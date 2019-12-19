Why Markel Owns CarMax: A Compounder

Management is key, and the executives have a clear understanding of what drives the growth: scale and focus on how to increase the value for the customer.

Introduction And Summary:

CarMax (KMX) caught my attention because Markel (MKL) is the 8th biggest shareholder with 3% of the shares, and I have been long Markel for some years. As of writing, CarMax is Markel's second-biggest holding after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and is valued at close to 500 million, which is 3.3% of Markel's market cap. Markel and its CEO, Tom Gayner, has proven to be a very good stock picker, and perhaps it's worth looking into why CarMax is one of their biggest holdings and why it has been in their portfolio for about two decades. I covered Markel in May 2019 and I believe it's a great stock to own for the long run. In that article, I mentioned the four investment principles that govern Markel's stockpicking:

A proven record of profitability and good/high returns on total capital and not too much leverage. Talent and integrity in management. Favorable reinvestment/compounding opportunities and capital allocation discipline. Can be acquired at a price that is fair or better.

As you will see later in the article, all these points fit pretty well for CarMax.

I believe the main reason why Markel bought into CarMax was their knowledge of the management. Both companies have headquarters close to Richmond, Virginia, and Gayner was well aware of the business when it was listed. I believe Gayner and Markel first started buying at the end of the 90s when the stock price dropped under four dollars (adjusted for the two for one split in 2007). They have held onto most of this position ever since; Gayner always buy on the assumption to hold for decades, and obviously, they have a huge capital gain (at least a 20 bagger on some of the position).

CarMax operates in the retail business, a business that Warren Buffett regards as one of the most difficult areas to invest. CarMax tries to separate itself from the rest of the competitors by offering a better customer value proposition than competitors.

My conclusion is that CarMax can continue compounding at or close to historical levels, but personally, I opt for owning CarMax indirectly through Markel.

I'm long Markel.

The Business:

CarMax is a relatively young company. It was developed within Circuit City, the now-defunct retailer, during the 1990s, more or less incubated within their own ranks. Presumably, car-retailing was chosen because it was the least liked form of retailing. At the foundation of the company, Circuit City asked this very simple question: How could they improve the customer value proposition in this massive and fragmented market? Circuit City subsequently established a company that exclusively looked at ways to improve the car-buying experience: Their aim was to create an honest and transparent deal for the customer.

Its first shop was opened in 1993. Circuit City funded the operations until the end of 1996, but then management were forced to find other sources of funding. The result was that about 20% of the company was sold off to the public in February 1997, which provided funds to accelerate the expansion program. However, they still didn't manage to make a profit, and in 1999, they scaled back expansion to focus on profitability. Growth slowed down, but profitability picked up, and since then, they have never looked back. In October 2002, the whole of CarMax was spun-off from Circuit City.

Currently, they have two divisions: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance, which I believe both are pretty self-explanatory. The latter provides financing to customers buying vehicles from CarMax. To create a big inventory of cars to choose from, seller can "trade-in" their vehicles under no obligation to acquire another car. The typical CarMax sale is a car newer than average used cars, typically less than 10 years old and less than 100,000 miles on the meter.

According to Morningstar, every loan issued by the finance division makes a profit of about 1,500 USD over its duration. This is compared to 2,200 USD in gross profits for every used car sold, a number which has been pretty stable over the last years.

The Finance Division

Many investors "forget" that CarMax has a massive finance division where about 42% of the unit sales are financed internally.

I believe the finance division is pretty important for CarMax. First, it's crucial for providing finance to the customers and future growth. Without securitized funding, there simply can't be much growth. Second, it's a major part of their profitability. Since 2006, this division is 61% of total earnings (!), but keep in mind that indirect costs are not included in this number (rent, depreciation, etc.) so it's somewhat overstated. Third, in case of a new financial crisis, or unknown unknowns, this division can significantly alter CarMax for the worse.

Like normal banks, this division makes money by profiting from the spread of the lending and the funding costs less defaults and costs. The interest margin has gradually fallen from 7.3% in 2012 to 5.6% in 2019, according to notes in their annual reports.

The default rate is expected to be in the 2-2.5% range over the life of the loans but has so far been below that. For 2019, interest income was 973 million, funding costs were 289 million, provision for loan losses was 154 million, and direct costs were 91 million, giving a profit of 439 million.

