Lyft: Creating New Ways To Lose Money

The ridesharing service already loses too much from current rides to enter another money-losing area with free offers.

The key feature of the service is $20 ride credits to and from the rental site.

Since the IPO back in late March, the market has clearly sent a signal for Lyft (LYFT) to focus on turning profitable as a primary focus. The launch of Lyft Rentals wasn't what the stock market wanted from this company. While the company is trying to target a potentially large portion of the transportation TAM, the market wants a pure focus on profitable markets.

Transportation TAM

The excitement surrounding Lyft and Uber (UBER) has always centered on the large market opportunity in transportation. A big part of the opportunity is centered on the lack of innovation in the sector as people were generally stuck with technology deficient taxi services or public transportation such as buses and trains. A person wanting transportation to a specific point didn't have a very good transportation option with the current taxi services and the difficulty of renting a car.

Goldman Sachs estimates the global transportation TAM will reach $4.6 billion this year with ridehailing only capturing about 3% of the market. Despite the success of Lyft and Uber, the buses and taxis portion of the market was still expected to grow by over 5% to $761.0 million for the year. The vast majority of the global transportation opportunity rides within convincing consumers to skip private vehicle ownership and the related maintenance headaches for alternative of ridesharing.

This large market opportunity is great, but both Lyft and Uber need to figure out how to capture this large market in a profitable way. For 2019, the companies are expected to generate combined EBITDA losses of $3.5 billion. Uber alone expects to produce an EBITDA loss of at least $2.8 billion and Lyft will follow up with a loss of over $700 million.

The market just isn't interested in Lyft capturing a larger portion of another segment of the transportation market when the domestic ridehailing service loses money with each trip. The market is only worth capturing, if the company can generate profits.

Car Rentals

The first comment I saw about the Lyft Rentals service was how a consumer could obtain a $5 credit from a daily car rental in the Bay Area or Los Angeles. In reality, a consumer will have to pay the $35 daily rental fee with the rides to obtain the rental car free via credits.

Regardless, the rental service offers these perks:

$20 ride credits each way to obtain a rental car.

Unlimited miles.

Refuel at regular prices.

Prices start at $35/day

The service appears streamlined and market leading, but Lyft again appears to undercut prices. The only way for the stock to win is to charge premium prices for the service, but the daily rental rates appear comparable or actually lower than Hertz Global (HTZ) and Avis Budget Group (CAR) while the company is offering up to $40 in ride credits. Not to mention, the fuel surcharges and other fees are where the car rental companies generate profits. In general, the current rental costs aren't so exorbitant to prevent the average person from renting cars.

In the last quarter, Lyft lost about $6 per active rider. In essence, the ridesharing service is giving away credits that cost the company far in excess of the $20. Lyft isn't giving away operating profits in order to chase higher profits via the potential of weekly rental income.

The rental market has a global TAM of $80 billion or 10% of the remaining public transportation opportunity not already targeted by the ridesharing businesses. A company like Avis Budget focused solely on domestic rentals only has a market value of $2.3 billion with annual revenues in the $9.0 billion range. The company only generates about $300 million in annual profits, so one has to wonder why Lyft is giving away large credits to obtain these low-margin customers.

The stock moves on Friday tell the ultimate story of how the market doesn't see Lyft expanding the service in a competitive threat to Avis or Hertz. As pointed out, Uber already closed its rental partnership with Getaround last year.

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari downplayed the ability of Lyft to even target the rentals market due to capital constraints:

Lyft doesn't have a whole lot of capital so they won't be able to take this nationwide. They are capital constrained, so I'm not too worried about it.

The company ended September with over $3 billion in cash, but Lyft has billions in liabilities, and the rental business would enter Lyft into a car ownership position versus cars owned by drivers. In addition, Lyft is working on an autonomous vehicle future where the company would presumably own the vehicles or partner with a tech giant or auto manufacturer and avoid the hefty costs of drivers. In such a case, the whole rentals business appears an area the company should just skip to avoid the startup and associated operating costs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should continue to avoid Lyft as the rental business doesn't offer appealing economics. The company appears set to take a path towards losing more money via ride credits with the real solution for expansion only via services where the ridehailing service can charge premium fares. Until the company has a catalyst towards real profits, avoid the stock.

