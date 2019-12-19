GW Pharmaceuticals: Price Decline And Mixed Prospects

Legal status of CBD, freely available in the US, which creates real and potential competition to the drug.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a well-rated stock according to Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg analyst consensus, however, I see 2 major risks associated with the firm's competitive position and investment prospects long term. I would caution investors to consider these risks before initiating a long position.

Background

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is an established UK company with a 20-year-old-long history, researching and developing cannabinoid prescription medicines for the treatment of cancer pain, multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, and epilepsy. The two main products are Sativex, approved in the UK, Canada, New Zealand and several other European countries for treatment of muscle stiffness caused by MS, and Epidiolex/Epidyolex, FDA-approved in the US since June 25, 2018. US represents the largest market for the company, over 80% of sales, followed by Europe (18%).

From the two charts below, you see that the product breakdown has changed significantly in the last year, from Sativex representing the bulk of revenue in 2018, to the recently approved Epidiolex, bringing in 93% of overall sales in 2019 (and increasing total sales 16-fold in just the last 9 months).

Source: Compiled by author from Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg data

Looking at the sales alone, it's easy to assume the company is on track to continue to grow fast - clearly the recent drug is in high demand and is a reliable revenue generator. The figures support this view: revenues grew from $12 Mm to $202 Mm just this year. Patient count per recent company earning call has surpassed 15,000, and doctor base prescribing Epidiolex grew +500 doctors to a total of over 3,000.

Source: Compiled by author from Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg data

However, in this article, I would like to focus on the risks associated with this stock as an investment, as I see them. The risks come from pipeline concentration on one name, and from change in the legal status of CBD in the United States.

Concentration Risk

Whenever a pharmaceutical company has a single "star" product, the concentration risk is high. Any change in the outlook for the product in focus will greatly affect valuation model, and consequently, the stock price.

In the case of GW Pharmaceuticals, the risk of focusing on a single drug, has been rising, not decreasing, as the revenue from the other medicine currently on the market (Sativex), in the form of licensing fees, has dropped since 2018 (from $10.4 Mm to $9.4 Mm), per management's statement on the earning call, as shown in the table above.

It is puzzling to see that the stock price, despite dropping revenue and increasingly negative net income, has nevertheless increased since 2013 till 2017. This gives me an impression that the analysts covering this stock may be overly optimistic, and we should view forward-looking estimates cautiously. For instance, the stock price guidance for 2020 is more than double its current price, and guidance on revenue assumes an almost 90% jump. In this situation, concentration risk is of high consequence, as all metrics are dependent on business performance results of a single product.

Source: Compiled by author from Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg data

CBD legal status

The other concern of mine in relation to the stock price, is the status of CBD in the United States. Following the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018, industrial hemp was removed from the government's list of controlled substances. As a result, hemp-derived CBD became legal in all fifty states and legal to transport nation-wide.

That is an important development because, even though there are some differences in CBD production from hemp vs. marijuana plants (such as yield, growing methods), on a molecular level, the CBD extracted from either plant variety is identical.

Says Dr. Jeremy Riggle, Ph.D. (Chief scientist at Mary's Medicinals, medical cannabis company known for its Transdermal Cannabis Patch).

The CBD molecule and its associated pharmacology are the same, whether it was extracted from hemp or from marijuana. CBD is CBD, regardless of where it was originally derived from.

Says Dr. Herve Damas, a physician specializing in CBD treatment for professional athletes and director of Grassroots Herbals, a producer of CBD products:

I treat patients with both hemp and marijuana CBD products and I couldn't say one is more effective than the other. I can concur that most of my patients find that having THC, even the 0.3% found in hemp-derived CBD products, more effective than products with 0% THC.

That means, the business strategy GW Pharmaceuticals counted on in the years past, namely - that it would have a unique, otherwise unavailable, treatment for several serious conditions, is now uncertain. While many patients would prefer a prescription-based treatment (even at GBP 169/bottle) rather than trial and error method of taking CBD from a local grocery store, changing legal status of CBD opens doors to numerous competitors, wider acceptance and direct exchange of knowledge among patients online, etc., none of which is beneficial to GWPH. Should Epidiolex have been approved several years earlier, it would have indeed enjoyed the benefits of a monopoly drug and would have grown a faithful following by now. But because FDA approval takes so long, we are now looking at a riskier investment overall.

Price trajectory - past and future

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock is up 8% YTD but has seen a major gradual decline from the highs in May. What caused such a decline? A common explanation, including by authors here on Seeking Alpha, is that GWPH is a large constituent of cannabis ETFs, (NYSEARCA:MJ) and (NASDAQ:POTX), and as the whole sector has been under pressure, the sell-off (and short selling) inevitably affected GWPH. That opinion must be true to some extent. You can see that the decline in GWPH and MJ indeed happened simultaneously.

However, there are idiosyncratic factors at play as well. If we look at the three buying episodes in February, May and August, which moved the price up the most, they happened on the days following earnings announcements: February 27th, May 7th and August 7th. All three are indicative of technical trades placed in response to media sentiment change (those are technical indicators based on amount of news and general sentiment of the news), as well as non-technical (non-automated) trades in response to financial results. I bring up these episodes to stress my point of view, that the stock price could, and did, change separately from, and in contrast to, the change in price of the index. And if there was a reason for it to stay elevated (not to sell off after a few days), or to appreciate gradually over the last few months, it would have.

As is the case, however, the price trajectory demonstrates that GW Pharmaceuticals' investment prospects are not assured and investors are skeptical about business targets set by the management, which seem to be very ambitious. As a result, investors aren't jumping on the opportunity to buy, despite the largely positive analyst coverage sentiment. Cautious investor behavior, in my opinion, is the main reason the stock price has been sliding down gradually, less so because of the MJ index momentum.

Conclusion

I would suggest that investors consider this stock carefully in light of the competition, concentration risk, and high business targets in place, point discussed above, and wait for a normalization of sales and more clarity on CBD usage by retail customers.

If and when price for Epidiolex is adjusted down some (meaning lower margins) to be more competitive, or addressable market size is adjusted down to account for some patients opting for recreational CBD instead of prescription-based CBD, updated valuation models should provide a more realistic outlook on the stock as a mid- and long-term investment.