When an application for loans is declined, the applicant is transferred to a third-party loan provider for a fixed fee per contract. However, for the worst borrowers, CarMax needs to pay the lender a fixed fee per contract to make the sale go through. CarMax is the main contact for the customer whether or not they fund the loans themselves or via a third party.

Banking was and still is a risky business. "Unexpected and random" events have a tendency to wipe out years of profits, and thus the business should be concentrated around avoiding huge losses on the unknown unknowns. The good thing is, at least how I understand the legals, is that the funding securitizations are isolated to only cover the loan receivables (non-recourse notes). In practice, this means investors can't claim other assets of CarMax as collateral.

The finance division made a profit in 2009. But the crisis was short, and no one really knows what will happen in a longer crisis.

Performance:

The first criteria Gayner and Markel look at is "a proven record of profitability and good/high returns on total capital and not too much leverage."

CarMax has thus far been very profitable with a very consistent growth.

Although selling used cars is a low margin business, CarMax's margins have been hovering around 3-4% over the last decade and have been pretty stable throughout its history:

Source: Annual reports. Blue bar revenue, red bar is net earnings.

Revenue has grown 17% annually since 1997 and 7.5% since both 2008 (before GFC) and 2014. Margins have increased slightly, meaning net earnings have increased a tad more than revenue (also because of buybacks):

Source: Annual reports. Left axis is EPS and right axis is a five-year rolling CAGR of EPS growth.

This growth is, of course, transferred to the price of the stock:

Source: Yahoo Finance and my own calculations. 10,000 invested in February 1997 (left axis, logarithmic scale). Right axis shows a five-year rolling CAGR of the share price.

Since October 2002, CAGR has been close to 15%, and 17% and 12% over the last 10 and 5 years.

Management:

Culture, more than rule books, determines how an organization behaves.

- Warren Buffett

The second principle governing the Markel's selection process is " talent and integrity in management":

When CarMax was founded, none in the management had any prior experience from the car business. I think this was a pretty good move: they carry no beliefs or indoctrination how a car-business should be working but started a new business completely from scratch. Still, to this very day, most of the recruitment within the organization is done outside the car-retail business and executives are almost exclusively recruited from within their own organization. Of the 10 executive officers, eight have at least been in CarMax a decade.

Management (and the board) have shown on several occasions in practice that they have a very long-term focus. First, they realized early on that expansion must not be done at the expense of profitability. They grow organically and there is no risk for ill-fated M&A. Second, they focus on reinvesting most of the earnings for future growth, making this a priority over handing capital back to shareholders. Third, they have not initiated a dividend, partly because of two matters: flexibility for both the company and shareholders, as a dividend tends to get "sticky", i.e. shareholders get attracted more to the dividend than the business.

Current CEO, Bill Nash, was appointed in 2016, taking over from long-term manager Tom Folliard (2006-2016). Nash joined CarMax in 1997 and was recruited from Circuit City and knows the business really well.

Management has a real skin in the game with an ownership of about 2.2% of the company, according to the latest proxy statement. Folliard's and Nash's portion is about 40% of this.

Capital allocations:

Markel's third investment principle is "favorable reinvestment/compounding opportunities and capital allocation discipline."

Return on invested capital has been around 20% for the last decade, and return on equity is a bit higher. They still have ample reinvestment opportunities as the runway is still long (see more below).

Compared to the peers, CarMax sets itself apart by paying no dividends (and have no plans of paying one in the foreseeable future). Instead, they focus on redeploying earnings into organic growth and handing back surplus capital via buybacks. The buybacks were initiated by the board of directors in 2013. From 2013 until today, the company has repurchased 4.4 billion worth of stock, reducing the number of outstanding shares from 232 million to about 169 as of today (27%). This is funded by a combination of free cash flow and some additional long-term debt. 1.7 billion remains available for buybacks as of September 2019, with no expiration date, but this amount will most likely be expanded if necessary. Here is a summary of the buybacks:

#shares in millions Avg price Cost 2013 5.8 37 215 2014 6.6 44 290 2015 17.5 52 910 2016 16.3 59 962 2017 10.2 54 551 2018 8.9 64 570 2019 13.6 66 898

I believe buybacks are preferable to dividends, given no excessive valuation multiples on the stock. Buybacks are more flexible (because you can sell shares to create a "dividend" whenever you want), it requires no time spent on reinvestment and they are tax-free. Since 2013 valuation multiples have been between 25 and 15.

