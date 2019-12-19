The Viewpoints Bullish Investors Are Missing At Plug Power

Spruce Point is pleased to issue a unique investment research opinion on Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG or "the Company"), a developer of fuel cell systems for electric lift trucks and materials handling equipment. The report outlines why we believe PLUG is a speculative investment that has a long-term price potential of zero, or 100% downside risk given its inability to reach sustained profitability in 20 years, and its deteriorating balance sheet.

The full contents are available on our website and a summary is provided below.

Executive Summary

Over its 20 year lifespan as a public company, investors have been drawn to PLUG for its opportunity to crack large markets with marquee named customers such as Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), and Kroger (KR). However, we find a repeated pattern of PLUG setting unrealistic goals and resorting to onerous financing, endless equity raises, and creative accounting to support unsustainable growth – and it appears to be repeating this pattern of behavior today. The stock has advanced to a five-year high and $1.5B market cap (fully-diluted) on the back of rapid multiple expansion as analysts claim that PLUG has turned a corner by producing back-to-back quarters of positive EBITDA – a first for the Company. A closer analysis, however, reveals that this is largely attributable to a recent accounting change, amended lease agreements which conveniently take advantage of it, and non-GAAP adjustments which we believe are aggressive. Adjusting for these factors eliminates PLUG’s recent “inflection” to profitability and suggests that Company economics remain largely unchanged. In our opinion, PLUG has burdened itself with expensive debt and unfavorable customer agreements to support top-line growth and the appearance of profitability. A strained balance sheet and rapid cash burn could soon force Company to dilute investors even further, while, at the same time, it loses access to the leaseback arrangements supportive of the accelerated sales growth which has made dilution palatable of late.

A Long History of Unrealistic Targets and Broken Promises

Management has often said that “we’ll be profitable this year.” It never is (until this year, or so it says). For 20 years, management has ignited investor confidence by citing big total addressable markets (TAMs), futuristic use-cases, and the latest investor buzzwords, creating a dedicated following of growth-oriented retail investors singing PLUG’s praises across internet chatboards. Underneath it all, PLUG has never turned a sustainable profit and has failed time and again to meet management’s promotional targets, both near and long-term.

Limited Support from the Financial Community

Relatively few institutional investors are invested in the stock, suggesting that they see management’s bullish claims as possibly lacking credibility, or lacking upside potential. Even Morgan Stanley’s analyst is neutral on the stock, and sees no upside from the $2.75 price level at which PLUG’s recent equity issuance was conducted by Morgan Stanley (MS) itself. Meanwhile, lenders charge PLUG higher borrowing rates than even FuelCell Energy (FCEL) – PLUG’s penny-stock peer – and require that PLUG post a greater share of its assets (including IP) as collateral.

Dependent on Vendor Financing, Unfavorable Customer Agreements, and Expensive Debt for Growth

While large customer wins have supported sales growth at PLUG through the past five years, they came at a steep price. Much of this growth was facilitated by PLUG’s decision to provide expanded lease financing directly to customers in ~2014, likely at the behest of large, powerful customers such as Walmart and others. Sale/leaseback agreements with third parties, intended to support this lending, have tied up PLUG’s balance sheet in over $150M of restricted cash required by its financing partners to guarantee its leases with customers. PLUG’s attempts to finance customer arrangements through other means have resulted in excessive shareholder dilution – by a third of the total float in 2017 alone – despite management’s stated commitment to seek financing which would prevent it from having to distribute equity. Maintaining current sales and earnings growth rates will required similar dilution or leveraging up, which is becoming more and more unrealistic as the Company’s balance sheet becomes increasingly strained.

Recent Inflection to Profitability Attributable to Accounting Changes and Non-GAAP Adjustments

Since first embracing vendor financing as a route to growth, PLUG has crafted a panoply of non-GAAP metrics designed to recognize sales and profit associated with leased equipment up front. With its recent (accelerated) implementation of ASC 842 in late 2018, it was given a golden ticket to undertake the aggressive revenue and profit recognition that it had attempted to do several quarters prior, before receiving heavy pushback from SEC comment letters. PLUG immediately restructured its sale/leaseback agreements in late 2018 in a way that allowed it to maximize the benefit of this accounting change, and soon thereafter raised revenue guidance on claims of “ongoing development of its business pipeline.” Reversing this accounting windfall shows that sales growth and underlying profitability improved little, if at all, through late 2018-19. Further, in its recently-issued non-GAAP metrics, PLUG is also attempting to accelerate the top-line benefit of these agreements while removing the impact of inextricably-linked costs, skewing investors’ understanding of profitability.

Recent “Inflection to Profitability” Excites Investors, But Could Inevitably Be Short-Lived

PLUG shares trade at an all-time high $1.5B valuation and a peak EV/Sales multiple, on investor confidence that its recent “inflection” is a sign that the Company has finally turned the profitability corner. However, continued paper profitability will depend on continued growth through operating-type sale/leaseback agreements, for which the Company is rapidly running out of capacity given its $180M TTM cash burn and ballooning debt . Future growth facilitated by vendor financing, the source of most of its recent growth, must inevitably rely on alternative forms of financing which lack the advantageous accounting treatment of operating leasebacks, and which could entail further shareholder dilution.

Spruce Point’s Conclusion – PLUG Is Highly Speculative With 100% Long-Term Downside Risk

PLUG has never generated a meaningful profit in its ~20 year history, and almost all of its recent sales and earnings growth has been supported by either onerous financing or shareholder dilution. We believe the Company does not have a clear path to profitability or steady growth without continuing to access these financing channels, some of which may become inaccessible to it in a tighter monetary regime. There is no reason to own PLUG shares unless, and until, the Company proves that it can grow and produce a profit on sustainable financing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.