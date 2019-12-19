Meet Group M&A Rumor Is Highly Suspect

In its questionably timed article, Reuters claimed anonymous sources said Prosieben’s investment arm Nucom expressed “preliminary interest” in MEET, however Nucom has never done a deal the size of MEET.

MEET shares ran from $3.50 to $5 in conjunction with the company’s aggressive share repurchase program – shareholders should be aware that the repurchase is now almost fully exhausted.

MEET’s CFO sold 60,000 shares immediately after the Reuters M&A story hit – while the sale was pursuant to 10b5-1, the fact pattern we lay out still raises questions.

For a number of reasons, we doubt the veracity of Reuters’ reporting from December 16, 2019 regarding purported German strategic interest in The Meet Group (MEET) . The language that matters from the report is below:

NuCom, whose holdings include online dating website eharmony, has made a preliminary expression of interest to buy Meet Group, the sources said, but they also said there was no certainty there would be negotiations that lead to a deal.

In what is one of the strangest things we’ve seen in insider selling, the CFO of MEET (Jim Bugden) sold 60,000 shares at an average price of $5.50 immediately after a Reuters report claiming that the company was in play. See below – the stock only reached levels of $5.50 after the Reuters report had already impacted the stock price:

Source: Bloomberg

According to the Reuters story, MEET declined to provide comment to the reporter relating to the rumor. MEET has still not commented on the rumor. We find it strange and concerning that the CFO was dumping stock despite MEET not coming out and providing any public comment to the market regarding the Reuters story. Sure, it was pursuant to a plan, but as we show in the next paragraph, even then it raises questions.

Notably, the sale represented almost 25% of the CFO’s holdings. Per the Form 4, the sale was allegedly pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan adopted March 15, 2019. According to a Davis Polk primer, 10b5-1 plans can take various forms. They can also be amended and/or terminated and their terms need not be disclosed publicly to the market. The terms of the original plan were never revealed publicly.

One potential explanation for the $5.50 sale would be that the CFO had a standing $5.50 limit order for 60,000 shares since the 3/15/19 was adopted. If the plan has remained unchanged, this explanation does not appear to make sense because the stock was above 5.50 for a period of time after the plan was adopted on March 15, 2019.

In fact, as can be seen below, the December 16, 2019 sale appears to be the first time that the original March 2019 plan has resulted in a sale (the June sale was related to tax withholding):

So clearly, even though the CFO’s sale was pursuant to a 10b5-1, it is odd for a number of reasons. First, in its magnitude. Second, in that the $5.50 price had been reached previously in the plan’s history. Third, in its bizarre timing. While we know the CFO adopted a plan on March 15, 2019, we have no way of knowing whether and/or how that plan was amended since March 15, 2019. We therefore view this sale as a possible red flag.

But, there are many other reasons to remain skeptical of the Reuters report:

1) Suspect Language

First, the actual language in the report was very suspect. It relied heavily on innuendo, and we find it bizarre that Reuters would even take the time to report on a “preliminary expression of interest” that apparently was dubious enough that sources said “there was no certainty there would be negotiations that lead to a deal”. The alleged suitor – Nucom – is an investment firm. Is it really newsworthy that an investment firm took a preliminary meeting with a company regarding a potential investment? Isn’t that what investment firms do on a day to day basis?

Ultimately, we cannot understand why Reuters saw it fit to publish a story regarding a deal in which even the negotiation itself remained an uncertainty.

2) MEET Repurchase Running on Empty

Our analysis shows that MEET is running low on its repurchase dry powder. See Exhibit A later in this report. The company has been aggressively repurchasing shares and, by the time of the December 16, 2019 M&A rumor, we believe that the repurchase was likely nearly fully exhausted.

3) General Atlantic (and therefore Nucom) Has Connection to Luxor, Largest MEET Shareholder

We discovered that the alleged suitor – Nucom, the investment arm of German media company Prosieben – has a professional relationship with MEET’s largest shareholder Luxor via General Atlantic.

Luxor owns over 12 million shares of MEET – needless to say, given liquidity in MEET, this is a very large position. The signing partner on Luxor’s Form 4 relating to MEET is Jonathan Green. Luxor’s Jonathan Green was a prior Board member at Delivery Hero and Luxor remains one of Delivery Hero’s largest shareholders.

General Atlantic is one of the original VC firms that invested in Delivery Hero. General Atlantic’s Board representative was on Delivery Hero’s board of directors at the same time as Luxor’s Jonathan Green. General Atlantic also happens to own 25% of Nucom, the alleged suitor. So Luxor has a direct and recent professional connection to Nucom via General Atlantic / Delivery Hero.

