Aurora Cannabis: No Thanks To Ontario!

Ontario finally plans to allow new cannabis retail stores, but the 2020 target is far below industry hopes.

Just when the Canadian cannabis sector appeared headed towards a couple of major catalysts in 2020, the sector has again been sabotaged by the governments inability to license new stores or break the illegal market. My investment thesis was looking for a chance to turn bullish on Aurora Cannabis (ACB), but the company remains in a tough financial situation until catalysts kick in later into 2020.

Ontario Failure

Last week, The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ((AGCO)), the provincial regulatory body that is in charge of the cannabis retail system, announced plans to begin accepting operator license applications from prospective retailers on Jan. 6, 2020. The regulatory body will accept store authorization applications on March 2, 2020. AGCO won't start issuing licenses until April at a rate of 20 a month.

Remember that Canopy Growth (CGC) famously remarked on a plan for Ontario to allow 40 stores a month starting in January. Per CFO Mike Lee on the Q3'19 earnings call:

Looking at our current demand projections which includes estimates for new store openings, we estimate our supply and demand for dry flower will reach equilibrium in the summer or fall of next year. And these demand projections assume 40 new stores opening per month in Ontario starting in January which is informed by the pace of new store openings that were experienced in Alberta.

The AGCO plan may only add 180 stores in 2020 while Canopy Growth was promoting a plan for 480 additional stores next year. The lack of stores will impact the Cannabis 2.0 rollout starting December 17 as the biggest province lacks the stores to sell the new product categories like edibles, beverages and vapes.

In a similar manner, Bloomberg highlights the limitations for Cannabis 2.0. Provinces like Quebec will place restrictions on most new product forms and other areas like Newfoundland and Nova Scotia have limits on vaping products.

Considering the lack of retail stores in Ontario, Aurora Cannabis is facing a scenario where two of the largest provinces in Ontario and Quebec aren't ready for Cannabis 2.0. I addition, some other provinces have vaping restrictions so investors need to consider that edibles and vapes aren't going to make the company reach profitability any time soon.

The good news is that Ontario finally has a workable long-term plan to where the store counts will provide a continuous tailwind starting mid-year 2020.

Inventory Flood Hasn't Ended

The other issue remains the high cannabis inventory levels in Canada despite inventory adjustments by numerous companies during Q3. At the end of September, Canada had nearly 380,000 kg of dried cannabis or the equivalent of 29.5 times the total sales in the month of 12,972 kg. Sales actually declined 0.4% compared to August.

The dried cannabis inventory levels were only down about 10,000 kg for September while several large industry players discussed large returns during the quarter. The big inventory issue remains that plenty of companies plan to further expand capacity from the Q3 levels.

Aphria (APHA) just got their big Aphria Diamond facility licensed in early November with plans to grow capacity from 110,000 kg to 255,000 kg now while FQ1 results only included ~6,000 kg of sales. Also, Canopy Growth has big expansion plans and the industry will keenly watch whether new CEO David Klein scales back on production plans.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis remains in a bad situation with needs for additional capital whether via at-the-market equity offerings or facility financing. Unfortunately, the two major catalysts of new Ontario stores and the Cannabis 2.0 rollout appear much larger mid-2020 tailwinds.

The valuation challenge remains with the stock valuation above $3 billion and revenues set to struggle for another six months. The Canadian cannabis giant may not even reach FY20 (June) revenue targets of $300 million which places the low end FY21 revenue targets close to $400 million in full effect.

The stock just isn't appealing at these prices with the delayed catalysts paired with capital questions.

