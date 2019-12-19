Redfin Is Going To Post A Surprise Profit In 2020 And Onward

Over the next few months, I believe that earnings estimates will move sharply higher, flipping Redfin from "losses forever" to "profits forever."

I estimate that pricing change will boost revenues and profits by at least $80 million in 2020.

Redfin has executed a major national pricing change that will boost revenues and profits, and that change has not been discussed or factored into analyst estimates.

Redfin has been never been profitable, and analysts don't project it will be profitable in 2019. Or in 2020. Or 2021. Or 2022.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has never made an annual GAAP profit in its history. And right now, according to current analyst estimates, Redfin will lose money every year from 2019 through 2022. Here are the current estimates as of 12/17/19:

2020: loss of 76c/share (about $72 million)

2021: loss of 59c/share

2022: loss of 35c/share

This view of a never-ending series of losses is in-line with recent Seeking Alpha articles: "Redfin: A Subsidized Real Estate Broker With No Clear Competitive Advantage" and "Redfin: The Wrong Kind of Growth", which stress the point that Redfin has always been unprofitable.

The central thesis of this article is that Redfin is going to surprise the markets with profits starting in 2020 and continuing thereafter; versus the string of losses that is currently predicted. I've written down current analyst estimates so I can, and you can, check back in 3-6 months to see if my thesis is correct.

The change - which has not been reported by any analysts or news site - is that Redfin has enacted a substantial, national pricing change. Their listing fee moves from 1% to 1.5%, with a rebate of 0.5% if the customer uses Redfin as both the buyer and seller's agent. This pricing change is public and nationwide.

According to Redfin, it has been testing this change in a few smaller markets, and made it national after seeing "continued customer growth" and "customer satisfaction" with the pricing. This isn't all that surprising because a 1.5% listing fee is still half the price of normal brokerage fees.

I believe this change will, conservatively, produce additional revenues and pre-tax profits of $80 million. This $80 million is simply Redfin's estimated listing revenue for 2019 (about $160 million), multiplied by 50% (the change in pricing on listing fees). By the way, if the bundling succeeds, and people use the listing and buying side together, the results are even better.

I call this estimate conservative because it assumes that Redfin does not have any market share growth in 2020, even though A) Redfin has consistently shown market share growth; B) Redfin's testing of this pricing shows market share growth; and C) The 1.5% fee is still half of what most agents charge.

Redfin pays its agents on salaries and commissions that are unrelated to what they charge their customers. So at equal market share, expenses would also stay constant. Therefore, the entirety of that $80 million in extra revenue drops down to $80 million in additional profit.

If you apply that $80 million in profit to 2019 earnings of a $90 million loss, you'd see Redfin losing about $10 million -- still a very large improvement to the current market's view.

If, instead, you add that delta of $80 million into current 2020 estimates, Redfin would make a pre-tax profit of around $8 million in 2020.

That $80 million+ uplift in revenues and earnings should persist going forward and Redfin should be profitable from 2020 onward. (By the way, Redfin can choose to be even more profitable by raising either seller's or buyer's fees upward towards the national norms of around 3%).

At the top, I published current analyst estimates so you can decide over the next few months if my hypothesis is correct: that earnings estimates from 2020 onward are going to move sharply higher due to this pricing change. Happy Holidays! Redfin is going to post a surprise profit in 2020 and ever year after.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.