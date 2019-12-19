Microchip Technology Already Trading On The Recovery-To-Be

Auto and industrial end-markets are still looking soft, but there should be at least some restocking soon, and Microchip management has been working on its manufacturing footprint.

With bookings and billings improving through December, it looks like the worst may be over for Microchip in this cycle after six straight quarters of negative revisions.

Investors have been seemingly chomping at the bit all year to buy a semiconductor rebound that has yet to happen. Of course investors look to get early (the market is a discounting mechanism, after all), but it seems like "oh, next quarter it will turn around" is all that investors have needed to hear. To that end, while my relative value call that Microchip Technology (MCHP) wasn't a great candidate to buy back in May has mostly worked out - the SOX has outperformed by about 10% and my favored name, STMicro (STM), has outperformed by much more - the shares are still up almost 15% from that last article (beating the market).

Although Microchip's business is finally turning (after six consecutive quarters of downward guidance revisions), and this is a very profitable and very diverse chip company, I can't say I love the valuation. Anticipatory buying has already taken a lot of semiconductor share prices higher, leaving investors to either rationalize higher fair values, accept lower returns, or cast about amongst the more troubled stories.

Will There Be A Change In Tone?

Like I said, for six quarters in a row, Microchip has offered quarterly guidance that was below the sell-side average estimate going into the quarter. This is by no means a Microchip-exclusive phenomenon, as both sell-side managements and many management teams have been too bullish all year and too willing to buy the turnaround story, and to be fair, harder-to-predict macro factors like the U.S.-China trade squabble have played a role.

The graph below is taken from a Jefferies report and illustrates what has been going on with semiconductor earnings expectations since mid-2018:

Source: Jefferies

What has been hurting results? Microchip management has been blaming the trade issue, and I think it's at least partly right, but I think there's more going on. Auto production has fallen off much more significantly than expected through 2019 and that's close to 20% of revenue (and unlike ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip doesn't have quite the same content-win momentum). Short-cycle industrial has also weakened significantly, affecting almost another 30% of Microchip's mix. Last but not least, consumer appliances have been softer, and aero/defense hasn't been a major source of strength lately.

Another factor that I believe may be playing a role is Microchip's above-average exposure to microcontrollers (or MCUs). While this overlaps some with the trade issues and end-market exposures, Microchip is comparatively unusual among the big U.S. chip companies for its large MCU exposure (more than half of revenue). With greater weakness in 8-bit (where Microchip is strongest), I think that's another important factor at play.

The good news is that a bottom may be in place. At the time of fiscal second-quarter earnings, management indicated that orders in the month of October were very strong, and that has continued with a "sharp rebound" in bookings and billings through the first nine weeks of the December quarter - though management only modestly raised its guidance for the December quarter (from down 6% to down 5%). Now the question is whether Microchip, and the industry, bounce off the bottom or bump along it a while longer.

Doing Some Good Things…

Microchip hasn't been sitting idle through this downturn, and there was a cost-cutting announcement with the September quarter report that I think is significant. Management announced some manufacturing capacity adjustments that will see the company move some products from old, less efficient 4-inch fabs brought in with Microsemi to its 6-inch fab. The company is also reducing cleanroom capacity at its Colorado 6-inch fab, transferring some production to 8-inch fabs in Colorado and Arizona and converting some space in the 6-inch fab to produce SiC, MEMS, and transistors. All told, this should save about $65M in COGS, or enough to boost gross margin by more than a point.

Management is also moving forward with various product initiatives, including migrating FPGAs over to RISC-V architecture (which should save money in licensing fees) and working on new MCU and SiC products. While I don't see the same leverage to SiC at Microchip that I do at ON, STMicro, or Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), I think you could make an argument that Microchip gets little-to-no credit for its ability to innovate. That's particularly relevant, too, to the MCU space, as the company has been significantly outgrowing the 32-bit market and gaining share in this category.

The Outlook

Barring something big (and bad) on the macro side of things, I think we've seen the worst for the chip sector and I think this upcoming quarter will be the last one with negative quarter-over-quarter comps for Microchip for a little while. I'm not looking for a sharp recovery, though. There will need to be some restocking, but the auto sector is still looking weak into 2020 and I don't expect an industrial turnaround until midyear.

I also don't think that Microchip's multiyear low in distributor inventory is a predictor of a sharp rebound. Microchip has been carrying more inventory on its balance sheet and allowing customers to receive larger quick-turn orders, and I think that's a service offering that's going to continue.

Although this has been a tougher year than expected for chip companies (relative to Street expectations), my own estimates were lower at the start and have changed less. To that end, I'm still basically looking for the same performance as before - long-term revenue growth in the range of 4% to 5% and FCF growth in the high single digits, with strong operating margins and adjusted FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

The prospective return for Microchip shares isn't as attractive anymore, but I do think there's room for a further "relief rally" if and when December quarter numbers and guidance come in clean. I'd still rather own STM or Infineon now (not to mention Broadcom (AVGO)) and maybe ON as well, but I do at least think the worst is past now for Microchip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.