In my view, stewardship has been good, but I would preferably like to see more preservation of capital for times when the share price is depressed (for buybacks) or and to be prepared for an inevitable recession in the future.

What Is Likely To Happen In A Recession?

The auto business is highly cyclical, and in a recession, sales will go down but used car sales are usually more stable than new cars. This means earnings might have hiccups along the way.

What happened in 2008/09? Sales increased 12% in 2008 but fell 14% in 2009. Earnings were 198 million in 2007, dropped to 182 million in 2008 and ended at only 59 million in 2009. Comparable unit sales dropped 16% from 2008 to 2009. During 2009, management undertook several defensive plans as the year progressed, among them reduced inventory and other costs. In December 2008, they even suspended store growth to preserve cash.

However, what is impressive is their comeback from 2009: revenue has increased at 10% annually and EPS has gone from almost one dollar in 2007 to over five dollars today.

Still A Long Runway:

This is still a fragmented business. According to CarMax, there is about 18,000 franchised dealerships in the US (presumably it was 42 000 in 1993). These dealerships sold about 42 million used cars last year, of which about a half was less than 10 years old. CarMax's claim is to have sold 3-4% of all the cars less than 10 years old, but the numbers depend on how the market is defined. In their oldest geographical markets where they started out, CarMax says they have double market penetration rate, indicating a 7% market share. Obtaining a total market share of about 7% in their defined markets seem realistic. If we add further expansion to currently uncovered areas, CarMax has the potential to continue growing at current pace until 2030 or longer.

CarMax has recently surpassed 200 locations/shops, but as we can see on the map below, there is still a lot of ground to be covered. In this interview, CEO of Markel, Tom Gayner, says he believes mid/medium to large cities can hold one or two CarMaxes.

Source: Annual report 2019.

I believe the saturation point is still long into the future. I would also assume this is a business model that can be taken abroad at a later stage. Management seems pretty cautious, a bit like Costco (COST), and the aggressive expansion plans in the late '90s still stick to their memory.

The Competitive Advantage:

The auto retailing industry is very competitive (a commodity business). I guess most of the readers have bought a used car at some point in their lives, and perhaps found this to be both a hassle and risky endeavor. The risk is asymmetric, meaning the seller usually knows the exact condition of the car while the buyer obviously doesn't, and hence, the buyer is always at a disadvantage and requires a discount for the risk. Most people are risk-averse and happy to pay a premium to avoid a loss. In one of his annual letters, Warren Buffett once wrote a story about asymmetric information. I guess a lot of readers remember the story about the horse owner that complained his horse sometimes limped and sometimes not. The owner asked the veterinary what he should do: "No problem - when he's walking fine, sell him." I believe this is a pretty common strategy in the used car market.

Costco has developed a very successful business model based on serving the members/customers with low markups. To a certain degree, CarMax is trying to do the same: the aim is to get an "edge" via serving the customer in a more ethical way than the competitors. In my opinion, a strong customer oriented proposition is always the best idea to create a competitive advantage, given the management has the discipline to stick to it and not be tempted to take "shortcuts" and increase margins. Management has said that they will give any further improvements in operating expenses back to the customer as a price decrease instead of seeking higher gross margins.

Below, I have summarized what I consider the most important principles that give CarMax an "edge" over the competitors:

No "haggle pricing", meaning all prices are fixed.

Vehicles are reconditioned to ensure that all vehicles sold at retail qualify as "CarMax Quality Certified" vehicles. Hence, the customer should have close to full knowledge of its condition, i.e. little asymmetric information.

One week (seven days) money-back guarantee.

In-house algorithms that go back to the start (1993) which help finding the best purchases for their inventory.

Vehicles that do not qualify for sale at retail are sold at their own wholesale auctions to licensed dealers (fewer than half of the vehicles acquired through their appraisal process meet their internal quality standards, 450,000 vehicles were sold via auctions in fiscal 2019).

