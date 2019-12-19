Chesapeake Energy: Anatomy Of A Successful Debt Restructure Strategy

The company management is doing very well with the hand it was dealt, but the company is not yet out of the woods.

The current management of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) obviously took over one of the larger corporate messes in the history of industry lost causes. One can quibble with the operation's progress or lack thereof. But the financial moves appear to be among the best possible to give this company the greatest chance of survival. Many other troubled companies can learn from the success this company has had restructuring its debt because debt restructuring outside of reorganization if often not very successful.

The first major accomplishment was undertaken long before the market woke up to the significant challenges management faced. Management successfully refinanced the debt for far longer terms at some very reasonable interest rates. What was amazing was all the bond offerings that were accepted by the debt market even as the losses piled up and the stock price declining. By the time the market decided that this company was a higher risk loan, the debt profile was far more advantageous as shown above. The interest rates on that debt could have been much worse given the current challenges faced by the company.

The second acquisition enabled a faster cash flow build. The company acquired leases that primarily produce oil in a place where production is sold for a slight premium. Margins did improve as management stated. But the beneficial effects were offset by weaker natural gas pricing. Still, that weaker natural gas pricing proves just how desperately this merger was needed by Chesapeake Energy.

Management had already sold the Utica Shale properties. So the cash was available to fund the necessary portion of this acquisition. The actual moves involved a repayment of debt followed by a funding of this acquisition to restore the debt to roughly the previous levels before the sale and acquisition.

The net effect was to sell properties producing mostly gas while acquiring properties producing mostly oil and keeping the debt levels roughly equal by the end of the process. Management materially reduced exposure to natural gas pricing as industry conditions worsened.

This plan hit a "bump" when management had to warn of a potential "going concern" during the third quarter reporting. That warning cratered an already pulverized stock price. Nonetheless, management quickly bounced back with a loan and an offer for two debt exchanges. Rarely do managements act quickly when financial situations demand quick action.

The new credit line will allow for the retirement of some of the most restrictive debt covenants. That should take care of any market concerns about "going concern" clauses in the annual report. In addition, management further tendered to remove any debt that did not allow for the consolidation of the cash flow related to the merged company.

Now comes the news that the debt swap will be increased to meet the increased demand.

Management boosted the available notes to be able to accept all of the debt tendered as of the date of the announcement. Further management moved up the closing date to complete the transaction. If one does the math, then it can be easily seen that about $3 billion in notes were tendered to be exchanged for $2.2 billion of notes. That is roughly a 30% reduction of the debt amount targeted.

One of the more deliberate moves to succeed was the announcement that nearly $1 billion in debt was committed to this swap. Even the swap for the debt that was part of the merger had significant financial backing to succeed. That part of the strategy nearly guaranteed a measure of success before the announcement of the tender offer. Of course, the offered succeeded due to that careful deliberation.

So, many managements try to swap debt without considering the requirements of the debt holders. Such a pathway is doomed to fail when the debtholders fail to act as management wishes and management continues to pursue the strategy even in the face of resistance. Unit Corporation (UNT) is a clear illustration of how to not do a debt restructuring. This is a company that did not solicit any debtholder support prior to the debt swap offer. The result is still another extension of the offer as management belatedly (and probably unsuccessfully) tries to obtain the cooperation of debtholders. This is exactly the kind of failure to avoid as it often results in bankruptcy as a result of the failure.

Two obvious costs of the successful Chesapeake maneuver are the higher interest rate of the new notes along with the second lien security interest behind the banks plus a closer maturity date of the new notes. This gives management about a year to show far better leverage ratios so that proper debt rollovers can be planned that would satisfy the debt markets.

In the meantime, management gained a lenient covenant defined debt ratio of 4.50 while at the same time decreasing the debt measured in the key ratio. One of the costs of all this financing is the advisor and bank fees. But financial leverage is generally very costly in so many ways. So the only surprise here is how long it took the market to increase the acceptable debt rates for this troubled company.

So many times in the past, the Seeking Alpha website featured a spirited discussion about which deal was the best for shareholders on any one of a number of troubled companies. But it turns out we all missed the fact that many times a lot of these deals need to be done and promptly for a troubled leveraged company to survive. Not enough great deals turned out to be as terminal as no deals at all. This management appears to have learned that lesson before beginning the corporate turnaround.

Therefore, this company may well survive despite the heavy debt load. The pathway to investment-grade is probably very rocky. But it is still open. So many troubled companies covered by the author expire after one debt swap offer and maybe a couple of minor debt for equity swaps. This management has not only done debt for equity swaps, but it also acquired WildHorse Resource Development for mostly stock. Investors are seeing major debt and equity changes that were needed fast in the current fiscal year. That merger provided the badly needed very significant equity injection that many troubled companies needed but do not obtain.

The Future

Management has now given itself considerable breathing room given the current natural gas pricing weakness. The drilling rigs have long since shifted to drilling primarily for oil and natural gas liquids. However, a company the size of Chesapeake Energy needs some time to significantly shift the production mix to more profitable products. The WildHorse Resource Development acquisition clearly jump-started the process towards a more profitable product mix. The problem is that weaker gas pricing nearly offset (and more, unfortunately) the advantages of the acquisition.

The above financing moves also show the weakness of financial leverage. Most financially leveraged companies cannot withstand (in this case) the weaker natural gas pricing and the consequent delay in natural gas pricing recovery. The result of that weak pricing was the cost of more financing to weaken bank covenants and lower long term debt while paying in a higher interest rate.

Management was very lucky to establish a favorable debt due profile before the market decided that the financial situation of this company demands a higher interest rate. Then again a lot of astute managements seem to make their own luck.

The pathway to investment-grade is still speculative to say the least. However, the financial moves made by this management appear to have given the company a very good shot towards moving towards that investment-grade goal. There are many companies covered by the author that never got this far. Time will tell how this investment works out.

This common stock is definitely best suited to traders able to be agile enough to trade the news. Long term investors will incur considerably more risk until the financial ratios are safely within investment guidelines. Still for those who like a high risk and high return investment, this investment could well be a decent consideration. Continued success could enhance a portfolio return significantly. But investment positions should probably remain small because the chance of setbacks or even failure remains above average.

