EPS guidance and 8x+ EBITDA last March.

Those multiples persist despite a sense that Enova really has done almost everything right in recent years. Growth has been enormously impressive, with adjusted EPS in 2019 on pace to triple from 2017 levels. Even accounting for leverage some help from U.S. tax reform, that's impressive performance. Adjusted EBITDA should climb in the range of 80%, with margins expanding over 500 bps. That expansion has come along with a reduction in the company's cost of funds. That cost dropped 135 bps year-over-year in Q3, per the conference call, thanks in part to a second securitization (at a weighted average rate of 5.61%) through Jefferies (JEF).

Fundamentally, there's no debate that ENVA is cheap, and one of the cheapest stocks in the market. It's posting impressive growth, yet its stock trades at a valuation below not only other stocks, but every other play in and around its sector.

But qualitatively, too, there's a nice case here. Enova simply has managed its environment well (and admittedly better than I feared, as I've long had a healthy degree of skepticism toward the stock). Amid rising regulatory pressure on short-term lending (which critics call "payday loans" and/or "predatory"), it's pivoted toward installment loans and lines of credit. According to the most recent presentation, short-term loans were 98% of revenue in 2009 — and 11% in the third quarter. That shift has led to larger loans to better customers:

source: Enova November presentation

Efforts into "near-prime" borrowing appear to be going well. Headway Capital has done nicely in the small business receivables space, and the Brazil business, Simplic, offers a potential call option after a recent pullback amid financial system changes.

In the UK, meanwhile, Enova dealt with regulatory uncertainty reasonably well. It wound up taking top market share in short-term lending and keeping the business profitable while the former leader, Wonga, entered into administration (the UK version of bankruptcy). With the regulatory picture still unclear, Enova finally announced its exit after Q3, but the company clearly did the best it could. And its relative outperformance in the face of changes that decimated the industry does give some credence to the company's long-held argument that its data and analytics make it a better lender than competitors in its space.

Again, particularly over the last two years (and for the most part since the spin), this is a company that's fulfilled its promises and executed well. Yet for roughly 18 months now, that simply hasn't been enough.

What Goes Wrong

And there are risks here going forward. The macro picture almost certainly is as favorable as it might get for Enova, with unemployment and interest rates both at or near historic lows. The shift to installment and LOC lending significantly increases Enova's macro risk relative to short-term loans which mature in as little as two weeks. We simply don't know how Enova's newer products will perform in a recessionary environment. As Eight Diamonds Capital noted on this site in February, Enova has said that it performed well during the 2008-09 recession. But as that author correctly pointed out, the loan portfolio here is very different: over 85% of current receivables come from products that Enova literally didn't offer at that time.

Cyclical worries aside, that portfolio shift too seems a risk. Again, the argument from Enova for years now has been that its data and its online-only model gives it a huge edge over other lenders. But in the new portfolio — which simply doesn't have that data — that edge should be much narrower, if it exists at all. As I pointed out before, CEO David Fisher said back on the Q4 2015 conference call that "consumers tend to look like consumers as [those] consumers move throughout different consumer tiers" — a response that struck me as awfully cavalier. Either the edge exists, or it doesn't.

That said, Enova's recent history certainly suggests that Fisher's explanation was more on point than I believed at the time. There's been no sign of slippage in terms of charge-offs or provisions beyond the impact of newer customers (which are less profitable as a rule). What information we have from Enova suggests its modeling remains on point even as installment and LOC balances rise sharply. Still, this largely is a bet on what remains mostly a "black box" to investors, which creates a modest risk that the company's models will work until they don't.

Those risks, however, aren't unique to ENVA in this market. Heading into year eleven of an economic expansion, there is no shortage of stocks with clear cyclical exposure. Lending of any kind is never a perfectly safe activity, and the combination of those risks explains why multiples have compressed for many stocks in the sector. But there is one risk here that might explain why ENVA is cheap even relative to its cheap peers, a risk that those peers don't share to anywhere near the same extent.

