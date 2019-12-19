Deepwater Asgard

Following the acquisition of Ocean Rig in 2018, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was destined to have an eventful 2019. It was really eventful: the company lifted unstacking cost estimates for Ocean Rig drillships, scrapped three older drillships with an impairment charge of $580 million, and abandoned two newbuild drillships acquired in the Ocean Rig transaction. Meanwhile, the company experienced mixed contracting success, and its total backlog dropped from $12.2 billion in Q1 2019 fleet status report to $10.8 billion as of the latest fleet status report (since then, $91 million was added thanks to the contract of the semi-sub Development Driller III). The next year is set to be as interesting as 2019, so let's get straight to the company's current position and my expectations for 2020.

Company's current position

Transocean finished the third quarter with $1.9 billion of cash, $349 million of short-term debt, and $9 billion of long-term debt. The company's financial position has been materially hurt by the Ocean Rig acquisition, and more blows to liquidity will follow as Transocean is building the world's most expensive and sophisticated rig, Deepwater Titan (and also has to deal with the second newbuild drillship). In the latest earnings call, Transocean stated that it will use cash on hand to retire the remaining 2020 and 2021 debt maturities ($963 million), which will also put pressure on available liquidity. In the same earnings call, the company provided a view on the projected liquidity at December 31, 2021.

The company believes that it will have between $900 million and $1.1 billion of liquidity at the end of 2021, but this number includes the existing $1.3 billion credit facility that matures in 2023. Thus, Transocean currently expects to rely on the credit facility to finance its operations through 2021. The credit facility has the usual debt to capital covenant of 0.6 (Transocean is currently comfortably within this covenant) and a minimum liquidity requirement of $500 million. The company has $669 million of maturities in 2022 and $2.6 billion of maturities in 2023, so the timing and the pace of the offshore drilling market recovery is now important for the company as it will have to be in decent shape to refinance the 2022-2023 maturities or it will have to face significant problems.

Expectations

The next year won't look pretty for Transocean on the financial side. With the projected capex of $900 million (two newbuild drillships require material capital investments), the company will be actively burning through its cash position. Due to the minimum liquidity requirement of $500 million for the credit facility, I expect that Transocean will proactively use the revolver sometime in the second half of 2020 to finance its capital spending (also $900 million) in 2021.

Transocean has a whole fleet of cold-stacked rigs, and my bet is that those rigs are not coming back to the market in 2020. I do not think that there is a demand for cold-stacked drillships in the market right now, and it is clear that the current dayrates of about $200,000 do not justify the capital investments required to bring cold-stacked drillships back into service. I maintain my view that many of Transocean's cold-stacked rigs won't work again as they will spend too much time in the cold-stacked state, and their reactivation will become cost prohibitive.

On the contract front, we can expect continued positive news for harsh-environment semi-subs. It will be interesting to see what Transocean will be able to show on the drillship side - it needs contracts for Deepwater Asgard and Deepwater Orion right now. The fate of Deepwater Invictus and Discoverer India, whose current contracts end in April, is clearer since the contracts of these rigs have plenty of options.

On the stock price side, Transocean is currently enjoying increased support as the most liquid stock which still shows positive operating cash flow. However, the company's financial reports won't look well in 2020, and the main question is how much cash will be burned. At the same time, the next re-contracting wave for the harsh-environment semi-subs promises improved dayrates in the second half of this year. In this setup, the stock will remain highly volatile and better suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.