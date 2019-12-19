HOMZ: Investing In The Booming U.S. Housing Market With High Growth And Income Potential

On the heels of homebuilder confidence hitting a 20-year high based on the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, the housing sector is now deemed the 'hottest part' of the U.S. economy. To invest in housing-related equities, while homebuilders (XHB, ITB) and REIT ETFs (REZ, IYR) have been the main vehicles, investors now have an additional option in Hoya Capital Real Estate's recently launched HOMZ, which offers diversified exposure to both homebuilders, REITs as well as sub-industries within the residential real estate ecosystem. Since its debut in March, several introductory articles with valuable information on HOMZ have been published on Seeking Alpha. Quoting from Jussi Askola's piece In The Long Run, The House Wins - An Introduction To HOMZ :

HOMZ tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the US housing industry. The index is designed to track the total spending on housing and housing-related services, and as such, investors are able to gain exposure to all major segments of the housing market, each weighted based on their relative contribution to US GDP. The four main categories of the ETF are the following: Source: Hoya Capital Index Innovations

We are honored to be invited by Hoya Capital to write about HOMZ, and are happy to share our view from a macro, quantitative perspective. Taking a quick look at its performance since inception, HOMZ is up +15% which is right between XHB's +22% and REZ and IYR's +7%:

The correlation between HOMZ and its comparable real estate-related ETFs is as follow:

HOMZ Correlation vs. XHB REZ IYR 87.95% 39.57% 56.23%

The high correlation to XHB is not surprising considering its 30% and 20% weight on homebuilders and home improvement sectors respectively. Considering the fact that HOMZ tracks XHB closely, we will analyze its outlook using XHB as the longer historical time series allows for a more comprehensive analysis.

Lower Mortgage Rates and Tightening Supply Led to V-Shape Recovery

In 2018, XHB suffered a 30% collapse as a result of rising interest rates which triggered a housing market cool down. Months' supply, a measure of how long properties would be on the market before they’re all sold given no new houses go up for sale, spiked to more than 7 months at the time and longest since 2011.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Climbing mortgage rates was the main culprit behind the slowdown in home sales, as the surge in inventories occurred just as 30-year mortgage rates trended persistently above 4% to just under 5%:

Source: Freddie Mac

After which in late 2018, thanks to the Fed proceeding to cut interest rates, mortgage rates, housing inventories and XHB synchronously staged an impressive V-shape reversal. Going forward, with the Fed not in a hurry to raise again due to subdued inflation, mortgage rates most likely will be rangebound between 3.5%-4.5%. That will certainly remain a positive tailwind for the revitalized housing market and in turn XHB's performance. Historically, as long as mortgage rates stayed under 4.5%, XHB rallied 70% of the time within the next 6 months. On the flip side, the performance turns decidedly negative when mortgage rates rose above 4.5%.

When Mortgage Rates < 4.5% XHB Forward Returns 1-month 3-month 6-month # Trading Weeks Average 1.65% 4.70% 6.73% 411 % Positive 62.53% 70.56% 71.05%

When Mortgage Rates > 4.5% XHB Forward Returns 1-month 3-month 6-month # Trading Weeks Average -1.08% -2.09% -3.14% 105 % Positive 50.48% 44.76% 41.90%

Another key factor to watch is whether the rest of the economy will pick up again soon. Particularly, the downdraft in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been concerning with the non-manufacturing ISM near the lowest level in 4 years:

While the homebuilders have been able to weather the slowdown thanks to the Fed's trio of rate cuts, going forward we reckon the non-manufacturing ISM will need to begin a recovery trend resembling the one from 2016 in order for XHB to sustain its gains and break to new highs. There are reasons to be optimistic about the prospect with U.S.-China trade war coming to a pause and job market remaining rock solid.

HOMZ vs. XHB

A positive outlook for XHB certainly suggests the same for HOMZ due to their tight correlation. In terms of comparison between the two, while XHB has been outperforming thus far, it is due to the fact that XHB has a more substantial exposure to cyclical stocks in homebuilders and home improvement companies:

Stock Sector Exposure XHB HOMZ Basic Materials 0.00% 2.25% Communication Services 0.00% 0.68% Consumer Cyclical 62.87% 33.57% Consumer Defensive 1.82% 2.30% Financial Services 0.00% 12.30% Industrials 35.31% 9.75% Real Estate 0.00% 36.99% Technology 0.00% 2.16%

The cyclical nature of XHB's holdings means it is highly volatile, and also explains the number of large drawdowns over the years including the 30% plunge discussed above:

On the other hand, HOMZ's diversified exposure tends to reduce volatility and provide a more optimal risk-adjusted return in the long-run. Furthermore, HOMZ boosts a considerable 2.5% forward dividend yield through its exposure to REITs and financial services, versus XHB's 1.2%. Here is a side-by-side comparison in several key metrics:

HOMZ XHB Cumulative Return since 3/18/2019 15.72% 22.12% Annual Volatility 14.13% 16.39% Drawdown since 3/18/2019 -5.56% -8.44% Forecasted Dividend Yield 2.54% 1.19% Forecasted PE Ratio 17.69 15.63 Forecasted Price to Book Ratio 1.963 2.727 Number of Holdings 100 36

Source: Yahoo Finance, YCharts.com

Downside Risk: Potential Pick-Up in Interest Rates

While HOMZ's diversified approach offers a lower volatility comparing to XHB, it is still subject to the downside risks of homebuilders, REITs and other real-estate investments in general - increase in interest rates. As illustrated in above historical analysis of mortgage rates' impact on XHB, likewise HOMZ would be vulnerable to drawdowns should interest rates start creeping higher again like in 2018. Although that appears to be a remote scenario according to the Fed, we ought to be vigilant in the potential pick-up in inflation. One catalyst would be the bottoming of commodities' prices, which has been mired in a long-term downtrend but a secular low is coming due in our opinion (which we will discuss in another article).

In summary, HOMZ offers a well-rounded approach to investing in the U.S. real estate sector with a fine balance between growth potential and current income, which is an attribute that certainly appeals to long-term investors.