The Political and Regulatory Environments

Lenders like Enova have been the subject of regulatory attempts at both the state and federal levels. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, established during the Obama administration, issued a preliminary rule in 2016 regulating short-term loans and longer-term loans with an APR (annual percentage rate) above 36%. The rule required that lenders during underwriting assess whether a borrower had the ability to repay the loan, a practice that threatened to both limit lending and compress margins. It also prevented lenders from debiting an account after two withdrawal failures, potentially impacting the ability to collect.

The rule actually became final in 2017 — but the CFPB earlier this year proposed to rescind the underwriting standard, and already has delayed compliance until November 2020. This seems like a big win for Enova — but it's perhaps a tenuous one. Right now, the presidential election looks too close to call; betting markets suggest a low-teen percentage of a win by Bernie Sanders, and something in the 10% range for Elizabeth Warren. The CFPB itself of course was Warren's brainchild, and "predatory lenders" seem a tempting target for any progressive president. Traditional financial institutions, meanwhile, didn't fight those regulations all that heavily, meaning even a more moderate Democrat might see the issue as a way to satisfy the left wing of his or her party while avoiding any real donor unrest.

Given a balance sheet that still is 2.8x leveraged on an EBITDA basis, ENVA can stop being cheap in a hurry if regulators pressure revenue and margins. Cut revenue 10% and move margins from a guided ~24% to 15%, and ENVA is trading at around 10x EBITDA. It's not guaranteed the impact necessarily would be that severe, but there is at least a real argument that the stock would see significant pressure in a different regulatory environment at the federal level.

But there are state-level risks as well. A new lending law recently passed in California capped APRs at 39%. Per the Q3 call, Enova will in response cease its subprime installment product in that state, which accounted for ~3% of originations and gross profit in the quarter. Enova will partner with banks, and will retain its short-term lending business, but there is some modest pressure from that state's move.

It might be tempting to assume that California's move is simply one from a government that tilts to the left of most states. But the Golden State's law isn't necessarily that far out of line with consensus. Enova only operates in 32 states. Colorado, Montana, and South Dakota — all red or 'purple' states — have capped rates via voter referendum this decade, and the likes of Georgia and Arkansas long have prohibited high-interest short-term loans.

Again, Enova has shown an ability to navigate through changes in recent years — but the risk is that more changes are on the way, either at the federal or state level. Interest rate caps, in particular, are a big risk. Fisher was asked on the Q3 call whether the company would consider moving to sub-36% APR products, where regulation is less stringent. He said the answer was "a clear no," given the cost advantage for banks in the category, even with Enova's self-professed analytics edge. Regulatory changes probably aren't going to happen overnight, but investors need to remember that there are constituencies, regulators, and politicians out there who want the 36%+ APR market closed, which would significantly damage Enova's business.

What's ENVA Worth?

It's difficult to assign an exact price target to ENVA. There are a number of moving parts relative to regulation and the broader economy. Peers are imperfect in terms of valuation comparisons.

That said, it's not terribly difficult to see ENVA doubling in a blue-sky scenario. With adjusted EPS this year likely coming in around $4.25, something like 9-10x ~$5 in 2021 earnings hardly seems out of line over the next 12 months. Again, ENVA received a similar multiple back in 2017. A return toward 2018 highs around $35 doesn't seem onerous, either.

As a result, the case here really comes down to the risks. One near-term concern is that those risks, and particularly the presidential election, might dominate trading for the next eleven months. Any rally in ENVA might thus have to wait until November 2020, or whatever point clarity is more evident on the political front.

Longer-term, meanwhile, the risks have to be considered. Again, given leverage, it doesn't take a worst-case scenario for ENVA to look expensive even at $23. And the ancillary businesses — Headway Capital in small business, Simplic in Brazil — simply aren't enough to offset material declines in the lending operations.

Some investors may be willing to take on those risks, betting against a progressive win in November and believing that state-level movements (as has been the case since the crisis) will remain relatively modest and manageable. For those investors, the potential rewards here are well worth taking. For everyone else, ENVA probably is cheap, but cheap for good reason.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.