The Effect Of Interest Rate Risk On Bonds And The Vanguard Wellesley Fund

Various strategies are used to mitigate interest rates risk, such as diversification across bond categories, laddering and international exposure.

A close look at interest rates, over the last 62 years compared to Wellesley’s performance since 1971, will show the fund's resilience and adaptability to various market conditions.

Many think the Wellesley’s fund glorious performance over the last 48 years will soon come to a halt, due to the ending of the bond bull run.

Introduction

In my previous article, Vanguard Wellesley Fund (VWINX) - An Exceptional Conservative Mutual Fund Hidden In Plain Sight - a handful of reader’s comments expressed concern regarding Wellesley’s performance going forward, particularly since the fund holds 60% +/- in bonds, making it vulnerable to an increase in interest rates. Here are a couple of these comments:

Those who bought (VWINX) long ago (i.e., 10+ years ago) benefited from buying when interest rates were much higher, thus leaving room for lots of bond price appreciation. @Cat2005 [VWINX] has benefited from the great secular bull market in bonds, which is essentially over with, interest rates now so low. Huge question for investors is long-term future bond returns in what will likely by a rising interest environment. @Geomann1

The above observations deserve being addressed. Although the focus of this article is on the impact of interest rates on the Wellesley fund, the concepts discussed below are applicable to other bond funds and interest-rate sensitive trading vehicles.

Abstract

Many investors believe we’ve been in a bond bull market for decades and the party is coming to an inevitable end soon. One way to find out is to examine interest rates behavior and trends over the last 6 decades and compare it to Vanguard’s Wellseley Income Fund’s performance. I will take a closer look at interest rate during three distinct periods: sharply rising and declining rates as well as low and stable interest rates. I will show the various categories of bonds and examine their correlation. Finally, I’ll share with you some strategies for managing interest rate risk. You will see how well the Wellesley fund performed, since its inception in 1971, during various and extreme interest rates cycles.

Interest Rates – Where We Have Been

Among the comments I received for my last article, one was from @EZ Livin stating: “the returns [for VWINX] occurred during a bull market for bonds that lasted decades.” Out of curiously, I wanted to see the exact duration of the bull market in bonds and how interest rates behaved over whatever number of decades worth of data I can put my hands on.

I started by examining the federal funds rate, which is the interest rate set by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC). It is the rate at which banks will loan each other money overnight to meet reserve requirements. Below is the 62 year historical chart showing a great deal of volatility and wild fluctuations in interest rates. Rates went from 3.3% in 1972 to 12.2% in 1974, changing directions in 1977 to 4.62%, only to spike to over 20%+ in 1981. Eventually rates retreated in 1986 to 5.9%, but not for long as it shot back up again in 1989 to 9.8%. These fluctuations continue until this day. This simply dispels the myth that we have been in a never-ending bond bull market.

Source: Macrotrends - Federal Funds Rate, July 26, 1954 - November 4, 2019

I anticipate an observant reader might point out the federal fund rates are only a short-term rate in the banking system and might not be totally reflective of long term rates. The chart below is the Long-term interest rate for government bonds maturing in ten years. As you can see the shape of this chart is very close in its general appearance to the prior chart for federal funds rates.

OCED Data Long-Term Interest Rates

Bird's Eye View of Wellesley's Performance

While the above charts gives a great bird’s eye view of the interest rates action over the last 62 years, I was specifically interested in examining the last 48 years ((1971 to 2019)), which is how long the Wellesley fund been around. The chart below shows the Wellesley Fund’s stable performance in all interest rate environments. The chart shows a nice rise in the equity curve, from bottom left to upper right.

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley Fund Equity Curve 1/1971 to 10/1979

A Closer Look at Wellesley’s Performance in Various Interest Rates Environments

From the long-term interest rate charts shown earlier, we can clearly see the last 60 years has seen not only steadily declining rates but also periods of sharply rising rates, as well as a great deal of volatility throughout. The three charts below take a closer look at Wellesley’s performance during three distinct periods: sharply rising, declining and stable/low interest rates.

The first chart shows Wellesley’s performance from 1971 to 1981, a super inflationary period where interest rates skyrocketed from 3.75% to 20% +

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley’s Performance 1971 to 1981

Although one should not compare returns of a balanced fund to the S&P because they simply belong to different investment classes, I will do so here, in the table below, to demonstrate Wellseley’s solid performance, even against the mighty S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer – Wellesely vs. S&P 1972 to 1981

The second chart shows performance during a period of declining interest rates. From 1981 to 2008 rates declined from 20%+ to 0.52% with many up spikes in interest rates, such as the one from 1986 to 1989 when interest rates went 5.9% to 9.73%, a 64.9% jump in three years!

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley’s Performance 1981 to 2008

Again, the table below demonstrates Wellseley’s solid performance against the S&P for the period from 1981 to 2008.

