Good Progress On Cost Control And Strong T&D Markets Helping Hubbell

Between utilities spending on their grids and management's ongoing cost/margin efforts, I like what Hubbell is doing and where it is positioned.

Utility spending should remain strong in 2020 and non-residential spending will likely still grow, but oil/gas could be more mixed (onshore bad, offshore better) and industrial is a 2H'20 story.

When I last wrote about Hubbell (HUBB) in May, I saw mixed prospects for this manufacturer of electrical and power products for utility, construction, industrial, and energy customers. I did think (and write) that the shares looked undervalued and that the company’s late-cycle exposure was the right mix for what I thought would be a weaker-than-expected short-cycle economy. On the other hand, I also liked Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) and Eaton (ETN) better.

Since then, short-cycle end-markets have indeed weakened more than the Street expected earlier in the year and Hubbell has benefited from its strong utility exposure, as well as its internal self-help efforts on costs (manufacturing, et al). Hubbell shares are up about 18% since then, beating the broader industrial sector, while Schneider has in fact performed better (about 10% better), though Eaton’s performance has been more of a “push”.

Looking at 2020, I like Hubbell’s utility exposure even more, as I see grid spending as one of the healthier markets out there. I’m more concerned about oil/gas, but I think Hubbell’s specific exposures may be better than the overall market, and I expect more progress on costs/margins (particularly in 2021). What I’m not so fond of is the valuation. Like so many industrials, and particularly those with better late-cycle exposure, the shares have been strong enough that I don’t see a compelling valuation, though I don’t find them overpriced either.

Mixed Messages Heading Into 2020

With the exception of a stronger non-residential market than I expected and earlier signs of weakness in agriculture and mining, 2019 more or less shaped up like I expected. As a company more leveraged to late-cycle markets, Hubbell’s Electrical business has held up okay – although revenue was up just 1% in the last two quarters, weakness in lighting is the primary reason and underlying industrial end-market sales have been up low-to-mid single-digits. Power, though, has been quite strong, with strong utility demand contributing high single-digit growth in the third quarter and helping Power to grow 5% - a good result for that quarter compared to the wider world of industrials.

I’m expecting 2020 to be tougher for Hubbell, but I still expect Hubbell to do better than average.

The biggest served market, transmission & distribution, should continue to benefit from healthy utility spending as utilities spend on grid hardening and transmission infrastructure for renewable energy sources. With about 25% share in its addressed markets, well above publicly-traded comps/rivals like Eaton and ABB (ABB), this is a good time for this business.

Non-residential construction will almost certainly slow in 2020, but I don’t see it going negative, and I believe companies like ABB, Eaton, Hubbell and Schneider will continue to benefit (as well as distributors like Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) which, though more European-oriented, is also a name I like). I am a little worried that Hubbell could be vulnerable to a greater slowdown in new construction, but we’ll see how that works out, as I think Hubbell’s greater exposure to institutional (versus commercial) will help.

On the less positive side, I’m concerned about the company’s exposure to oil/gas (around 10% of revenue). Several suppliers to the oil/gas sector have warned of weakening trends, and spending could be down as much as 10% next year in the U.S. onshore market. The good news, for Hubbell at least, is that this business is split about 50/50 between onshore and offshore and I think we’ll start seeing better order/revenue trends in offshore next year.

Room For More Progress On Costs

Hubbell is in the midst of a significant cost restructuring effort, and the benefits are already starting to show. Gross margin was up a half-point in the third quarter and the company saw a solid 30bp benefit from price/cost at a time when many industrials are struggling with that despite what should be tailwinds from material costs.

Management has talked about $0.40/share worth of restructuring activity and a similar amount in 2020, with the option to pull some projects forward if demand weakens further. Hubbell continues to consolidate manufacturing capacity and introduce automation, and I think this is the right move. I also see some scope for improving the Lighting business further, but this will likely never again be a great business (Eaton certainly didn’t get a fabulous price for its lighting business).

I also see the possibility of more M&A activity. Hubbell doesn’t have a lot of debt capacity, but the company could still be somewhat active. The company recently sold its non-core and lower-margin Haefely high-voltage test business and acquired a small power grid asset management solutions company and I think that’s the pattern for future deals – small deals that incrementally upgrade the company’s portfolio in key markets like utilities.

The Outlook

Hubbell has been pretty much straight in line with my expectations this year, so I haven’t had to do much with my model other than adjust my 2019 FCF estimate a little higher. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3% and long-term FCF growth in the range of 4% to 5% as the company reaps the benefits of its restructuring efforts. Although 3% revenue growth may not seem exciting, it’s about double the likely long-term growth rate for fixed investments in the U.S..

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA lead me to think that Hubbell is particularly cheap now, nor do they lead me to think the stock is overvalued. Stronger utility spending, another better-than-expected year for non-residential spending, and improvement in industrial markets could all help the outlook, as could even better/faster execution on cost/efficiency initiatives, but I think the Street more or less has this one dialed in right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.