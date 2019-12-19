DWT: Oil Markets Are Set For A Pullback

DWT hits an all-time low, after phase 1 trade agreement between China and the U.S.

Source: The Arab News

Investment thesis

The VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude oil ETN (DWT) seeks to replicate 3x the daily inverse returns of S&P GSCI Crude oil Index ER, net of expenses. DWT is an interesting vehicle to invest in crude markets, thanks to its high leverage and a reasonable expense ratio of 1.5%. The ETN is designed as a trading tool, not a buy-and-hold investment, providing exposure to front-month WTI crude oil future contracts.

We are initiating a bullish positioning on UWT, after the positive geopolitical developments seen in the past weeks. With OPEC+ agreeing to cut production quotas and trade tensions between U.S.-China cooling down, we believe that the excessive long sentiment on crude is poised for a setback.

In this context, any unwelcoming news is likely to trigger an unwinding in speculative positionings. Therefore, we are initiating a bullish positioning on DWT, with a target price of $5 per share in the next month.

Source: TradingView

Crude oil optimism tops after Sino-American trade tensions relieve

The U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday lifted WTI crude oil front-month futures to the highest closing level, since mid-September. The trade relief between the world's two giants should help oil demand next year and strip off worries regarding a possible supply-demand imbalance expected for the beginning of 2020.

This constructive news contributed to push WTI crude prices above $60 per barrel, a key number for oil prices, given that above that level shale producers can profitably add more rigs and thus increase oil output.

That said, U.S. oil production should continue to accelerate at current prices, even if the number of horizontal rigs and oil investments steadied in the last months. According to Rystad Energy, shale production is expected to grow annually by 10% from 2019 to 2022, while actual WTI oil future prices convey new incentives for producers to add barrels on the markets, waning again on supply-demand dynamics.

Source: Rystad Energy UCube, December 2019

Yet, long sided risks persist. The phase-one trade deal seems more like a temporary and reversible trade truce, given that official Chinese responses did not contain a commitment to a specific target on new agricultural purchases that President Trump promised would hit $50b.

According to U.S. officials, the agreement would also require China to implement structural reforms and economic changes in areas such as financial services, technology transfer, and intellectual property in exchange for Washington rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods. Nevertheless, Chinese responses did not contain detailed commitments for any of the above subjects, suggesting that the terms of the agreement are still not agreed upon.

In this context, we believe that optimism in crude oil markets will likely be short-lived. As phase one negotiations advance, we are skeptical about the success of the trade agreement and we do not see a resolution of the different arising soon.

At current prices, WTI oil futures bullish momentum is drying up, in spite of U.S-China trade relief and following OPEC+ decision to steepen production quotas. For us, the risks are now stretched long sided and we prefer to adopt a constructive view on DWT share for the next few weeks.

Hedge fund managers lifted significantly their bullish commitments, supporting WTI oil prices

Net positioning on Nymex crude futures posted a double-digit advance in the past week, suggesting an overreaction of speculative powers. On the week ending December 10, net spec length surged 15.7% (w/w) to 495,539 contracts, after steep net spec volatility witnessed in the past weeks.

Source: CFTC, Oleum Research

This move has been attributable to both robust longs accumulations, up 15.8% (w/w) to 531,120 contracts and shorts liquidations, down 20.8% (w/w) to 81,677 contracts.

The strong positioning advance suggests that speculators are now increasingly confident that OPEC+'s willingness to deepen production cuts will avert a build-up in inventories next year.

Yet, crude oil commitments on Nymex futures are now long sided. With a Z-score of 1.98, net speculative bets are nearly two standard deviations above their mean, indicating an excessive long positioning on oil markets.

These excessive long commitments contributed to the steep depreciation of DWT shares, down 21.1% (w/w) to $3.8 per share. Nevertheless, the movement is set to lose steam going forward, after the excessive long build-up witnessed last week.

Oil fundamentals are tightening, but investor overconfidence is favorable for DWT prices

Since mid-November, the oil supply-demand balance diverged, according to the New York Fed. The cumulative weekly decomposition shows that aggregate supply decreased quickly at the end of November, reaching a peak of 10% compared to July 5, 2019.

On the other side, demand has been mostly flat in November and December, maintaining a steady growth rate of 1%, pointing towards a probable tightening of the oil supply-demand equilibrium.

Nevertheless, the robust advance of the residual curve, reflecting price movements unexplained by supply and demand factors, indicate that market participants are overconfident about the positive oil backdrop. We believe that this constructive sentiment is more likely to disappoint in the near-term and excessive investor confidence is generally synonym with a price pullback.

Take away

DWT shares edged slightly higher in the past weeks, thanks to Sino-American trade tensions cooling down and OPEC+ slashing further crude production quotas.

Ahead of the OPEC meeting, hedge fund managers boosted their bets on crude oil, propelling WTI oil futures to fresh highs and DWT to an all-time low.

Oversupply fears somewhat dissipated, but the crude oil demand outlook remains dull. Investor expectations on the outlook of crude oil are excessive, making us believe that the risks are stretched to the long side.

We adopt a constructive view on DWT as we approach the end of the year and we expect a pullback on WTI oil futures coming sooner rather than later.