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley’s Performance 1981 to 2008

The third chart shows performance during stable and low Interest Rates. From 2008 to 2016 interest rates were flat-lined at all time historical low levels.

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley’s Performance 2008 to 2016

The table below demonstrates Wellseley’s performance against the S&P for the period from 2008 to 2016. Returns were in lock-step with the S&P and less than half the drawdown.

Portfolio Visualizer - Wellesley’s Performance 2008 to 2016

Not All Bonds Are Created Equal

Two of the essential rules of investing is diversification and using non-correlated assets in a portfolio so as to dampen volatility. Fortunately, we can do so not only with the equity part of the portfolio but also with the bond portion of the portfolio.

As a general rule, bonds go up when interest rates fall and vice versa, right? Well, generally that’s the case. According to Seeking Alpha contributing author @Cliff Smith “floating rate bonds (and funds such as OOSAX), benefit in a rising rate market.” Let’s see how correlated Vanguard’s Long-Term Treasury fund is to Oppenheimer’s Senior Floating Rate fund. The table below shows a correlation value of -0.31, a negative correlation between the two classes of bond funds, which is what we want to see.

Portfolio Visualizer Asset Correlation A Value of +1 = Perfect Correlation, -1 = Perfectly Un-correlated

Since not all bond move in tandem, let’s examine a few more bond categories. For this illustration, I’ll use 5 bond mutual funds used in one of Smith’s strategies. These funds fall into the following categories: high yield muni, high income, senior floating rate, GNMA and short duration. This group of diversified bond classes is surprisingly uncorrelated, as can be seen in the table below, some are even negatively correlated.

Portfolio Visualizer – VUSTX vs. Other Bond Funds

Let’s not forget Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which work well in inflationary conditions, but not so well in deflationary conditions (when inflation is negative), causing a fund's principal and income to decrease in value. I randomly selected a handful of TIPS mutual funds and compared them to the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury fund. The table below shows the range of correlation from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.76

Portfolio Visualizer – VUSTX vs. TIPS Mutual Funds

Managing Interest Rate Risk

As shown in this article, diversification/non-correlation among various bond categories can negate some of the interest rate risk, and I believe Wellesley’s management team is capable of adjusting their bond allocation according to various market conditions.

As of this writing the Wellesley fund holds 1123 bond issues. A casual inspection of their list shows maturity durations ranging from January 2021 all the way out to 2057, and a wide variety of coupon rates going as high as 8.625% and perhaps higher, as I did not go through the entire list.

Hunting globally for the right mix of bonds is another measure for diversification. Some of the fund’s international holdings include: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Korea Development Bank and Japan Bank for International Cooperation, among others.

Bond laddering is an excellent solution to interest rates risk. According to AAII:

Laddering involves building a portfolio of bonds with staggered maturities so that a portion of the portfolio will mature each year. To maintain the ladder, money that comes in from currently maturing bonds is typically invested in bonds with longer maturities within the range of the bond ladder.

In a Forbes article written by Mike Patton, CFP, three important points were made regarding what can be done in a rising rate environment:

invest in short term bonds. Bonds with longer maturities will be hit harder when interest rates rise.

bonds with higher coupons are better insulated against rising interest rates.

if interest rates continue to rise, bonds will begin to look attractive again and investors will return. This is because higher interest rates translate into new issue bonds with higher coupons.

Also worth mentioning, fixed-rate bonds' coupon rate is generally unchanged for the life of the bond. As you can see, even in a high interest rate environment using the various strategies mentioned above can significantly dampen volatility of a bond portfolio.

Conclusion

Over the last six decades, interest rates experienced a great deal of volatility. In the 1970’s, and for some 11 years, interest rates steadily climbed to over 20%. After 1981 rates steadily declined, but with some severe up-swings in interest rates that lasted several years i.e. the 3 year period in the late 1980’s when interest rates went 5.9% to 9.73%, a 64.9% jump! It is unquestionably easier to manage an investment in bonds while interest rates are in a decline and much more challenging, but not impossible, in a rising rate environment.

Time and time again the Wellesley fund adapted to whatever happens with interest rates; performing very well through all the turbulence and ups and downs in interest rates. To quote from a recent email I received from a friend in the investments industry:

While there are many mutual funds, in other investing categories, that outperform The Wellesley Fund, over various periods of time, none that I’m aware of offers a consistent better risk-adjusted return.

While a buy-and-hold approach has worked very well for this fund, an investor should monitor it, as well as any other investments, and take appropriate action when needed. The action taken can be anticipatory or reactive. Some investors might anticipate a rise in interest rates and shift their allocation prior to an actual turn, of course easier said than done. Others might wait for the beginnings of a turn and react accordingly, yet some investors might decide to ride out the storm. Only you can decide what works best for your situation.

Closing Note

