China Resources Beer: Integration Of Heineken China Operations Is Key To Premiumization Strategy Success

A key component of China Resources Beer's premiumization strategy is the company's acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s Greater China business which was completed in April 2019.

China Resources Beer managed to increase product ASP to offset flattish sales volume via raising prices directly or optimizing product sales mix to have a higher proportion of premium products.

Hong Kong-listed China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF) [291:HK] is China's largest beer company, and it has successfully pursued a premiumization strategy with increased ASP (average selling price) more than offsetting flattish sales volume.

China Resources Beer trades at 39.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 30 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.0%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to China Resources Beer. Although I am positive on the initial success of the company's premiumization strategy with respect to new product launches and acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) Greater China business, this is largely reflected in the company's share price. China Resources Beer's share price is up close to +60% year-to-date and the stock is valued by the market at close to 40 times forward P/E. The critical factor driving China Resources Beer's future financial results and share price performance will be the successful integration of Heineken China's operations and further penetration in distribution channels dedicated to high-end and premium beer.

Readers are advised to trade in China Resources Beer shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 291:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months is close to $30 million and market capitalization is above $18 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

China Resources is the market leader in China's beer market with a market share of 25.1% in terms of volume in 2018, according to Euromonitor research. The company's flagship beer brand "Snow" is the No.1 brand in China with a 22.8% market share, and also the top beer brand in the world with respect to volume. China Resources Beer operated 80 breweries across 25 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in Mainland China, with an annual production capacity of approximately 21,600,000 kiloliters as of end-June 2019.

Flat Or Declining Sales Volume For Mature Beer Market In China

Annual sales volume of beer in China peaked at slightly above 50 billion liters in 2013 and has been on a gradual decline since then. China's annual sales volume of beer has been flattish in the past three years between 2016 and 2018 at approximately 45.5 billion liters. As the leading beer company in China, China Resources Beer's sales volume (purple line in the chart below) has been similarly flat in the past years, notwithstanding the fact that gross profit and EBIT per kiloliters grew over the same period (reasons discussed in the next section of this article).

China Resources Beer's Sales Volume Between 1H2017 And 1H2019

Source: China Resources Beer's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Looking ahead, Euromonitor expects China's annual sales volume of beer to gradually decline from 45.5 billion liters in 2018 to 44.6 billion liters by 2023.

There are two key reasons for declining sales volume for beer in China.

Firstly, China's population is gradually shrinking due to a low birth rate and an ageing population. According to research published by the China Academy of Social Sciences, China's population is expected to peak at 1.44 billion in 2029, before declining to 1.36 billion and 1.17 billion in 2050 and 2065 respectively, assuming fertility rates stay at current levels.

Secondly, a certain proportion of Chinese consumers is switching from beer to other alcoholic drinks such as imported spirits and other non-alcoholic drinks. Even within the beer category, specific niche categories of beer such as dark beer and wheat beer are gaining popularity, implying that Chinese consumers are becoming more sophisticated and they are not afraid to try new things and substitute other drinks for beer at social occasions.

ASP Increase To Offset Flattish Volume Growth

As highlighted in the preceding section, China Resources Beer gross profit and EBIT per kiloliters grew by two-year CAGRs of +15.5% and +24.2% between 1H2017 and 1H2019, despite flat sales volume for beer. This was because China Resources Beer and its peers have been increasing their average selling price or ASP for their products to offset flat or declining beer sales volume. For 1H2019, China Resources Beer increased revenue by +7.2% to RMB18,825 million which was mainly driven by a +4.5% YoY increase in ASP to RMB2,953, as sales volume only increased by +2.6% over the same period.

There are two ways to increase ASP. The first is to simply raise prices directly; while the second is optimizing product mix to have a higher proportion of premium products.

The first method of raising prices directly is not as effective as product mix optimization in terms of increasing ASP for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, direct price increases are typically justified on the basis of an increase in raw material or labor costs, so any ASP growth from direct price increases simply offset cost increases and has a negligible effect on the bottom line. Secondly, direct price increases tend to have a negative effect on sales volume, especially in the economy segment (defined as off-trade unit price under RMB7 per liter by Euromonitor), as consumers either switch to other alternatives or cut back on beer consumption. Thirdly, distributors' profits are usually negative impacted by direct price increases, due to volume declines which more than offset price increases, and timing differences as it takes time to increase retail price while distributors are already paying the higher prices to buy supplies from the beer companies. This typically implies that beer companies have to subsidize distributors with a certain level of rebates, which negates the impact of direct price increases on profits.