Given all of the factors above, it therefore appears logical that someone at Luxor may have brokered an introduction between Nucom and MEET given that the Luxor professional responsible for MEET is clearly well acquainted with General Atlantic, the 25% owner of Nucom, as a result of his prior role on the board of Delivery Hero. With Luxor's large investment in MEET, it is completely logical that Luxor would have interest in introducing MEET to potential suitors.

So Nucom, being a private equity firm, very well could have taken a meeting with MEET. Nucom likely takes hundreds of such meetings annually that go unreported on because private investment firms are in the business of taking meetings with prospective investment candidates.

Why this specific alleged meeting - that was apparently "preliminary" and "may not lead to negotiations" was fit to report on is anyone’s guess.

The recent addition of Keith Richman to MEET’s BOD also requires further scrutiny. MEET announced an expansion of its BOD from six to seven members on December 17, 2019, adding Keith Richman. Per the 8-K, Richman was added effective December 16, 2019 – the same day as the Reuters report. In fact, according to the Reuters report, its sources provided it with the “exclusive” on the same day that the Richman joined the board.

Some background on Mr. Richman. Mr. Richman is on the Board of GRUB and joined GRUB’s board about one month after Luxor filed a 13D on GRUB (original 13D filing on January 19, 2016, and Richman joined GRUB board on February 12, 2016). Richman has numerous other touch points to Luxor. Richman is on the BOD of Vostok, another Luxor investment, and is also an angel investor in Voi Technology alongside Christian Leone, founder and head of Luxor. Richman is also former President of Defy Media. Christian Leone, founder of Luxor, is listed as a Director of Defy Media. It appears that Richman has a long history of sitting on boards of portfolio investments tied to Luxor and/or its principals.

Notably, despite Mr. Richman’s appointment to the BOD of MEET and Luxor’s extraordinarily large position in MEET shares, Luxor has not filed a 13D as the firm did in the case of its GRUB investment. Luxor has a 13G passive filing on its MEET stake.

Here is a list of all major ownership filings by Luxor. Luxor remained a passive (13G) investor in MEET, which provides Luxor with greater flexibility if it wants to trade around its position. As a 13G investor, Luxor is still able to add or sell +/- 5% of its position and not disclose that to the market for 10 days. If Luxor had opted to file a 13D on MEET, then it would be obligated to disclose any position size change more than 1% (versus 5% for a 13G), with disclosure required within 2 days (versus the longer 10 day period for a 13G).

We also find it odd that MEET would add an individual tied to Luxor to its BOD if in fact the company was far along with a deal process. The company actually created a new seat on its BOD for Mr. Richman per the 8-K filing. The Board was expanded from six to seven members.

We find it even more bizarre that the buyout rumor – that Reuters claimed it heard about on Monday December 16, 2019, happened the same day that Richman was added to the company’s Board. If MEET was in the midst of serious buyout negotiations, we question why the company would decide to a) expand the size of the Board, and b) add an individual closely linked to Luxor to its Board.

4) Article Timing Suspect

We find the timing of the article highly suspect – the buyback that has supported the stock is now running low, and the article came only 2 business days after the Washington Post exposed that MEET promoted and endorsed a registered sex offender as one of its top streamers on the app. It also comes just a few days after MEET was sued for wrongful death.

We find it odd that no M&A rumor regarding MEET had surfaced back when the stock was at its lows and near $3. Surely, M&A interest would have been higher in MEET back when the stock was at its lows. This is particularly true given that the company’s video streaming growth has decelerated since the time when the stock was in the $3’s.

5) Transaction Does Not Make Sense Relative to Potential Suitors’ History and Financials

Prosieben trades at only 7.2x 19E EBITDA and 7.5x 19E PE versus MEET at 9.5x 19E EBITDA and 11x 19E PE. Prosieben has only a ~3B EUR market cap versus MEET at ~400MM. A Prosieben led acquisition of the Meet Group would therefore result in at least 15-20% dilution to PSM shareholders, and this may not be palatable and may even require shareholder approval

The suitors appear very value oriented - notably, Prosieben and Nucom acquired eHarmony for under 1x revenues ($85MM transaction value) – on a comparable basis, that would mark MEET at ~50% below current levels (~211M of revenues translating to a ~200M cap) – this demonstrates that the suitors are likely valuation sensitive and that MEET may not be viewed as attractive at current prices

Prosieben is already levered at >4x debt to EBITDA which implies that in order to get the deal financed, General Atlantic will likely have to invest a significant amount of capital – above its 25% pro rata share of Nucom. General Atlantic is a growth investment firm that invests in high flying and fast growing companies – MEET streaming revenues have been flat to declining three quarters in a row. We have a hard time seeing General Atlantic get excited over MEET, as we highlight in the next section.

