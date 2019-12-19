Align Technology: Undervalued As Competitors Face Regulatory Risk

Investment Thesis

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), a global pioneer in clear aligners, remained subdued in early 2019 amid a series of softer revenue forecasts issued by the management. The expiry of key patents in 2017 had opened the floodgates of competition, exposing ALGN’s lack of focus on R&D over the years. The direct-to-consumer aligner makers with their low-cost business model have cut down the prices intensifying the industry rivalry.

The recent legislative changes and disapproval by industry experts question the viability of the DIY business model. Meanwhile, ALGN, well-capitalized with little leverage, is positioned for innovation-led growth and further overseas expansion. The heightened consumer awareness and softening competition should arrest the slowing sales growth amid regulatory support. A sales estimate of $3.1B for 2020, assuming the continuation of the average LTM revenue growth of the past twelve months, suggests ~15% of upside when combined with the current consensus price to forward sales. Despite the recent pressure on sales growth and margins, the moderate upside is a compelling opportunity to ‘Buy’ as competitors face regulatory hurdles.

Source: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference - November 2019

Industry Rivalry Heats Up

Having revolutionized the orthodontics in the late nineteen-nineties with its Invisalign® range of clear aligners, Align Technology, Inc. based in San Jose, California, has retained its leadership position in the industry. Unlike metal archwires and brackets used in the traditional orthodontic treatment, clear aligners treat malocclusion of teeth using a clear, removable, and elasticated plastic device. In the treatment process, orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, the largest customer base of ALGN, make the diagnosis and send the relevant treatment data to the company. With more than 63% submissions, the digital scanners, including ALGN’s own iTero® intraoral scanner, lead the method of case submissions currently. The company then suggests a computer-simulated treatment plan, and after the dental professional’s approval, aligners are fabricated and directly shipped to the point of therapy. The patient has to wear the aligners during the treatment, changing them at regular checkups and gradually moving the misaligned teeth to the desired state. The Fortune Business Insights forecasts the global aligner market, valued at ~$2.2B in 2018, could reach ~$8.2B by 2026, growing at ~18% of CAGR (compound annual growth rate) during 2019-2026. Out of the 12M of the orthodontic cases, Invisalign counts 70% of the cases as the served available market. Despite the ~17% share of the overall market, ALGN’s market penetration in the teen demography where 75% of cases exist remains below par with only ~8% of market share in the segment.

Source: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference - November 2019

In 2017, a raft key patents owned by ALGN expired, bringing a plethora of competitors into the market, threatening the company’s hitherto unchallenged dominance. With minimal involvement of orthodontists and dentists, the direct-to-consumer sales approach of the new entrants such as SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC), Candid Care Co. and Smilelove triggered sharp price reductions across the industry. Their treatment plans costing ~$2K compared to ~$3K-$8K of Invisalign started shifting consumer demand away from the traditional orthodontics. By the third quarter of this year, SDC, one of the most formidable competitors, had already exceeded its 2018 full-year volumes by ~31%. Promptly reacting to the emerging threat, ALGN had bought a stake of 17% and inked a supply agreement with SDC in 2016. In the following year, the company unveiled a pilot program titled Invisalign Experience for a closer engagement with customers, and twelve Invisalign Experience locations were open by the end of 2018. While the supply agreement is set to expire in December 2019, a legal dispute between the two companies forced ALGN to close the stores in April 2019 and dispose of its equity stake. By July 2019, the stock had declined by ~1% YTD (year-to-date) amid a series of softer revenue estimates by the management, while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index gained ~10% for the same period.

However, the viability of the DIY business model for teeth straightening is at a crossroads amid the regulatory pressure and professional opprobrium. In October 2019, the state of California announced tighter regulations to crack down on DIY orthodontics. Since then SDC has declined ~30% while ALGN has gained ~34%. The law, taking effect in 2020, requires a closer involvement of the dental professionals during the treatment, and is likely to increase the cost base for SDC, depriving it of the price advantage. Earlier, Alabama and Georgia had passed similar legislation. The threats to SDC’s business model are nothing new. Back in 2017, AAO (the American Association of Orthodontists) had complained to 36 state dental boards against the company, while ADA (the American Dental Association) passed a resolution to discourage the public from using DIY aligner services. As of the latest quarter, SDC’s sales have climbed only ~47% YoY (year-over-year) compared to ~187% growth in 2018 and, not surprisingly the stock is down ~50% since its IPO in last September. Meanwhile, ALGN remains strong with a gain of ~33% YTD, compared to the 24% gain in the NASDAQ Biotech Index.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Competition Slows Sales Growth

Out of the two operating segments of the company, the clear aligner segment is by far the largest, raking in ~88% of the total revenue on average from 2016 to 2018. The scanner and services segment, though smaller, is gaining momentum growing ~36% CAGR from 2012 to 2018, compared to ~22% CAGR of the aligner segment. The U.S. has dominated the revenue contribution making up ~58% of total revenue on average from 2016 to 2018 even though international sales have risen ~39% CAGR during 2012-2018, compared to ~16% CAGR for the U.S. The LTM revenue contribution from International sales have reached ~51% with revenue from China nearly doubling in 2018 from a year ago.