As a result of the factors mentioned above, China Resources Beer and most other beer companies in China are focused on premiumization as their key growth strategy, which results in a higher ASP driven by a more favorable product mix. As Chinese consumers' purchasing power increases and they continue to place a stronger emphasis on quality of living and social status, demand for premium or high-end beer (Euromonitor defines this category as beer priced at above RMB14 per liter) should keep growing and premumization is a trend that will stay. This is evidenced by the fact sales volume of imported lager and premium lager grew strongly in 2018, as noted by Euromonitor in its July 2019 report.

While China Resources Beer's "Snow" brand has historically been positioned as an economy brand, the company started launching mid to high-end products since 2013 and it also established a specific sales force to target on-trade customers in distribution channels like high-end restaurants and night clubs to promote the sales of its mid to high-end products. The results speak for themselves, as the sales volume of China Resources Beer's mid to high-end products was up +7.0% YoY in 1H2019, versus a +2.6% YoY increase in overall sales volume.

In 2019, China Resources Beer continued to focus on premiumization with new initiatives. The company launched a new high-end product, MARRSGREEN, in April 2019, and employed famed actor Jing Boran and supermodel Sui He to be the celebrity spokesperson to reach out to the target customer segment of young people aged 25-35. China Resources Beer also launched a new premium beer product "Black Lion White Beer" which is brewed with 100% malt.

A key component of China Resources Beer's premiumization strategy is the company's acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s Greater China business, discussed in the next section.

Heineken China Acquisition

China Resources Beer acquired Heineken's operations in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau for a consideration of HK$2,882 million in April 2019. This is a big boost for China Resources Beer's premiumization efforts, as the company is now licensed to use the Heineken brand in China and access to Heineken's current distribution channels in China.

Heineken China has more than 15% market share of the premium beer market in Fujian province in China, leveraging on premium and super premium brands such as Craft & Variety, and new products like LNA (Low and No Alcohol) beer and cider. Heineken China also has a "strong position" in the premium entertainment distribution channel in China, which is key to helping China Resources Beer penetrate the premium beer market in China. More importantly, Heineken has significant brand appeal in the country, with an average brand equity score of 78 across 10 key cities in China, making it the second strongest beer brand in China, based on the company's internal research and surveys.

Nikkei Asia reported in May 2019 that China Resources Beer and Heineken are "consolidating operations in China, with the aim to market the Heineken brand heavily." The integration of Heineken China's distribution network and sales force is ongoing, and expected to be completed by end-2019.

Apart from expanding China Resources Beer's brand and product portfolio, the acquisition of Heineken China is critical for China Resources Beer to penetrate premium and high-end distribution channels such as night clubs which typically do not sell economy or mid-priced beer brands and products. China Resources Beer's current sales force and distributors have little or no experience with distributing super premium beer brands and products.

Going forward, China Resources Beer does not rule out future acquisitions, if high-end or premium beer brands are up for sale.

Concentrated Industry But Competition Still Intense As Evidenced By Selling & Distribution Expenses

The beer industry in China is fairly concentrated with the top five players, China Resources Beer, Tsingtao Brewery (OTCPK:TSGTF) (OTCPK:TSGTY) [168:HK], Beijing Yanjing Brewery [000729:CH], Harbin Brewery Group and Budweiser Wuhan International, have a combined market share of 61.6% in 2018.

Nevertheless, competition among the beer companies remains intense. With premiumization being a key trend for the industry, competition has merely shifted from the economy beer segment to the premium and high-end segments. For example, China Resources Beer's closest rival, Tsingtao Brewery (17.3% market share in China in 2018), is also actively pursuing the premium beer market, with new high-end products such as Augerta and Classic 1903 introduced in 2018. This is evidenced by the fact that China Resources Beer's historical selling & distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue has remained high at above 16% in the past decade or so.

China Resources Beer's Historical Selling & Distribution Expenses

Source: Author

Driving Cost Efficiencies Via Capacity Optimization

Besides leveraging on premumization to increase ASP and revenue, China Resources Beer is relying on capacity optimization to drive future earnings growth.

China Resources Beer's number of breweries declined from 90 as of end-June 2018 to 80 as of end-June 2019. In 1H2019, the company ceased operations at one of its breweries. This is part of China Resources Beer's strategy to optimize production capacity by closing down low-utilization breweries and concentrate production at a fewer number of breweries to improve production efficiency.

China Resources Beer shut down five and 13 breweries in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. Looking ahead, the company's long-term target is to reduce the number of breweries from 80 as of end-June 2019 to approximately 60.

Valuation

China Resources Beer trades at 39.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 30.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$43.70 as of December 18, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 30 times.

China Resources Beer offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.0% and 1.4% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Resources Beer are a failure to increase ASP to offset flat or declining volumes, stiffer-than-expected competition, higher-than-expected selling & distribution expenses, integration issues with Heineken China and overpaying for future acquisitions.