History of Prosieben Deals:



Source: Bloomberg

6) General Atlantic Is a Well Respected Firm that May Not Want to Invest In a “Sin Stock”

General Atlantic is one of the most respected growth firm’s in the world. Given that General Atlantic owns 25% of Nucom, we think that a) General Atlantic will likely have some sway over potential Nucom investments, and b) may very well have to finance its share of prospective Nucom investments.

For background, General Atlantic was formed in the 1980’s by one of the world’s leading philanthropists.

One of the major risks for General Atlantic – or any other respected PE firm – investing in MEET is that as an actual owner of the company, the firm’s name will always be at risk of bad PR. For example, consider if General Atlantic had its name associated with this story about a man and woman accused in the sexual assault of a 2 year old who allegedly conducted “live shows” on MeetMe. Obviously this is not the type of press a blue chip firm wants, but this is the PR reality of investing in a business that allows live user generated content.

We ran a side by side comparison of MEET’s shareholders versus MTCH’s shareholders. One thing is clear – the MEET shareholder base is very different than the MTCH shareholder base. You see many more quants in MEET and see far fewer high profile and notoriously sticky long only funds.

MEET has an odd and eclectic shareholder base that includes Luxor, some systematic strategies such as Acadian and Geode, and Lawrence Rosen, the Chairman of children’s toy company Cra-Z-Art. MTCH on the other hand counts Fidelity, T Rowe Price, Lord Abbett and Wells Fargo as major investors.

We think MEET’s shareholder base is in part different because it is harder for long only funds to own MEET given the “live stream” business and potential moral overhang associated with the business unit. In our view, MEET faces a similar problem to strip club operator RCI Hospitality (RICK) which also has a shareholder base filled with quants and lacking traditional long only investors.

Open MEET apps such as MeetMe, Tagged, or Skout and you will see your screen filled with scantily clad men and women offering cam performances for tips. We think this is the reason MEET has never been able to attract a blue chip long only investor base – in our view its akin to a sin stock that cannot attract higher quality investors.

For all of these reasons and given MEET’s historical low-quality shareholder base, we think General Atlantic may have a hard time getting over the finish line in any potential deal.

Conclusion

If we’re wrong, with MEET fundamentals now softening, it is hard to envision the stock fetching more than $6-$6.50 a share in an M&A scenario which is only ~20% upside from current levels.

If our suspicions are accurate, however, and the German bid is a spurious rumor, then we continue to believe that all of the new“safety features” are going to begin to weigh on margins and top-line and think the stock is going to retreat back to where it started in June – to around $3/share. Furthermore, we continue to believe that the app will always face risk of being pulled from the Apple App Store due to its suggestive user generated content.

We remind readers that MEET only began to make “safety changes” after we published a story in mid-2019 exposing the content being displayed on the app. The company now faces a difficult margin dynamic of policing objectionable content in order to maintain its presence on the app store and we foresee this dynamic as keeping a lid on both top line growth and margins – we saw a preview of what is to come in the middle of this year. The share repurchase also cannot hide the degradation in the core business forever.

In conclusion, while MEET shares screen cheap optically, we think the Reuters story is dubious at best for all of the reasons we outline above.

Exhibit A: The Repurchase

In June 2019, MEET announced a $30 million share repurchase authorization. MEET indicated that its share repurchase was to run “through 2021”. Our reading of that statement is that the share repurchase was intended to last for at least 18 months. Instead, MEET has blown through this repurchase at light speed. As of November 4, 2019, the company had around $10 million of repurchase volume remaining on its plan. Based on the company’s volume trends, we believe the share repurchase may already be exhausted:

Source: 10-Q filings and Bloomberg data (we know the change in share count between 11/4/19 and 10/1/19 based on the cover page of the 9/30/19 10Q, and the other figures were reported in the 10Q filed for 9/30/19 which can be found here).

Based on the volume of MEET traded since 11/4/19, and the average price over the period, if MEET maintained repurchase volumes at around 5% of total volume over the 11/4/19 through 12/17/19 period, we believe that MEET could have easily fully exhausted the repurchase program.

Source: Volume traded and average price from Bloomberg.

Clearly, the repurchase has provided MEET with substantial support since the repurchase began in earnest in July. Since the repurchase began, the stock is up ~50%. We think that is at least partially attributable to the company’s aggressive repurchase – the repurchase volume since the program was created has approached 10% of the average market cap over the period.

Source: Bloomberg

Therefore, by December 16, 2019, it is hard to imagine that the repurchase had much “ammo” left to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MEET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MEET. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. This article reflects the author's opinion at the time of publication. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.