Washington Prime: Cracks In The Open-Air Portfolio

Even a temporary NOI setback for the open-air portfolio could put Washington Prime at risk of violating one of its debt covenants.

While the open-air properties are better positioned than Washington Prime's malls, they have significant exposure to weak tenants that may close or demand rent reductions in the coming years.

Even bullish Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) shareholders generally acknowledge that many of the REIT's malls aren't doing well. It's hard to argue otherwise. Year-to-date, comparable NOI has plunged 8% for Washington Prime's "Tier One" enclosed properties. Including Tier Two and non-core malls, it's clear that the NOI figures would be far worse.

However, Washington Prime also owns dozens of open-air properties, mainly consisting of power centers and smaller strip malls. The open-air properties now account for nearly 30% of annual NOI, providing some diversification away from traditional malls.

Many bulls see this diversification as a huge point in Washington Prime's favor. They view the open-air properties as strong assets that will produce steady NOI growth to counterbalance the volatility affecting mid-tier department store-anchored malls. Unfortunately, while the open-air properties are better positioned for the long term than Washington Prime's malls, they could still post shaky results over the next few years. That would exacerbate the REIT's difficulty in avoiding a violation of its debt covenants.

The advantage of the open-air properties

There is certainly a nugget of truth to the widely-held belief that Washington Prime's open-air properties are "safe". First, open-air properties are less likely to be exposed to struggling department store chains like Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Macy's (NYSE:M), which mainly locate stores in traditional malls.

Second, the anchor tenants for open-air properties tend to occupy much smaller spaces than mall anchors. With very few department store chains expanding, mall owners typically need to spend a lot of money to split up a department store space for smaller tenants when one becomes vacant. By contrast, it's often possible to re-lease an empty open-air box as-is or with relatively minimal capital investment.

Third, there is a deeper demand pool for open-air retail real estate. Expanding off-price retailers like TJX (NYSE:TJX) have filled lots of spaces in the 25,000 square foot range. Meanwhile, rents tend to be lower for small-shop space at open-air properties, compared to malls. That makes open-air centers more affordable for small local tenants.

Yet, open-air centers are not immune to trouble

Unfortunately, these advantages do not make open-air retail real estate immune to disruption from the so-called retail apocalypse. Many open-air centers have numerous weak tenants that could close stores or even file for bankruptcy in the years ahead. Some have one or even two department stores as anchors. Not every open-air center is an attractive site for off-price retailers to open stores. And, while it may be possible to replace national tenants with local businesses, doing so often comes at a cost (in the form of lower lease rates).

Washington Prime's results over the past two years showcase the problem with relying on open-air properties for steady growth. Through the first nine months of 2019, comparable NOI from the REIT's open-air segment did rise 1.1%. In fact, momentum has been increasing due to easy year-over-year comparisons, punctuated by a 2.6% comp NOI increase last quarter.

By contrast, in 2018, comparable NOI for the open-air portfolio fell 1.7%. The liquidation of Toys R Us contributed to that weakness, along with other 2017 and 2018 retail bankruptcies like hhgregg, Payless ShoeSource, RadioShack, Gander Mountain, and Mattress Firm.

Additionally, average rents are stagnant for Washington Prime's open-air properties. Base minimum rents for the open-air portfolio fell to $13.76 per square foot as of Sept. 30, 2019; down approximately 1% from $13.89 per square foot a year earlier and up less than 1% from $13.66 per square foot as of Sept. 30, 2017. The increase in NOI last quarter was driven primarily by higher occupancy.

Of course, high occupancy is a good thing, but it's probably not feasible to increase leased occupancy much beyond the current level of 96.2%. Growth in average rents is the only sustainable driver of NOI growth.

