ABM Industries: A Bit Undervalued, But Not A Buy Yet

In our view, the company would be a buy if the share price goes below 7x-8x 2020 EBITDA or $22 per share. We would not buy above this level.

The company may have to refinance its debt from 2022, when it will have to pay $560 million.

One of the company’s most significant assets is goodwill, which is, as of July 31, 2019, worth $1.832 billion, 48% of the total amount of assets.

Trading at 9.76x 2020 EBITDA, ABM Industries (ABM) is a bit undervalued as compared to other peers. In our view, the company could easily trade at 10x-11x. With that, investors need to notice the company's long-term debt and contractual obligations. ABM may have to refinance its debt in 2020, which may create selling pressure. With this and knowing that M&A transactions are made at 8.2x EBITDA, we will most likely buy shares at 7x-8x EBITDA.

Business Segments And Major Service Lines

Operating since 1909, ABM Industries is currently a multi-segment facility solutions company, which has grown recently thanks to new service offerings and strategic transactions.

The company signs different types of arrangements including janitorial agreements, which account for more than 59% of the total amount of revenue, parking arrangements, and other facility services. See below a revenue breakdown for the nine months ended July 31, 2019:

ABM's janitorial services, being offered since 1909, include an infection prevention program. We appreciate the impressive amount of know-how, which ABM should have accumulated. In our opinion, thanks to being in business for many years, ABM's know-how will be appreciated by investors. The lines below offer further information on the janitorial services and parking services provided by ABM:

The company's largest clients operate in the business and industrial sectors. They represent more than 55% of the total amount of revenue and receive janitorial services, engineering facilities, and parking services among others. ABM also works with the aviation, technology, and manufacturing sectors, which represent more than 18% of the total amount of sales. See the slide below for more information on the matter:

With regards to the target market, ABM Industries does not operate in a market with large growth. If we take a look at the janitorial industry, it grew at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2010 to 2013 and a CAGR of 4.3% from 2014 to 2018. According to IBISWorld, in 2018, the market in the United States was larger than $64 billion:

With that about the market in the United States, the company may gain substantial growth by acquiring companies outside the country. According to Allied Market Research, cleaning services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from now to 2022. ABM has acquired a company in the UK. However, if it decides to acquire new business in Asia, revenue growth may increase. Note that in the Asia-Pacific region, the market grows at a CAGR of 7%:

As mentioned earlier, ABM Industries is very active in the M&A market. As a result, one of the company's most significant assets is goodwill, which is, as of July 31, 2019, worth $1.832 billion, 48% of the total amount of assets. Cash in hand is not significant. It was equal to $60 million in the same period. In our view, ABM does not need a lot of liquidity to make payments to workers. As clients pay, ABM sends payments to employees. See the image below for more information about the company's balance sheet:

Reviewing each transaction executed by ABM appears to be very time consuming. With that, we believe that understanding at least one transaction is very positive. On September 1, 2017, the company acquired GCA for $1.3 billion and registered a total goodwill of $933.9 million. 74% of net assets acquired was represented by goodwill, which investors may not appreciate. Notice that the larger the goodwill, the larger the impairment risk.

There is another important information regarding the transaction. ABM paid using cash and own stock, when it was at $44. Usually, CEOs, who believe that their shares are undervalued by the market, don't use their shares to acquire other companies. We think that bullish investors will not appreciate this fact. Check the slide below for more details on the transaction:

Liabilities, Contractual Obligations And Expected FCF

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.6x and Debt/2020 EBITDA of 2.6x, we think that the company's financial situation is stable. However, the company may have to refinance its debt from 2022, when the company will have to pay $560 million. Given the current amount of cash, ABM will have to contact lenders and financial institutions to finance ABM's future operations. In our view, ABM will be able to refinance its financial obligations. It has operated since 1909 and the company's Debt/2020 EBITDA is not that worrying.

In our view, investors will appreciate getting to know about the future contractual obligations. As mentioned earlier, we don't see a lot of risk in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The market expects sufficient free cash flow to pay the company's commitments. However, from 2022 to 2023, the company's contractual obligations amount to $842 million, which are ~4.5x the market 2021 FCF. Most probably, ABM's shares will decline if lenders don't offer additional financing to the company. The slide below offers additional information on the matter:

Low Margins And Stable Growth

Investors will appreciate that ABM Industries owns contracts with clients. It means that the company's future sales can be predicted with some level of certainty. See the image below about different types of contracts. Also, read below that the fee is fixed and determinable, and collectibility is reasonably assured:

Source: 10-K

Having said this, the EBITDA margin is below 5%-6%, and the operating profit margin is below 3%. See the images below for more details on the matter:

Valuation: ABM Does Look Undervalued

With 66.4 million shares at $37, we get a market capitalization of $2.45 billion. As of July 31, 2019, if we add debt of $924 million, we get an enterprise value of $3.37 billion. Using a conservative EBITDA margin of 5.2%, 2020 EBITDA will most likely be close to $345 million. With this figure, the EV/2020 EBITDA equals 9.76x. With forward sales of $6.628 billion, the EV/2020 Sales is close to 0.5x.

As shown in the slide below, the median EBITDA multiple is 10.7x, and M&A transactions are executed at a median of 8.2x EBITDA. With these figures in mind, ABM does not look expensive at an EV/2020 EBITDA of 9.76x. In our view, the company could easily trade at 10x-11x. Having said that, investors need to understand very well that ABM has a considerable amount of debt, which generates financial risk. The company has to pay a significant amount of money in 2022, which means that the market may push the share price down in the next two years.

Risks

The future growth of ABM Industries depends on the successful integration of the company's targets. In particular, if the post-merger integration of GCA works out, the goodwill registered may be transformed into additional EBITDA. If this is not the case, the company may need to impair the goodwill, which may lead to share price depreciation:

"The benefits that we expected to result from the acquisition of GCA will depend, in part, on our ability to realize the full extent of the anticipated growth opportunities and to maintain synergies from the acquisition. Our success in realizing these growth opportunities and synergies, and the timing of this realization, depends on a number of factors. There is a significant degree of difficulty and management distraction inherent in the process of integrating an acquisition as sizable as GCA." Source: 10-K

Additionally, if the company cannot generate sufficient FCF to pay its debt, shares may decline. Read the lines below for more details on this risk:

"In connection with the acquisition of GCA, we refinanced and replaced our existing credit facility with a new syndicated secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") consisting of a $900 million revolving line of credit and an $800 million amortizing term loan with a five-year term. Although we have paid down portions of this indebtedness, our future ability to make payments on our debt, fund our other liquidity needs, and make planned capital expenditures will depend on our ability to generate cash." Source: 10-k

Conclusion

ABM Industries does look a bit undervalued at 9.76x 2020 EBITDA. Other peers are trading at more than 10x-11x. With that, the company may have to refinance its debt in 2022, which may push the valuation of the company down in the next two years. M&A transactions are executed at 8.2x EBITDA, so we would not expect that competitors will acquire ABM at its current price. With all this information in mind, in our view, the company would be a buy if the share price goes below 7x-8x 2020 EBITDA or $22 per share. We would not buy above this level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.