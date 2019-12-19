How Simple Swaps Can Generate Big Alpha In Closed-End Funds

CEFs offer a unique way to capture value as discounts and premiums often skew for no apparent reason other than limited supply and demand.

One of the strategies that we employ at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is something that we have termed "compounding income on steroids," which is a method that involves exploiting valuation inefficiencies in closed-end funds. Our CEF rotation strategy allows an investor to increase their share count growth in an income-generating position without DRIPing, i.e. receiving all their distributions in cash, in order to supercharge one's income growth through "double compounding." Our analyst Nick Ackerman recently modeled the effect that successful swap trades could have on an investor's bottom line in "Income Lab Ideas: Reinvesting And Swap Trades Have A Huge Impact On Your Portfolio."

While we frequently and successfully execute these swaps in our flagship model CEF portfolios, our more aggressive Tactical Income-100 portfolio (+28.32% YTD to Nov. 30) and our relatively conservative Income Generator portfolio (+28.45% YTD to Nov. 30), we do understand that many of our members may own funds that are not in our portfolios but may still interested to be alerted to when their holdings become overvalued in order to execute our "compounding income on steroids" strategy.

This is where our Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup comes in (last public edition here). This report contains a wealth of data, including sector performance, distributions boosters and cutters, important CEF news and announcements. as well as a roundup of CEF articles from the broader Seeking Alpha community from the last week. In particular, what can be quite actionable are our list of top premium/discount gainers or losers from each week that allows members to quickly scan for funds that have become relatively overvalued or undervalued in order to execute swap trades. (These Weekly Roundups are released to the public about two weeks, however, only members get to see our commentary and recommendations on specific funds.)

For example, in our November 29, 2019 roundup that was just released to the public side, we recommended two "swap trades" based on the top premium/discount gainers list. How much alpha have these swaps generated since their recommendation two weeks later? Read on to find out!

#1: First Trust MLP CEFs

The First Trust CEFs are some of the more conservatively managed MLP/midstream funds and they have performed exceedingly well vs. the peer group over the past year. This has caused some of their funds to attract renewed attention, bidding up premiums to temporarily high levels. Here's what we wrote two weeks ago:

Looking through the list of top premium/discount gainers or losers reveals two potential swap trades for those who own the funds. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) gained +4.30% in premium last week and currently sits at a -0.18% premium with a +3.9 z-score, indicating extreme overvaluation. I would consider swapping it for the similarly performing First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) which could be had a -7.23% discount.

Since the recommendation two weeks ago, FPL has outperformed FEI by 492 bps, equivalent to nearly six months' worth of distributions from the funds! (annualized alpha >120%).

#2: Cohen & Steers Real Estate CEFs

Cohen & Steers are arguably the premier managers in the real estate CEF space. What's better than buy-and-hold of a high-quality Cohen & Steers CEF? Harvesting alpha via CEF rotation!

The second fund to rotate out of if you own it is Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) which gained +3.93% in premium last week and sits at a premium of +9.15% and a one-year z-score of +2.2. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) (-0.07% discount) and Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) (+0.70% premium) are excellent alternatives that can be had at much cheaper valuations.

Since the recommendation two weeks ago, RQI has outperformed RNP by 900 bps, equivalent to nearly 18 months' worth of distributions from the funds! (annualized alpha >230%).

Summary

In summary, it pays to be alert about your CEF holdings. While we did not own FEI or RFI in our portfolios, it's very likely that some of our members and followers do (given that these tickers have thousands of followers on SA) and they could have easily saved the equivalent of months or even years worth of distributions from their funds with a few clicks of their mouse. This gain can be converted either into "free shares" of the existing position, or if a constant exposure to the sector is desired, the surplus can be retained in cash, as a form of "free dividends."

Closed-end funds offer a unique way to capture value as discounts and premiums often skew for no apparent reason other than limited supply and demand. We use a deep statistical approach to highlight such cases for our members.

And the best part of our swap strategy is? There's no market timing required. You're still getting your desired exposure to your target sector and preferred management team, but simply swapping between similar funds that achieve this. This way, you're generating alpha and getting "free shares" on your position no matter whether the market is up, down or sideways!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPL, RNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.