The lack of growth in average rents also hints that there is more than meets the eye with respect to reported leasing spreads. Washington Prime's open-air portfolio delivered positive average leasing spreads of 4.2% over the last 12 months and 3.6% over the prior 12-month period. There are a number of potential explanations for why this isn't driving growth in average rents. For example, reported leasing spreads typically exclude long-vacant spaces and short-term leases. Whatever the reason, it's clear that positive leasing spreads aren't a guarantee that average rents will rise at Washington Prime's open-air properties.

Plenty of unsteady tenants

To assess the risk that Washington Prime's open-air properties will face additional bumps in the road, I recently undertook an assessment of the REIT's exposure to various underperforming retailers at its open-air centers. (For the purposes of this analysis, I included Waterford Lakes Town Center and Clay Terrace: two large open-air properties that are classified as "Tier One Enclosed" for reasons that aren't clear to me.) The results aren't encouraging.

First, the open-air properties are exposed to retailers that are already bankrupt. Destination Maternity filed for bankruptcy in October and recently won bankruptcy court approval to liquidate. Forever 21 also filed for bankruptcy a few months ago and is closing over 100 stores and demanding rent reductions for the rest while trying to stave off liquidation. Together, these two bankrupt retailers account for 7 stores at Washington Prime's open-air properties.

Second, there are 13 department stores in Washington Prime's open-air portfolio. Most are Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stores, which are in no immediate danger of closing. However, there's also a Sears store that is set to close in February, and one store each from the financially-weak J.C. Penney and Belk chains. Lastly, there's an oversized, 113,000 square foot, department store-like Burlington (NYSE:BURL) store at one open-air property. It is likely to be closed or radically downsized in the future, as the company now prefers stores that are less than half that size.

Third, there is significant exposure to retailers that are at risk of bankruptcy within the next year or two. Ascena Retail's (NASDAQ:ASNA) credit rating has fallen far into junk territory due to inconsistent results. There are 32 Ascena stores at Washington Prime's open-air properties, including 5 Dressbarn stores that are closing this quarter as part of the shutdown of that chain. Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) also faces near-term bankruptcy risk, due to its plunging sales, deeply negative EBITDA, and weak balance sheet. There are 10 Pier 1 stores in the open-air portfolio. Home decor chain Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) faces a growing risk of bankruptcy, too. While it has a better balance sheet than Pier 1, sales and earnings have plunged in 2019, and the company is burning through cash. There are 4 Kirkland's stores at Washington Prime's open-air properties.

Fourth, Washington Prime's open-air portfolio could be hit by store closures from chains that are planning to downsize. That includes 6 stores for Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 15 for GameStop (NYSE:GME), and 10 for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) (including all nameplates operated by those companies).

Why it matters

Of course, investors shouldn't expect all of these stores to close at once. Some could stay open for many years to come. And over time, it should be easier to find replacement tenants for open-air properties than for enclosed malls.

Nevertheless, there are enough shaky tenants populating Washington Prime's open-air properties that investors can't count on steady NOI growth going forward. Periodic NOI declines (as was the case in 2018) should be expected.

That's problematic, because Washington Prime risks violating its debt covenants: mainly the requirement that its debt-to-assets ratio must remain below 60%. High redevelopment capex and dividend payments not fully covered by operations are already driving the debt-to-assets ratio higher. Total debt reached 56.1% of assets as of the end of last quarter, up from 51.5% just a year earlier. The cap under the covenants is 60%.

For the purpose of the covenants, total assets are measured by applying a cap rate to Washington Prime's property-level EBITDA. Thus, even a temporary decline in the earnings from open-air properties could cause a covenant violation. That in turn could force Washington Prime to cut its dividend, sell assets at unfavorable prices, or take other actions that would be negative for shareholders.

With NOI trends likely to remain negative for Washington Prime's malls for the foreseeable future and high capex needs poised to stress the balance sheet, shareholders are implicitly counting on steady NOI growth from the open-air portfolio in the years ahead. They may be asking for more than the REIT can deliver. Washington Prime's open-air properties won't be spared from the rising tide of retail store closings.

