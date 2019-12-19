MongoDB: The Bubble Will Burst Soon

Though MongoDB exceeded Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom line, investors were still disappointed in MongoDB's steep revenue deceleration.

Shares of MongoDB have traded in a holding pattern since June, with shares not responding to the company's latest earnings beat.

2019 has been a year of reversal for software stocks. Though the market has reached new all-time highs in the wake of a fresh U.S.-China trade deal, stock leadership within many sectors has rotated. Within the technology and software verticals, many of last year's biggest high-flyers have struggled to continue their rallies, amid growing concerns of tech valuations and wider criticism of excessive red ink.

Falling into this bucket is MongoDB (MDB), one of 2018's favorite software stocks and a company best known for describing itself as an "Oracle killer" in its IPO. Its primary offering is a NoSQL database - essentially a new database format that doesn't depend on tabular, grid-based data and is the standard for capturing non-structural data sets (such as images). Though MongoDB is still one of the fastest-growing stocks in the software sector, growth rates have come down substantially since last year and investors have taken notice. Shares are flat despite reporting a hefty earnings beat last week, and have traded in a holding pattern since June:

Data by YCharts

MongoDB joins a slew of fellow high-flying software companies whose shares are in a no-man's land: they are struggling to justify high valuation multiples amid slowing growth, highly negative operating margins, and much better-value alternatives in the market. Though MongoDB's slide since summer makes its valuation more palatable (and potentially a buy next year, should shares continue to slide), I believe the risk-reward profile for investors isn't yet favorable.

At present share prices near $130, MongoDB trades at a market cap of $7.37 billion. After netting out the $425.9 million of cash and $225.7 million of convertible debt on MongoDB's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $7.17 billion.

For next fiscal year (FY21), Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $533.0 million, representing 30% y/y growth over current-year revenue estimates of $408.8 million. Against this top-line forecast, MongoDB's implied valuation is 13.5x EV/FY21 revenues.

Again, MongoDB's core issue is defending this double-digit forward revenue multiple while growth has materially slowed down. Perhaps MongoDB's premium valuations were more reasonable right after its IPO, when it was growing north of 80% y/y. But MongoDB has now hit a maturity phase; since last quarter, the company's sales teams have shifted their focus downmarket on mid-market and SMB deals for growth, suggesting saturation among bread-and-butter large enterprise clients.

In my view, investors are better off steering clear of this stock for now and investing elsewhere. I'd be compelled to buy MongoDB if shares sunk to 10x EV/FY21 revenues, implying a price target of $98 and 25% downside from current levels - also a level that MongoDB hasn't traded at since February.

Q3 download

Let's now examine MongoDB's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. MongoDB 3Q20 earnings Source: MongoDB 3Q20 earnings release

The most salient takeaway from MongoDB's quarter is the rampant deceleration that the company has now shown over the past several earnings releases. The company's revenues grew 52% y/y to $109.4 million, beating widely over Wall Street's expectations of $97.4 million (+36% y/y). At face value this seems strong - but when we acknowledge that MongoDB grew last quarter at 66% y/y, we begin to worry about the pace of MongoDB's deceleration. If growth slowed down by fourteen points sequentially this quarter, how bad can FY21 get?

Part of the reason MongoDB's growth rates may be coming down is that comps are starting to look a lot more difficult for Atlas, the company's self-service cloud offering and a principal driver of growth over the past year. MongoDB still grew Atlas revenues by 185% y/y this quarter and contributed to 40% of MongoDB's total revenue, but over time the last-year comps will become more difficult to lap.

One interesting way that MongoDB has chased growth is a new partnership with Alibaba (BABA) to reach customers in China. Here's some color commentary on that initiative from CEO Dev Ittycheria's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

As the latest example of our successful partners strategy, we announced a new partnership with Alibaba Cloud. Together, we are providing the first authorized MongoDB as a service in Mainland China. Partnering with the largest tech company in China extends our reach into one of the largest markets in software and validates the value of our IT and the strength of the SSPL licensing model. Thanks to these types of partnerships, we continue to propel MongoDB as a leading data platform around the world."

Still, despite the number of MongoDB's sales initiatives (international push, mid-market expansion), it's unlikely for the company to be able to return to >60% y/y growth. Note, in fact, that MongoDB's guidance range of $109-$110 million for Q4 implies a slowdown to just 30% y/y revenue growth as early as next quarter.

At the same time, there's no much to be excited about on the profit front. We'd expect that as tech companies' growth rates slide downward, they'd be able to rein in spending to improve operating margins. MongoDB's margin profile, however, remains incredibly strained.

Even after adjusting for non-cash stock comp (as virtually every software company does), MongoDB's pro forma operating losses grew to -$14.3 million in Q3, up from -$7.8 million in the year-ago quarter - and representing a pro forma operating margin of -13.0% (-35.4% on a GAAP basis), 470bps worse than -8.3% in the year-ago quarter.

We note as well that MongoDB's free cash flow profile has worsened. Q3 FCF losses grew 34% y/y to -$13.1 million:

Figure 2. MongoDB FCF Source: MongoDB 3Q20 earnings release

The good news is that MongoDB's balance sheet has sufficient cash to avoid discussions of liquidity or secondary offerings. At the same time, amid a jittery market that has layered in on tech companies' growing losses, MongoDB's widening losses amid decelerating growth are far from a positive signal.

Key takeaways

Now two years into its IPO, MongoDB has begun to lose its luster. Once one of the fastest-growing (>80% y/y) stocks in the software sector, MongoDB's scale and a possible global slowdown in IT spending have driven MongoDB's growth down to a forecasted ~30% y/y by Q4, and the stock is undergoing a multiples contraction that reflects this slowdown in growth rates.

While I still retain a wholly positive view on MongoDB's unique product offering and the vast market opportunity of NoSQL databases in virtually every industry vertical, I believe MongoDB will underperform in the market in the short to medium-term. I'd wait for shares to bottom out (at $98, representing a ~10x forward revenue multiple) before diving in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.