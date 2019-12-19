PALL Weekly: Verging On Our Q4-19 Target

With spec positioning being too light judging by historical standards and ETF investors expressing renewed buying interest for the metal, we continue to approach PALL from the long side.

We expect PALL to move further higher in the near term, mainly driven by its tight fundamental dynamics in a context in which the fundamentals are presently the most impactful.

PALL reached an all-time high of $187.65 per share at the start of the week, narrowly missing our Q4-19 target of $190 per share.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised slightly their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by 20 koz (1% of OI) over December 3-10, marking a third uninterrupted week of spec selling. The palladium spot price appreciated by 1.8% over the corresponding period.

Although speculators have slashed their net long positions in Nymex palladium by 194,800 oz since the start of the year (7% of OI and 3% of physical demand), palladium has performed the strongest among its complex, delivering a gain of 56% YTD.

This reinforces our view that the palladium price strength is chiefly driven by its tight fundamental dynamics rather than speculative flows.

Palladium's spec positioning is too light, judging by historical standards, as our chart below illustrates.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for PALL: Should speculative sentiment toward palladium swing positively, speculative buying could exacerbate the tightness in the refined palladium market, boosting palladium spot prices even further. This is therefore very bullish for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors raised markedly their palladium holdings last week (11 koz), marking the largest weekly pace of buying since October.

ETF investors have resumed their buying for palladium since the start of Q4, suggesting the presence of momentum-based buyers, who are willing to play the continuation of the uptrend in palladium prices.

While this is likely to tighten the already tight physical market in the near term by absorbing tight supply from the market, the risk of outflows in the coming months is greater because these momentum-based players are likely to liquidate in case of a negative swing in the palladium price momentum.

Implications for PALL: The presence of momentum-based buyers in the palladium market is likely to exacerbate the tight nature of the physical market in the market, lifting palladium spot prices in the process. This should in turn push PALL further higher.

PALL: Chiefly driven by its fundamentals

In our Platinum update last week, we showed that platinum prices are currently driven more by the macro than their fundamental dynamics, judging by the elevated cross-correlation with its complex. In contrast, the correlation of palladium and its complex is much lower and negative, suggesting that palladium prices are presently more driven by the fundamentals. Here is a visual showing the striking contrast:

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Against this backdrop, we believe that palladium prices are likely to move further higher (regardless of the macro) due to its tight fundamental dynamics, evident in the backwardation structure of its forward curve and the elevated leasing rates. Most consultancies estimate a structural deficit in the palladium market, which is consistent with our view.

Implications for PALL: Because palladium is more responsive to the fundamentals than the macro environment, we believe that palladium's tight fundamental dynamics will push palladium spot prices higher. This should, therefore, lend support to PALL.

Closing thoughts

PALL reached an intraday all-time high of $187.65 per share on December 16, verging on our Q4-19 target of $190 per share.

We continue to expect higher highs for PALL, especially in a context in which speculative positioning is too light judging by historical standards and ETF investors express renewed buying interest for the precious metal.

In its current trading regime, we hold that the fundamentals are king when it comes to palladium pricing, whereas the macro is relatively much less impactful.

Therefore, we expect the prevailing tight fundamental dynamics of the palladium market to continue to drive palladium spot prices, which, in turn, will push PALL higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.