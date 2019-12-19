Biotech Dividend Giants: Portfolio Stabilizers With Attractive Yields

Long-term entries that will benefit from holding and capturing dividends over time rather than exiting at a target price.

Volatility in share price is still present as well as dividend yields, providing ample opportunity for dollar cost averaging and option selling against positions.

Biotechnology and pharma stocks are typically not known for dividends, but the giants in the industry can provide stability in a volatile industry.

When you think of investing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, volatility and risk typically come to mind. Yet that is not always the case. The industry giants provide stability in an uncertain market and even dividends which is usually unheard of for biotech companies. Biotech companies will typically reinvest their profits, revenues and cash back into research and development rather than provide distributions to investors. In exchange for no dividend, investors hope to see large increases in valuation of the companies they hold stock in.

Dividend paying stocks are considered less volatile, but biotech companies that are paying dividends can still see volatility on a smaller scale. Due to their dividend yields as well as potential growth, here are some of our favorite dividend paying biotech and pharma stocks today.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ is a portfolio staple. This healthcare giant is a diversified entity with the number of revenue streams and verticals that are involved in the business. With a market cap of over $370 billion, EPS guidance of over $8 for 2019 and a current dividend yield of 2.7%, you can see why this company is a recommended buy. Over the last few years, we have seen range trading between $120 and $140 with a few breakouts up near the $150 mark. Currently, the share price has trended up near the top of the range and is sitting at $141.

(Source: Trading View)

The price seems to want continue to climb up closer to $145 and even $150, possibly breaking out over the recent highs. It has repeatedly tested these price levels and the most recent moves up shows that investors agree. Long term value would pin JNJ as a great buy even at this price range that some may feel is overbought or in territory of dropping. If short term price fluctuation is a concern and you are a more sophisticated investor, selling puts on JNJ at $130 at 60-90 days out from expiration would likely yield a roughly $140 in revenue for each contract based on option chain data. Selling puts is a more complex strategy, and if assigned you will have to purchase 100 shares of JNJ at the $130 strike price and go long at a lower price. While I don't see JNJ dropping that low at all, it is a great way to collect premium on a stock you remain bullish on.

This would allow you to collect a premium on a regular basis if the stock remains at $140, but if it were to drop to $130 or lower you would be purchasing the stock from the put buyer at a desired price. Either way, you win.

JNJ has seen consistent growth, with their pharmaceutical business, which accounts for half of the company’s revenue, posting revenue of $10.9 billion and worldwide a 1.9% increase in business to a total of $20.7 billion.

Their pipeline is also what investors dream of. Just take a look below at the great extent their pipeline is built up to, the various sectors and potential revenue streams that these can bring in.

(Source: JNJ Investor Presentation)

For the past 20 years, JNJ has increased their dividend year over year. Surprisingly, the yearly increase has been over 5% each and every year as well, with the average increase being 10.4% each year. While this hasn't produced a massive overall yield in comparison the share price, the stock has risen substantially over that time as well.

JNJ is a value add to any portfolio for the consistent and increasing yield, amazing pipeline of potential breakthrough pharmaceuticals and established brand name on many products.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Gilead is a much smaller name than Johnson & Johnson, however the company is well established and provides an attractive yield while sitting at an even more attractive share price.

With an $84.5 billion market cap, revenues of $5.5 billion and 4 different areas of therapeutic focus, GILD provides a great entry at a share price of $66 with strong support at $60 that has held since its initial breakout in 2014.

(Source: Trading View)

Purely from share price, a $60 is an incredibly strong support level that has not broken since the initial breakout in 2014. With the dividend, growing revenues and pipeline, this company is unlikely to drop below $60. While it is roughly 10% lower than the current price, the potential upside is much higher. Entering now provides a 3.7% annual dividend yield (which has increased every year and is a low 32% payout ratio) at an attractive share price that can easily see a 20%+ gain to over the $80 mark.

GILD does not likely require any option strategy but rather a simple long entry. The upside really lies in the growing sales (HIV product sales are up 13% year over year) and incredible pipeline. There are 6 drug candidates in Phase III with many more in Phase II and I that provide opportunity for incredible growth.

(Source: Fact Sheet)

If you are looking for a higher yield dividend that has a shorter history and offers an opportunity for greater share price growth, GILD is a clear front runner in the lower volatility biotech stocks.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer remains a train rolling forward. Since 2010, the stock has risen from a low of $14 up to the current $39 while providing a consistent dividend.

(Source: Trading View)

Currently, PFE yields a dividend of 3.8% which is competitive among many stocks, especially within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company also has increased their dividend year over year for the past 10 years, with the reduction in dividends in 2009 and 2010 during the financial crisis.

The share price is also on a heavy uptrend that does not look like it will slow. The company has 26 products in Phase I, 37 products in Phase II, 24 products in Phase III, and 9 in registration. That is incredible. Pfizer has such a robust pipeline in many verticals that it is almost intimidating to try to wrap your head around. With 24 late stage products that are nearing finalizing, the upside of this stock is high. Simply put, it can rise 15%+ in coming months and I think it will.

(Source: Pfizer website)

Pfizer grew its operational revenue by 9% in the third quarter and they project a CAGR on a 5 year basis of 6%. This is incredible revenue growth for such an established company.

With $12.6 billion in revenues for Q3 2019 with higher margins and net income, Pfizer is looking strong.

Similar to GILD, Pfizer is an easy long position at this level. Based on the moving trend upwards and pipeline potential that has so many late stage products, this is a buy.

Conclusion

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical market is a volatile and tough industry to invest in. Where as some companies rely on a single FDA decision and trial result to remain solvent, it is often nice to participate in the volatility with a bit more stability. By choosing the brand names in the biotech industry that pay dividends, you are electing to invest in potential high returns through stock appreciation while also receiving a decent dividend yield in the process.

Johnson & Johnson is a stock that is on the verge of breaking out to new recent highs, continually retesting the $140 price level. With the moves up and recent settlements, I am certain that JNJ will breakout to new higher levels while retaining a solid dividend near 3%.

Pfizer is my second favorite pick of the group. The stock has been a nonstop rocket up over the past 10 years and I see no signs of stopping. With a dividend near 4% and an incredible pipeline of promise, PFE is likely to continue to amaze.

Gilead is also an attractive buy with a dividend over 3.5% yield and being range bound for the past many months. There is strong support at the current price level around $60, taking away the stress of failure that many biotech companies face. I wouldn't be surprised if 2020 showed GILD favoritism and produced stock appreciation over $100 to previous highs. Their pipeline is strong and their future is stronger.

Runner Up Options

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - 2.6% annual yield with low payout ratio. Although near resistance levels at $65+.

Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) - 2.5% annual yield with low payout ratio. Share price is a mover, up from $50 in 2012 to $243 now. Great continuation, may sell calls against position short term and far out of the money in case of pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PFE, GILD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.