Source: koyfin.com

Amid intense competition from cheaper aligner manufacturers, ALGN’s revenue growth has dipped, growing only ~24% YoY in the LTM period compared to ~33% in 2018. The pricing pressure in the Americas has worsened the lackluster performance. Since 2015, average unit prices of aligner products of the company had declined in the region consistently though it finally recovered by ~9% YoY in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019). However, the LTM volume growth has remained stagnant, rising only ~12% YoY, while the LTM international volumes rose ~38% YoY. Despite the cheaper substitutes, ALGN’s sales growth in the teen segment, the most promising demography, remains attractive with new cases started for the category rising ~35% YoY for the LTM period, compared to the growth of ~39% YoY in 2018.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

An Imminent Recovery of Sales Growth

In our view, the opposition from dental professionals against the direct-to-consumer players is unlikely to subside as their business model disrupts the livelihoods of the dental fraternity. Meanwhile, if the other states also follow the lead of California, the pricing pressure faced by ALGN should weaken. The heightened customer awareness of the orthodontic treatment mediated by professionals could restore ALGN’s volume growth. Furthermore, the Invisalign utilization among teens should rise in the near term, as the company in November 2018 launched ‘Invisalign Treatment with mandibular advancement’ in the U.S. The feature already available in certain overseas markets is the first clear aligner solution for Class II correction among teens.

ALGN’s digital scanning segment, despite its minor contribution to the top-line currently, should widen the company’s total addressable market in the long-term as low operational cost and consumer convenience take priority during the diagnosis. Furthermore, notwithstanding the soft sales growth in recent quarters, revenue from China should pick up in the near term, as the company launched the next-generation iTero Element 2 scanner there in Q2 2019. The recently-established Chinese manufacturing facility should further support the sales growth in the country. With no language barriers and faster transit times, the rising treatment frequency and accuracy will lead to higher customer satisfaction, therefore, improving ALGN’s market share in the fast-growing market.

To forecast future sales outlook, we have analyzed the difference between the mid-point of the revenue and volume growth as forecasted by the company for the past three quarters and the respective metric obtained in the prior-year. As illustrated below, the management expects the gap to be narrowest in the ongoing quarter, suggesting an imminent sales turnaround. Furthermore, going back to Q4 2015, ALGN has beaten all the consensus revenue forecasts, while in the previous three quarters, it has exceeded the management guidance by ~296bps on average. When added to the current guidance of ~21% YoY growth at the midpoint, it indicates a growth of ~24% YoY in Q4 2019. For 2020, we believe the growth rate will remain at ~28% YoY, the average LTM growth rate in the last four quarters. The above forecasts suggest ~$2.4B and ~$3.1B of revenue for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Source: The Author; Data from company earnings releases

Overseas Manufacturing to Lift Margins

The demand for cheaper aligners has pressured ALGN’s margins as of late, with the gross margin dipping to ~72% in Q3 2019 compared to ~74% in 2018. However, the management forecasts an operating margin of 22% for the upcoming quarter, slightly lower than that for the corresponding quarter last year. The margins will remain under pressure until the price competition subsides, and the overseas manufacturing facilities reach the optimum production capacity. Being closer to the targeted market, the new production centers will, however, lower the freight costs, and the large-scale manufacturing with resultant economies of scale will support margin expansion in the long run.

Source: koyfin.com

Easing Competition Highlights Upside

ALGN’s share count has dipped ~0.3% CAGR during 2012-2018 and the diluted number of shares outstanding stands at ~79.8M as of Q3 2019. ~1.4% decline from Q4 2018 indicates an annualized decline of ~2.5% in the share count. Given the accelerated share repurchases announced by the company for the recent quarters, we have assumed the same rate of share count decline for the remainder of 2019 and the full year of 2020. The per-share sales thus calculated, and the current consensus forward price to sales ratio suggests ~15% of upside to ALGN. With the company remaining well-capitalized for further expansion, the upside, though moderate, looks attractive for a ‘Buy’ as the new breed of competitors faces regulatory scrutiny.

Sources: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, koyfin.com and author estimates

Strong Balance Sheet to Support Expansion

The lack of innovation over the years caught ALGN off-guard, exposing it to novel product substitutes as its key set of patents expired in 2017. The company’s research and development (R&D) expenses made up ~13% of total operating expenses on average during 2012-2018 compared to ~83% of selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the same period. As the company prioritized expansion over innovation, R&D expenses witnessed a growth of only ~20% CAGR during the period compared to ~23% CAGR of SG&A. However, the net cash position and very low leverage have positioned the company for an innovation-led expansion as competitors challenge the traditional business model.

Meanwhile, ALGN has already taken steps to restore the dipping sales growth in the near term. Despite its outsize contribution to the top-line, sales in the U.S has seen a significant impact from the competition, rising only ~9% YoY in the latest quarter. Having boosted the sales division with the recruitment of 100 sales personnel in Q1 2019, the company launched a marketing campaign covering North America in Q4 2019. Despite the short-term drag on operating margins, the heightened consumer awareness from the campaign should reverse the sales trend.

Conclusion

Disregarding innovation but focusing on expansion, ALGN caught unawares when patent expiry exposed it to cheap substitutes from direct-to-consumer players. With a net cash position and very low leverage, ALGN is poised for an innovation-led expansion as rivals threaten its traditional business model. However, the pricing pressure should ease amid legislative changes that threaten the competitors’ business model, making a further deceleration of revenue unlikely. Assuming the average quarterly LTM revenue growth for the past year continues for the year ahead, the current consensus price to sales ratio suggests a moderate upside to the stock, an opportunity to ‘Buy’ despite the recent slowdown in sales as competitors face regulatory risk.