Most of the cars are "trade-ins", done by someone buying a new car or just wanting to sell the current one. (Trade-ins can be obtained for better prices than through other channels.)

Three-day pay-off option on the finance at no cost (if the customer manages to refinance at lower cost).

Salesmen are paid commissions on a fixed dollar per unit basis no matter the price of the car.

Most routine mechanical maintenance and minor body repairs are handled in-house.

Scale and inventory: 34% of vehicles were transferred from one location to another at customers' requests in 2019. They have 200+ locations that cost a lot of money to duplicate. About 2/3 of the stores are on owned ground, the rest is leased. Property and equipment are valued at 2.8 billion in the balance, but most likely this is much higher. Most buyers still prefer to see, touch and test a car before purchase.

Scale increases the network effect.

The financing division is critical for CarMax's ability to sell used cars (most buyers require finance). Declined applications are sent to third parties.

Better management than the usual smaller dealer.

CarMax has increased the barriers to entry for competitors.

Management has an intense focus on the customer and aims to pass savings to the customer. This creates a positive cycle: scale and good pricing mean positive customer feedback and better brand.

Based on these principles, CarMax has managed to gain market shares and growth while at the same time remained highly profitable. Despite having a business plan that is easy to replicate, other companies have to a certain degree tried to copy parts of the strategy but failed. At the end of the day, the discipline and knowledge of the management is the crucial factor.

Below is a chart of a fictional investment in all of the peers since the cycle top in early 2007 (of course, all companies are not directly comparable):

Source: Yahoo Finance and my own calculations. 10,000 invested in January 2007. Lithia performed the best, Ashbury second, and CarMax third. Carvana not included.

Risk

I summarize what I believe to be the biggest risks, in no certain ranked order:

Online disruptors like Carvana (CVNA) can limit growth, but, as of now, Carvana is burning a lot of cash and they seem to lack the advantages CarMax has. Shifting consumer preferences and technological advancements pose a threat to CarMax's brick-and-mortar strategy. CarMax's answer to this is their new omni-channel.

One of the biggest risks is probably an imitation of the business model. But it seems CarMax has managed to build some barriers to entry in form of market share. I base this assumption on a scale via trade-ins of cars, customer finance, and inventory of used cars.

"Rideshare" costs are still falling. Uber's (NYSE:UBER) goal is to make ridesharing so cheap that car ownership diminishes.

Electric cars will undoubtedly play a significant role in the future. They probably need less repairs and maintenance, but they will be bought and sold. Perhaps electric cars are easier to diagnose the state of their "health" (less moving parts and no gears), and thus less need for CarMax guarantee. At the same time, the number of vehicles perhaps declines due to self-driving cars.

I believe the biggest risk is loss in reputation. Screw-ups by the management is a potential threat to any company, but I believe less so in CarMax due to internal recruitment from capacities who should have the culture ingrained.

CarMax has mainly operated in a falling rates environment. What happens if rates rise significantly? Right now, it does not look likely, but any sudden and sharp increase could have a huge impact on the finance division.

However, at the end of the day, most of these risks are pretty well understood and to a certain extent priced into the current share price. The biggest risk, as always, is among the "unknown unknowns", what Nassim Taleb calls Black Swans. These, of course, always come as a surprise.

Valuation:

The fourth, and last of Markel's investment principles, is "can be acquired at a price that is fair or better":

Just like other car-stocks CarMax usually trades below a multiple of 20:

Compared to the other six companies mentioned previously in the article, CarMax has always traded at a premium, in my opinion rightly so:

A current PE of about 18 in a company that has shown consistent growth in a fragmented business with a significant runway left, does not seem excessive to me.

Conclusion:

Let me summarize my main points:

Good management.

Sensible use of capital/compounding opportunities.

Still a long runway.

Market leader with a sensible valuation.

Cyclical business.

However, my personal preference for buying into CarMax is simply to buy more shares of Markel, which I try to do on pullbacks. Investing always comes at an opportunity cost, and unless you want to own a huge list of stocks (I prefer 15-20), you kill two birds with one stone by owning Markel (Markel owns a lot of marketable quality securities).

(This article was sent for publishing one day ahead of quarterly earnings.)

