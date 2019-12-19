Cintas: Both A Top And Bottom Line Story For 2020

SG&A improvement is a positive, but could be a one-off, with more clarity coming in 2020.

About the Company

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a provider of corporate identity uniforms and related business services, such as restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as fire protection products. Among the company's core segments are uniform rental and facility services and first aid and safety services. The former segment includes rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments, including mats, mops and shop towels. The latter segment, as its name implies, includes first aid and safety products and services.

Valuation

When we apply the multiple of 28x to our 2021 EPS estimate of $9.80, we get the target price of $274. This multiple is a bit rich, in our view, but even then our assessment comes out as fairly valued. Our rating is, therefore, Neutral.

A Solid Print, Though Fewer Certainties Around 2020

Solid Quarterly Results: Revenue rose 7.3% Y/Y to $1.84 billion, an increase of 7.3%, driven by 10.6% Y/Y growth in First Aid and Safety Services vertical. Gross margin expanded (as a percent of revenue) by 110 bps to 46.2%. EPS came in at $2.27, with the integration expenses delivering a negative impact of about $7.8 MM. Overall, while pressure points remain, we see these results as solid and as emblematic of further potential improvements in 2020.

Fire Business To Remain Solid: We believe that this business has the potential of continuing low teens Y/Y growth in 2020, with the traction nearly all organic.

SG&A Improvement Is a Positive, But Could Be a One-Off: SG&A was driven by lower labor expenses and a decrease in the medical expense, which were meaningfully above average during the previous quarter. Given the sinusoidal fluctuations for the SG&A, we believe that future quarters may result in margin pressures.

Energy Expenses to Be Contained Going Forward: We believe that energy expenses will become more manageable in 2020, translating into less than 2% of total revenue. In our view, this will serve to balance out any possible headwinds from SG&A.

Despite Consistent Dividend Raises, We Still See Yield as Small: The company recently raised its dividend by nearly 24.4% and there have been consistent increases in annual dividends for more than three decades. Nevertheless, the yield remains at less than 1%, which is a mediocre capital return story at best.

No Comment on Fraud Allegations: There have recently been some accusations that the Fire Protection Services segment at Cintas has engaged in certain fraud, specifically, that fire and safety inspections lacked authorized permits. We have looked into this matter, but weren't able to confirm or refute these claims. Therefore, our official position is 'no comment'.

Risks to Our Thesis

Macro risks: Assuming a market downturn, we see less demand for some of Cintas' products, although we do recognize that demand curve for some of these products is fairly inelastic.

Technology / cybersecurity risks: The company's online business may face a cyberattack hit, which may then impact the business operations.

Reputational risks: If there is a failure of a certain product / product line, the company is at risk of losing its core clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.