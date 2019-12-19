nVent Seems To Be Underperforming Its Markets, And It's Not Clear Why

nVent shares do look somewhat undervalued, and M&A potential is here, but I need more comfort on the underlying performance versus end-markets before getting more bullish.

nVent's growth has remained lackluster relative to both its end-markets (many of which have weakened throughout 2019) and its closest public peers and rivals.

Given the valuation, end-market exposures, and performance relative to its end-markets, I wasn't too keen on nVent (NYSE:NVT) back in May of this year. Between weakening industrial end-markets (which I expected), further relative underperformance (which I feared), and the surprising departure of the CFO, as well as management reiterated that it doesn't plan on a large-scale change in its R&D process, the shares are down about 10% from the time of that last article and were down closer to 30% before a decent third quarter and an overall industrial rally lifted the stock.

Relative to industrials broadly, and other electrical-exposed peers like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Emerson (EMR), Hubbell (HUBB), Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), nVent's share price performance has been pretty poor. On a positive note, the company's margins still remain quite healthy, and I expect many short-cycle industrial markets to start showing demand recoveries around the middle of next year. I don't really consider the valuation a "can't miss" now, though I would note that once May 2020 rolls around, nVent could be more in play as an acquisition target.

Lagging Growth With What Should Be Later-Cycle Assets

nVent is far more exposed to industrial end-markets than Hubbell, including many short-cycle markets, but I would have thought that some of the later-cycle nature of nVent's product line-up would have been a positive. As it turns out, not so much, as the company has continued to lag its multi-industrial peers - out of the last three years' worth of quarters, nVent has outgrown the broader multi-industrial space only once (and with one tie).

Although I expected short-cycle industrial to weaken/be weak in 2019, that wasn't the consensus call earlier this year, and I can understand if nVent management has been somewhat surprised by the actual end-market weakness. Still, when I look at the results posted by companies like ABB, Eaton, and Schneider, I can't help but be underwhelmed by the results in Enclosures and EFS.

I'd also note some ongoing disappointments in the Thermal segment. Although orders perked up nicely in the third quarter (high teens growth, helped by a large LNG order), lagging performance was an issue I flagged in that prior article, and it seems to have continued. Although weaker short-cycle industrial markets have no doubt contributed, non-residential construction activity has been healthy, and the results from companies like Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) and Emerson lead me to wonder why nVent's performance in the energy vertical hasn't been better.

Margins And R&D Investments Are Still Part Of The Conversation

Part of the thesis on nVent when it spun out from Pentair (PNR) was that as an independent entity, nVent management would at last be free to spend more appropriate sums on R&D after years of under-investment. At this point, R&D spending is on pace to grow about 6% for 2019, but that's still only going to be just a bit more than 2% of revenue - more or less on par with last year and below 2017.

With quite healthy gross margins on a relative/comparative basis, as well as comparatively low SG&A spending, I'm admittedly puzzled as to why management is reluctant to invest more in R&D to drive new product development - particularly when there are attractive markets/market segments out there in areas like data center.

Management has talked about allocating future ongoing SG&A savings towards R&D spending, as well as gradually bringing the R&D spending level to about 3% of sales. I'd also note in management's defense that simply throwing buckets of money into the R&D facilities and say "here, go be innovative!" doesn't exactly work. Nevertheless, the company's Vitality Index target of 20%-plus is not all that ambitious, and only the Thermal business has achieved it.

Buy And/Or Get Bought?

Investors saw nVent make its first significant M&A move this summer, spending $130 million to acquire Eldon, a leading manufacturer of European enclosures. Eldon's market focus is broadly similar to nVent's (industrial, commercial, and infrastructure), and the acquisition brings in some very useful IEC-certified products (versus the NEMA standards used in the U.S.). I thought the price (12x EBITDA) was steep for a company with low double-digit margins, but nVent should see some synergies (both operating and product portfolio), and I don't doubt that Eldon could/would have had other bidders to support that bid price.

One of the bull theses on nVent has been, and continues to be, that the company itself will be a buyout target. I've said in the past that I'm skeptical that either ABB or Eaton would do such a deal, and that remains the case. ABB is still integrating/digesting GEIS, new management will be leading a restructuring/repositioning effort, and the incoming CEO isn't known for reinvesting in M&A that doesn't drive an improved top-line growth profile. Eaton, too, seems to be more interested in investing in expanding its growth opportunities as opposed to building out existing slower-growth operations like Electrical.

Whatever the case, nVent could be in play in May of next year, as that is when a deal can be done according to the more conservative view of the tax rules that govern nVent's separation from Pentair. While I don't think ABB or Eaton are likely bidders, I wouldn't rule out the prospect of Legrand, as it would certainly build up that company's U.S. presence.

The Outlook

Unlike Hubbell, nVent doesn't have an attractive utility end-market to help offset weaker short-cycle industrial end-markets and a slowing non-resi market. I also don't find nVent's exposure to data center (a growth driver for Schneider and both ABB and Eaton to some extent) to be as compelling, though this is an area of focus and attention, and nVent does have some interesting products (particularly on the cooling/thermal side). With onshore oil/gas spending possibly falling by double-digits next year, I'm also concerned about that end-market for nVent. All told, while I think short-cycle markets will start to recover next year, I'm a little concerned at this point that 2020 revenue growth expectations could be too high on the Street.

Longer term, I'm still fine with year-by-year modeling that drives a 3% long-term revenue growth rate, well above what I expect to be the level of underlying gross fixed investment growth in the U.S. I also see room for further improvements in margins and asset efficiency, driving FCF margins into the high teens and fueling mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

As is, nVent looks a little undervalued now, maybe up to 10%, but I'm still not all that bullish. Yes, there aren't many high-quality industrials trading at attractive valuations, and nVent isn't a "scratch and dent" or "fix 'er up" story like other seemingly undervalued industrials, but I'm worried about the persistent underperformance relative to its markets and whether that problem can be dealt with quickly. I'm definitely leaning more positive than before simply because of the valuation, but I'd really like to hear management come out and say "we're underperforming, here's why, and here's how we're fixing it" before getting more bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.